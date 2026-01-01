Zeffy VS DipJar

Accept tap-to-pay donations at events and in-person with zero fees.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

DipJar
Zeffy
Zeffy VS DipJar

Zeffy VS DipJar: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Frais
Caractéristiques
Modes de paiement
Soutien à la clientèle
Zeffy
DipJar
DipJar
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_pricing.svg"alt=""/><div class="comparecategorytitle">Pricing</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">$</p><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Completely free. Always.<a href="https://www.zeffy.com/home/free-online-fundraising-platform"target="_blank"class="rich-text_table is-header">But how? →</a></p></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div id="pricing-header"class="rich-text_table is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">Varies</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="rich-text_table is-header">$80/month + 1.75% platform fee + card processing fees per gift</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Processing fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">$0 in credit card and transaction fees. Zeffy covers these.<a href="https://www.zeffy.com/home/free-online-fundraising-platform"target="_blank"class="table_text">How? →</a></p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="processingfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">2.7% +&nbsp;$0.05</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">Stripe payment processing fee per transaction</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Platform fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">Zeffy never takes a cut. Unlike platforms that skim 3–5%, you keep 100% of every donation.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="platformfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">1.75%</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">platform fee on donations</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Monthly fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0/month</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">No subscriptions, no paywalls. Every org, big or small, gets full access for free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="monthlyfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$80/month</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">$80/month for first device; $15/month for each additional device</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Other fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">We've never charged a single cent to nonprofits and we never will.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="otherfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$299</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">$299 per DipJar device; DipJar ceased operations on February 11, 2025</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Pricing transparency</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">10/10</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">No platform fees, no credit card fees, no hidden fees, no fees period!</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="pricingtransparency"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">3/10</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">No pricing page found. Fees only discoverable through third-party comparison sites.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Value for money</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">5/5</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">450+ reviews on Capterra. All-in-one fundraising, zero fees, unbeatable value.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="valueformoney"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">N/A</p></div></div></div></div></div>
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="features"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8d5b26894c6e329782874_Features.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Features</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">5/5</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">No training needed. Built for busy nonprofit teams, not tech pros. Launch a campaign in under 30 minutes.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">N/A</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Hardware-only tap device for in-person donations - no online forms, events, memberships, or donor management</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donations</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Donations without the cut. Custom forms, tax receipts, donor tracking — all fee-free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Hardware-based tap-to-pay device for in-person donations - no online donation forms or website integration</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Sell tickets, check in guests, track sales — and keep 100%. No fees. No fine print.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No ticketing tools - device is designed for quick contactless donations only, not event registration</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Teams or individuals launch fundraising pages in minutes. Track progress, keep 100%. No fees.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No peer-to-peer tools - device collects direct donations only without fundraiser pages or team campaigns</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Run auctions without giving up a percentage. List items, track bids, collect payments — all fee-free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No auction tools - hardware designed for quick tap-to-pay donations only, not event fundraising</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Host online raffles and 50/50s. Track sales, set ticket limits, stay compliant — all without paying a cent.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No raffle features - hardware focuses on simple tap donations without campaign or prize management</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online Store</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Skip the tool sprawl. Sell merch and manage your store in one place — no fees, no add-ons.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No online store - physical device only with no e-commerce or product sales capabilities</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Automate memberships with no per-member fees. Dues go straight to your org — perfect for clubs, alumni, and supporters.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No membership management - processes one-time tap donations only, no recurring billing or member tracking</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor management/CRM</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Ditch the expensive CRM. Track donations, send thank-yous, and build donor loyalty — all fee-free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Basic donor data capture only - collects contact info at point of donation but no donor profiles or giving history</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Manage contacts and send newsletters from the same place you fundraise. Unlimited sends, no fees.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Automated receipts only - no campaign tools, newsletters, or donor communication features</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Accept donations, ticket sales, and payments — all 100% fee-free. No cuts, no hidden fees, ever.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Proprietary tap-to-pay hardware with card reader - requires purchasing DipJar device and processing through their system</p></div></div></div></div></div>
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="payments"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8de3026f5d3875f3329a3_BigIcons.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Payment Methods</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="rich-text_table is-header">All-in-one fundraising: donations, events, memberships, email, and donor CRM — 100% free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Hardware-based tap-to-pay for in-person cards and NFC contactless wallets; each location requires purchasing a DipJar device and service. No ACH/bank transfer support or online payment options.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Credit Card Payments</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Accept all major credit cards with zero processing fees. Zeffy covers the cost — you keep 100% of every donation.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Hardware-based tap-to-pay for credit and debit cards - requires purchasing DipJar device and monthly service fees</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Apple Pay & Google Pay</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">One-tap donations and tickets with Apple Pay & Google Pay. No fees, just smooth mobile checkouts.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Contactless payments supported through NFC tap on DipJar hardware - device required for each location</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">ACH / Bank Transfers</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Accept bank transfers with zero fees. Full donation amounts go straight to your mission.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No ACH bank transfer option - card-only payments through physical hardware device</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Tap to Pay App</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Anyone on your team can take payments from their phone. No card reader, no fees, no friction.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Specialized tap-to-pay kiosk for events and locations - requires device purchase and setup at each site</p></div></div></div></div></div>
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="support"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_support.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Support</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">5/5</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Real humans, real fast. Free live chat, email, and phone support — no bots, no paywalls, no runaround.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">N/A</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for enterprise customers, not small nonprofits.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Searchable help docs, video tutorials, and step-by-step guides — all free, all the time.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Documentation-only help center with searchable articles and setup guides — no regular webinars or live training.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Live Chat</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Talk to a real person in minutes. No chatbots, no queues — just fast, friendly help.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Live chat is available but limited by plan — faster support and 24/7 chat are reserved for enterprise customers.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Email Support</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email us anytime. Most questions answered within hours — not days.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email support with slower response times for basic plans — priority given to paying customers.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Phone Support</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Need to talk? Call us. Real support from real people who understand nonprofits.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Phone support limited to enterprise customers - basic users rely on email and chat.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Onboarding</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Get set up in under 30 minutes. No training required — but we're here if you need us.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Self-service onboarding via documentation; dedicated onboarding or personalized setup requires an enterprise plan.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Community</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Join thousands of nonprofits sharing tips, templates, and best practices.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No community forum or user groups available.</p></div></div></div></div></div>

