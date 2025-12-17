Best 11 PayPal Alternatives for Church Giving Platforms

If you're running a church with a small team or volunteer treasurer, PayPal's transaction fees and missing features like recurring tithes mean you're losing money and spending hours on manual work that could go toward ministry. This guide walks through 11 church-specific giving platforms that solve what PayPal can't—from automatic tax receipts to fund tracking—so you can spend less time on admin and more time serving your congregation.

Why Churches Are Exploring PayPal Alternatives

PayPal wasn't designed for church giving. It's a payment processor built for online shopping, not congregational tithes and offerings.

Churches lose money with every transaction. Even with PayPal nonprofit donation fees of 1.99% + $0.49, those charges add up fast when you're collecting weekly tithes. A church receiving $50,000 annually loses nearly $1,000 to fees—enough to fund a youth retreat or support a missionary family for months.

The bigger problem is what PayPal doesn't do. You can't set up recurring tithes that process automatically each month. There's no way to track whether donations go to missions, building funds, or general operations. You'll spend hours manually creating tax receipts for donors at year-end.

Here's what makes PayPal frustrating for churches:

Processing fees drain ministry funds: Even at the nonprofit rate, you could lose hundreds or thousands each year that could fund outreach or pastoral care.

Even at the nonprofit rate, you could lose hundreds or thousands each year that could fund outreach or pastoral care. No church-specific features: PayPal can't handle fund designations, pledge tracking for capital campaigns, or year-end giving statements.

PayPal can't handle fund designations, pledge tracking for capital campaigns, or year-end giving statements. Difficult donor experience: Donors have to remember to give each week since there's no recurring option, and the checkout feels transactional.

Donors have to remember to give each week since there's no recurring option, and the checkout feels transactional. Manual administrative work: You'll spend weekends creating tax receipts, copying data into spreadsheets, and reconciling records without integrated church tools.

How Zeffy Solves What PayPal Can't

Zeffy is a zero-fee platform built for churches and nonprofits. This means you pay nothing—no transaction fees, no platform fees, no monthly subscriptions.

Unlike PayPal, which takes a cut of every donation, Zeffy is funded by optional tips that donors can choose to add at checkout. You keep every dollar you raise, so 100% of every tithe and offering goes directly to your church's mission.

You get tools designed for how churches actually operate. Set up recurring donations for weekly tithes. Create multiple funds for building campaigns or missions. Generate automatic tax receipts that donors receive instantly. Everything lives in one dashboard instead of juggling multiple tools.

Why Churches Choose Zeffy:

Zero-fee model: No platform fees, no transaction fees, no monthly costs. Donors can optionally contribute to keep Zeffy free, but it's always their choice.

No platform fees, no transaction fees, no monthly costs. Donors can optionally contribute to keep Zeffy free, but it's always their choice. Church-specific tools: Event ticketing for fundraising dinners, peer-to-peer campaigns for mission trips, membership tracking, and recurring donations that process automatically.

Event ticketing for fundraising dinners, peer-to-peer campaigns for mission trips, membership tracking, and recurring donations that process automatically. Simplified administration: Automatic tax receipts sent instantly, QuickBooks export for your treasurer, and built-in donor CRM—no extra software needed.

Automatic tax receipts sent instantly, QuickBooks export for your treasurer, and built-in donor CRM—no extra software needed. Accessible giving: QR codes, mobile-first donation forms, and Android support make giving easy for all generations.

"Before Zeffy, Church in the Wild wished for a fee-free platform. When I looked into it, I knew I had found the magical unicorn of giving platforms!" — Corey Turnpenny, Pastor, Church in the Wild

Church in the Wild raised $42,760 and saved $2,138 in fees—money that now funds three years of gas for their carpooling service. Mission Link International saved $2,969 after leaving PayPal, enough to support four widows for an entire year.

"Mission Link Intl. incurred over $900 USD in PayPal fees in 2023, equivalent to sponsoring almost two widows for an entire year." — Todd Childers, Mission Link International

Best PayPal Alternatives for Churches

We selected these platforms based on church-specific features, transparent pricing, and ease of use for volunteer teams. Zeffy leads the list as the only zero-fee option.