Why Zeffy over DipJar?

Why Zeffy over Zeffy and DipJar?

Raise more at events without buying hardware or paying monthly fees

📈

Raise more at events without buying hardware or paying monthly fees

Zeffy gives you tap-to-pay, online donations, ticketing, and donor management in one place — 100% free, so every dollar goes to your mission.

🌐

You need more than a tap-to-pay device

DipJar only worked at physical locations — no donation forms, no peer-to-peer pages, no way to reach donors between events. Zeffy gives you everything in one place, so you can fundraise year-round without buying hardware or paying monthly fees.

💻

Your donors give online, not just at events

DipJar charged $80/month plus transaction fees just to collect in-person donations. Zeffy is 100% free for your nonprofit — accept donations online, sell tickets, run campaigns, and manage donors without subscriptions, platform fees, or hardware costs.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and DipJar

Questions fréquentes

Does Zeffy work for in-person donations at events?

Yes. Zeffy offers tap-to-pay through your phone or tablet at events, plus online donation forms, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You get everything in one place without buying devices or paying monthly subscriptions.

Can I accept donations online and at events with the same platform?

Yes. Zeffy works for both online and in-person fundraising. Create donation forms, sell event tickets, run peer-to-peer campaigns, and accept tap-to-pay donations at events — all from one platform with zero fees for your nonprofit.

Do I need to buy hardware or pay monthly fees to accept tap-to-pay donations?

No. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no hardware costs, monthly subscriptions, or platform fees. Accept tap-to-pay donations using your phone or tablet, so you keep every dollar without buying equipment or paying to fundraise.

Do I need to buy hardware or pay monthly fees to accept tap-to-pay donations?

No. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no hardware costs, monthly subscriptions, or platform fees. Accept tap-to-pay donations using your phone or tablet, so you keep every dollar without buying equipment or paying to fundraise.

How does Zeffy compare to DipJar for managing donor information?

Zeffy includes donor management tools that track giving history, send automated receipts, and help you build relationships over time. DipJar only captured basic contact info at the point of donation without profiles or communication features. Yes. Zeffy offers ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, and memberships in addition to tap-to-pay donations. DipJar was limited to in-person tap donations only, with no tools for events or online campaigns.

Ce qui différencie Zeffy

Zeffy a été conçu pour les organisations à but non lucratif comme la vôtre.

se concentrer sur ce qui compte

Conçu pour les petites équipes ayant de grandes missions.

Zeffy est la plateforme de collecte de fonds qui supprime les frais, met de l'ordre dans les technologies et fait passer votre cause en premier - pour que votre équipe, même si vous êtes une petite équipe avec plusieurs casquettes ou une personne seule, puisse se concentrer sur ce qui compte vraiment.

Créez votre association
Conservez 100 % de chaque dollar.

Pas de frais de plateforme. Pas de frais de traitement. Pas de piège. Nous savons que cela semble trop beau pour être vrai, mais ce n'est pas le cas. Chaque centime va directement à votre mission, alors que les concurrents prélèvent 2 à 3 % sur chaque don.