Plate-forme Frais mensuels Frais de transaction Key Church Features Meilleur pour Zeffy $0 $0 Recurring tithes, fund designations, event ticketing, donor CRM, automatic receipts Churches wanting 100% of donations with all features included Tithely $0-$199+ 2.9% + $0.30 Church app, text-to-give, kiosk giving Mobile-first giving with app integration Vanco Sur mesure 2.75% + $0.45 ChMS integrations, ACH processing Payment processing with church software Givelify $0 2.9% + $0.30 Mobile app, donor insights Mobile giving experience Payer par anticipation Sur mesure 2.9% + $0.30 Engagement tools, analytics Larger churches with multiple campuses Donorbox $0 2.95% + 2.9% + $0.30 Multi-currency, QR codes Churches with international donors Qgiv Variable 3.95% + $0.30 Event pages, text-to-give Frequent fundraising events Subsplash Sur mesure 2.9% + $0.30 Church app, media streaming Integrated app and giving EasyTithe $0-$99+ 2.75% + $0.30 ChMS sync, pledge tracking Simple setup with basic features SecureGive Sur mesure 2.75% + $0.30 Kiosk giving, text-to-give In-person giving options RebelGive $19-$99+ 2.9% + $0.30 Custom branding, fund tracking Branded giving experience

1. Zeffy

Zeffy is the only 100% free church giving platform. You pay zero fees on donations, events, and donor management.

Churches keep every dollar because Zeffy is funded by optional donor contributions instead of taking a cut from tithes. Donors can choose to add a tip at checkout, but it's never required.

Zeffy provides a comprehensive dashboard for managing tithes, events, and donor relationships without any platform or processing fees.

Ce que vous obtenez :

Zero fees forever—no platform fees, transaction fees, or monthly subscriptions

Recurring tithes, fund designations, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one place

Automatic tax receipts sent instantly to donors

Simple setup that takes minutes, not hours

Mobile-first experience, including QR codes and Android optimization for accessible giving

Compare Zeffy to PayPal

2. Tithely

Tithely is a church-focused platform with a mobile app for phone giving. It offers text-to-give and kiosk options for in-person donations.

Tithely provides mobile-first giving solutions for churches.

See how Zeffy compares to Tithely

The 2.9% + $0.30 fee means a church receiving $100,000 annually loses nearly $3,000 to processing costs. Tithely works well for churches prioritizing mobile-first giving.

Compare Zeffy to Tithely

3. Vanco

Vanco provides payment processing that integrates with church management systems. ACH processing offers lower rates than credit cards for donors who give via bank transfer.

Pricing is custom and typically includes monthly fees plus per-transaction costs. Vanco suits established churches already using church software.

Vanco offers specialized payment processing tools designed to integrate with existing church management systems.

See how Zeffy compares to Vanco

Compare Zeffy to Vanco

4. Givelify

Givelify offers a free mobile app that makes giving simple. The platform provides donor insights and analytics, though features are limited on the free plan.

The 2.9% + $0.30 fee structure is standard but still means losing thousands annually. Givelify appeals to churches prioritizing a donor-friendly app experience.

Givelify's mobile-first interface designed for quick donations.

Read our detailed comparison of Zeffy vs. Givelify

Compare Zeffy to Givelify

5. Pushpay

Pushpay is designed for larger churches and multi-site congregations. It offers advanced engagement tools and detailed analytics for tracking giving across multiple campuses.

Pushpay works best for churches with dedicated staff and budgets that can absorb monthly fees plus transaction costs. Smaller churches may find the pricing overwhelming.

Pushpay provides detailed analytics suited for larger congregations.

Read our full Pushpay comparison

Compare Zeffy to Pushpay

6. Donorbox

Donorbox provides donation forms that embed on church websites and supports 43 currencies. It includes QR codes for contactless giving and kiosk options.

Donorbox provides customizable donation forms but charges platform fees on top of processing costs.

Comparez Zeffy à Donorbox

The combined 2.95% platform fee plus 2.9% + $0.30 processing fee means losing nearly 6% of every donation. Donorbox fits churches with international members.

Comparer Zeffy à Donorbox

7. Qgiv

Qgiv specializes in visually appealing event and donation pages with text-to-give capabilities. It offers auction tools for fundraising events.

Qgiv provides specialized tools for events and auctions.

See how Zeffy stacks up against Qgiv

The 3.95% + $0.30 transaction fee is higher than most competitors. Qgiv suits churches running frequent fundraising events like silent auctions.

Compare Zeffy to Qgiv

8. Subsplash

Subsplash provides an integrated church app combining giving with sermon streaming, event calendars, and communication tools.