Laissez tomber le désordre technologique.

Arrêtez d'alterner entre MailChimp, Eventbrite et toutes ces feuilles de calcul. Vous pouvez désormais gérer les dons, les ventes de billets, les adhésions, les tirages au sort et toutes les informations relatives aux donateurs en un seul endroit.

Créez votre association
plug-and-play

Allez-y, vite.

Conçu pour des équipes comme la vôtre, qu'elles soient dirigées par des bénévoles ou qu'elles disposent d'un personnel limité. Créez des formulaires de dons, vendez des billets et lancez des campagnes sans avoir besoin d'être un génie de la technologie. C'est très facile et vous serez opérationnel en quelques minutes.

Créez votre association
mobile-first

Collectez des fonds à partir de n'importe quel appareil, n'importe où.

Qu'il s'agisse de codes QR sur les prospectus ou de Tap-to-Pay sur un téléphone, Zeffy facilite l'acceptation des dons en déplacement. Optimisé pour les mobiles et prêt à être mis en ligne, aucun donateur ne passe à travers les mailles du filet.

Créez votre association
Pas de chiffre d'affaires

Ne perdez jamais un donateur au profit d'un bénévole.

Centraliser les relations avec les donateurs, automatiser les messages de remerciement et préserver les connaissances institutionnelles lorsque les membres du conseil d'administration se retirent.

Créez votre association
100% gratuit pour toujours.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

Depuis plus de 7 ans, Zeffy soutient les organisations à but non lucratif avec des outils de collecte de fonds gratuits et conviviaux.

En tant qu'association à but non lucratif n'ayant que deux membres et pas (encore) de financement, nous avions besoin d'un service dont les frais seraient faibles (voire nuls). Zeffy était un rêve devenu réalité.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Lire l'article complet
Décoratif
"Nous encourions une tonne de frais pour notre ancienne plateforme de collecte de fonds et Zeffy nous a permis de recevoir beaucoup plus de dons.
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy m'a été d'une aide précieuse pour suivre nos donateurs, nos ventes, nos événements et nos revenus en un seul endroit. Le plus intéressant avec Zeffy, c'est qu'il est vraiment gratuit !
Debra B
Ministère du mentorat féminin Glory to Glory
Tout ce qui concerne Zeffy nous convient, à commencer par (bien sûr, pas de frais), mais aussi la facilité d'utilisation et l'expérience client, ainsi que l'assistance à la clientèle !
Carmen M
Fondation mondiale DIVINA
Zeffy est très facile à utiliser et veille à ce que chaque dollar soit rapidement versé sur notre compte. Une aide précieuse pour notre travail !
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy est très simple, permet de nombreuses personnalisations et s'intègre parfaitement à notre site web. Le fait que tout cela soit gratuit est encore incroyable pour moi.
Ryan S
Théâtre Jesters : Jeunesse illimitée
Nous n'arrivions pas à croire qu'il existait une plateforme de paiement gratuite pour notre groupe d'éclaireuses. Zeffy ne nous a demandé AUCUN frais, ce qui est énorme lorsque l'on fonctionne avec de très petites sommes d'argent.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
Nous étions prêts à vendre des billets en moins de 30 minutes. Les capacités de reporting étaient meilleures que sur d'autres sites payants.
Mark B
Fondation caritative Theta Mu Lambda
Depuis que nous utilisons Zeffy, notre taux de conversion des dons est monté en flèche. C'est une plateforme facile à utiliser. De plus, le service clientèle a toujours été réactif et serviable !
Stevie C
Nous sommes ELLE

EXEMPLES DE RÉUSSITES

La collecte de fonds à tarif zéro en action - des histoires d'organisations à but non lucratif qui valent la peine d'être partagées.

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.
Village Reach

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.

$18,345
Relevés
$917
Sauvegardé
Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson
Démocrates du comté de Jefferson

Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson

$25,356
Relevés
$1,268
Sauvegardé
Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois
Waggytail Rescue

Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois

$66,102
Relevés
$3,305
Sauvegardé
Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.
Momentum Dance Collaborative

Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.

$22,843
Relevés
$1,142
Sauvegardé
Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.
Iron City Trykes

Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.

$18,910
Relevés
$946
Sauvegardé
Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food
Berry Good Food

Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food

$89,123
Relevés
$4,457
Sauvegardé
Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.
Fondation Autism Insights

Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.

$35,558
Relevés
$1,778
Sauvegardé
La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.
GB Sports Academy

La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.

$22,747
Relevés
$1,387
Sauvegardé
Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.
Centre d'arts créatifs Twin Steeples

Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.

$15,730
Relevés
$787
Sauvegardé