Custom pricing typically includes app development costs and ongoing transaction fees. Subsplash works for tech-forward churches wanting one branded app.

Subsplash offers a branded app experience that combines giving with media and events.

See how Zeffy compares to Subsplash

Compare Zeffy to Subsplash

9. EasyTithe

EasyTithe offers straightforward giving tools with church management integrations and pledge tracking. Setup is relatively quick without overwhelming complexity.

EasyTithe provides a straightforward dashboard for managing church donations and pledges.

See how Zeffy compares to EasyTithe

Plans range from free (with higher transaction fees) to $99+ monthly with slightly lower processing costs. EasyTithe suits churches wanting simple, reliable giving.

Compare Zeffy to EasyTithe

10. SecureGive

SecureGive focuses on in-person solutions including kiosk giving and text-to-give for churches wanting multiple giving options during services.

Custom pricing typically includes hardware costs for kiosks plus ongoing transaction fees. SecureGive works for churches reducing cash and check handling.

SecureGive provides digital giving solutions designed to complement physical donation kiosks.

See how Zeffy compares to SecureGive

Compare Zeffy to SecureGive

11. RebelGive

RebelGive provides customizable giving pages with strong branding options and fund tracking. You can create multiple funds for different ministry areas.

RebelGive focuses on branded giving experiences for churches.

See how Zeffy compares to RebelGive

Monthly fees range from $19 to $99+ depending on features, plus standard 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fees. RebelGive suits churches wanting branded giving.

Compare Zeffy to RebelGive

12. Planning Center

Planning Center is comprehensive church management software with giving as one module. It's designed for larger churches needing service planning, volunteer scheduling, and event registration.

The giving module integrates with other Planning Center tools, but the platform's breadth often means it's overkill for churches only needing donation processing.

Planning Center integrates giving with volunteer scheduling and service planning.

See how Zeffy compares to Planning Center

Compare Zeffy to Planning Center

13. Zelle

Zelle is a bank-to-bank transfer service for instant payments between individuals. Some churches use it because it's free for both sender and recipient.

You'll have no way to track funds, generate tax receipts, or set up recurring donations. Donors must manually send payments each time, and you'll spend hours reconciling transactions by hand.

Zelle is designed for peer-to-peer payments, lacking the specialized tools churches need for donation management.

See how Zeffy compares to Zelle

Compare Zeffy to Zelle

PayPal vs Church Giving Platforms: Feature Comparison

Churches need more than payment processing. You need tools for congregational giving, fund tracking, and donor relationships.

Fonctionnalité PayPal Church Giving Platforms Recurring Tithes Manual setup, donor must remember Automatic weekly/monthly processing Fund Designations Non disponible Multiple funds for missions, building, etc. Recettes fiscales Manual creation required Automatic generation and delivery Gestion des donateurs Non inclus Built-in CRM with giving history Texte à donner Non disponible Included in most platforms Billetterie événementielle Non disponible Integrated event management Don par téléphone portable Requires PayPal account Simple, account-free giving ChMS Integration Limited or none Direct sync with church software Giving Statements Manual spreadsheet work One-click year-end statements Pledge Tracking Non disponible Gestion de la campagne de financement

These features matter because they directly impact how easily your congregation gives and how much time you spend on admin work. Recurring tithes mean donors don't have to remember each week. Automatic tax receipts eliminate hours of manual work at year-end.

Fund designations let donors specify whether their gift goes to missions, building funds, or general operations—something PayPal can't handle. Church platforms also improve donor experience by removing friction. Donors don't need accounts, they can give via text during services, and they receive instant confirmation with receipts.

How PayPal Works for Church Donations

PayPal processes church donations through a basic payment system. You set up a business or nonprofit account and create donation buttons for your website.

When donors click the button, they're redirected to PayPal's checkout page. They log in or enter payment information to complete the transaction.

The process:

Setting up nonprofit account: Apply for nonprofit status through PayPal by submitting 501(c)(3) documentation to receive the discounted 1.99% + $0.49 rate instead of 2.9% + $0.30.

Apply for nonprofit status through PayPal by submitting 501(c)(3) documentation to receive the discounted 1.99% + $0.49 rate instead of 2.9% + $0.30. Creating donation buttons: Generate HTML code through PayPal's interface and paste it on your website, though this requires technical knowledge or web developer help.

Generate HTML code through PayPal's interface and paste it on your website, though this requires technical knowledge or web developer help. Processing and payouts: Donations appear in your PayPal account immediately, but transferring to your church bank account takes 1-3 business days (or pay extra for instant transfer).

Donations appear in your PayPal account immediately, but transferring to your church bank account takes 1-3 business days (or pay extra for instant transfer). Fee breakdown: Every donation is charged 1.99% + $0.49 for eligible nonprofits, meaning a $100 donation costs $2.48 in fees.

The biggest friction points are no recurring giving options (donors must manually give each time), no automatic tax receipts (you create these by hand), and no way to track fund designations without separate spreadsheets. PayPal also holds funds for new accounts or suspicious activity, delaying access to money your church needs.

How Church Giving Platforms Work

Church giving platforms provide a single dashboard where you manage all congregational giving. Instead of patching together multiple tools, everything lives in one place designed for churches.

Ce que vous obtenez :

Single dashboard: Manage weekly tithes, special offerings, mission trip fundraising, and event tickets from one login instead of juggling PayPal, Eventbrite, and spreadsheets.

Manage weekly tithes, special offerings, mission trip fundraising, and event tickets from one login instead of juggling PayPal, Eventbrite, and spreadsheets. Automatic fund tracking: Donors choose whether their gift goes to general operations, building fund, missions, or youth ministry, and the platform tracks everything without manual data entry.

Donors choose whether their gift goes to general operations, building fund, missions, or youth ministry, and the platform tracks everything without manual data entry. Integrated events: Sell tickets for fundraising dinners, run peer-to-peer campaigns for mission trips, and collect donations through the same system processing regular giving.

Sell tickets for fundraising dinners, run peer-to-peer campaigns for mission trips, and collect donations through the same system processing regular giving. Built-in communication: Send thank-you emails automatically, create year-end statements with one click, and communicate with donors directly through the platform.

Send thank-you emails automatically, create year-end statements with one click, and communicate with donors directly through the platform. Mobile-first design: Donation forms and event pages are optimized for smartphones and tablets, with QR code support and Android compatibility.

The workflow is simple. You create donation forms or event pages in minutes using church templates. Donors give through a mobile-friendly page without creating accounts. You receive instant notifications with automatic tax receipts sent to donors.

All giving data flows into a built-in CRM where you see donor history, track pledges, and export reports for your treasurer. Zeffy takes this further by offering event ticketing features that let you sell tickets to fundraising dinners while collecting additional donations at checkout—all without fees.

Pricing and Fees for PayPal and Church Giving Platforms

Understanding true costs means looking beyond advertised rates. A church receiving $100,000 in annual donations can lose thousands to fees that could fund ministry.

Cost breakdown:

PayPal: 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction for eligible nonprofits (2.9% + $0.30 without nonprofit status), no monthly fee, but hours spent on manual receipts and fund tracking.

1.99% + $0.49 per transaction for eligible nonprofits (2.9% + $0.30 without nonprofit status), no monthly fee, but hours spent on manual receipts and fund tracking. Traditional church platforms: 2-3% transaction fees plus monthly subscriptions from $19 to $299, with some charging extra for text-to-give or event ticketing.

2-3% transaction fees plus monthly subscriptions from $19 to $299, with some charging extra for text-to-give or event ticketing. Zeffy: $0 platform fees, $0 transaction fees, $0 monthly costs—funded by optional donor contributions.

Let's look at real numbers. A church receiving $100,000 annually loses $2,490 to PayPal fees at the discounted rate. That's a week-long youth mission trip, three months supporting a missionary family, or meals for dozens of families. Traditional church platforms charging 2-3% plus monthly fees mean losing $3,000 to $4,000 annually—money that should fund ministry.

Zeffy eliminates these costs. Churches keep 100% of donations because the platform is funded by optional tips donors can choose at checkout. No hidden fees, no monthly subscriptions, no charges for features like event ticketing or peer-to-peer fundraising.

Who Should Use PayPal vs a Church Giving Platform

The right choice depends on your church's size, giving frequency, and administrative time. Here's when each option makes sense.

PayPal might work if:

You're a very small church plant receiving only occasional donations (less than $5,000 annually) without regular weekly giving

You already use PayPal for other purposes and only need a temporary solution while researching better options

You have one or two donors who specifically request PayPal and you're collecting most giving through other methods

A church giving platform (especially Zeffy) is better if:

You receive regular weekly or monthly tithes and want recurring giving that processes automatically

You run fundraising events like dinners, concerts, or silent auctions and need ticketing and donation tools in one place

You have multiple funds (building, missions, youth ministry) and need to track designations without complex spreadsheets

Your church is volunteer-led or has limited staff time, and you need tools simple enough for anyone to use without technical training

You want to keep 100% of donations instead of losing 2-3% to fees that could fund ministry

Most churches fall into the second category. If you're collecting tithes regularly, managing any donor database, or running even one fundraising event per year, a church-specific platform saves time and money.

How Churches Encourage Donors to Switch From PayPal

Moving your congregation from PayPal to a new platform is simpler than you think. Most donors care more about supporting your mission than which tool they use, especially when you explain how the change helps more money reach ministry.

Transition plan:

Communication timeline: Announce the change 2-3 weeks before launch through Sunday announcements, email, and social media. Use simple language like "We're switching to a new platform that saves our church $2,000 annually—money that now funds youth ministry instead of processing fees."

Announce the change 2-3 weeks before launch through Sunday announcements, email, and social media. Use simple language like "We're switching to a new platform that saves our church $2,000 annually—money that now funds youth ministry instead of processing fees." Redirect links: Keep your PayPal button visible for 30 days but add a banner saying "Give through our new platform to help us save on fees" with a link to your new donation page.

Keep your PayPal button visible for 30 days but add a banner saying "Give through our new platform to help us save on fees" with a link to your new donation page. Training: Create a one-page guide with screenshots showing how to give through the new platform, and have volunteers available after services for the first two weeks to help with questions.

Create a one-page guide with screenshots showing how to give through the new platform, and have volunteers available after services for the first two weeks to help with questions. Recurring donors: Contact recurring donors personally (phone or email) to help them set up new recurring gifts, emphasizing this one-time change means more giving reaches ministry.

Frame the change around impact, not technology. Instead of "We're switching platforms," say "We found a way to keep an extra $2,000 for ministry this year." Donors respond positively when they understand their giving has greater impact.

Most churches complete the transition in 30 days with minimal friction. Start by moving new donors to the new platform while keeping PayPal available temporarily, then gradually phase out PayPal as recurring donors migrate.

Final Thoughts for Choosing a PayPal Alternative for Churches

Churches deserve tools built for their needs, not generic payment processors treating tithes like e-commerce transactions. Every dollar lost to fees is a dollar that can't fund ministry, support missionaries, or serve your community.

The right church giving platform should make it easier for your congregation to give, simpler for your staff to manage donations, and ensure more money reaches your mission. Features like recurring tithes, fund designations, and automatic tax receipts aren't luxuries—they're essentials that save hours of work and improve donor experience.

Zeffy stands out as the only platform delivering all these features with zero fees. While other platforms charge 2-3% plus monthly subscriptions, Zeffy is funded by optional donor contributions, so 100% of every tithe and offering goes directly to your church. You get recurring giving, event ticketing, donor management, and automatic receipts without paying a cent.

Ready to keep every dollar for your mission? Sign up for Zeffy free and start accepting donations with zero fees today.

For more context on why churches are making the switch, read Why These 8 Nonprofits Ditched PayPal—And What Happened Next.

Questions fréquemment posées

Can Churches Use Venmo or Cash App for Tithes and Offerings?

Venmo and Cash App work for peer-to-peer payments but lack nonprofit features like automatic tax receipts, fund designations, and recurring giving. Both charge fees similar to PayPal (around 1.9-2.9% for business accounts) and don't provide donor management tools churches need for year-end statements or pledge tracking.

Do Church Giving Platforms Include Automatic Tax Receipt Generation?

Most church giving platforms include automatic tax receipt generation as a standard feature, so you don't need separate software. Donors receive instant receipts after giving, and you can generate year-end giving statements with one click—eliminating the manual work required with PayPal.

Is Zelle Practical for Regular Church Donations?

Zelle offers free bank-to-bank transfers but provides no features for church giving like recurring donations, fund tracking, or tax receipts. You'll spend hours manually recording transactions, creating receipts by hand, and reconciling giving records—making it impractical for any church with regular weekly giving.

How Do Text-to-Give Codes Work for Churches?

Text-to-give lets donors send a text message with a keyword to a dedicated phone number to make a donation. The donor receives a link to complete their gift, and the donation processes through your church giving platform—making it easy for people to give during services without pulling out wallets or visiting a website.

What's the Real Cost Difference Between PayPal and Church Giving Platforms?