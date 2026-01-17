Top 7 PayPal Alternatives for Arts Nonprofits (2026)

If you're running a community theater, gallery, or music program with a small team and tight budget, you're probably juggling PayPal for donations, Eventbrite for ticket sales, and spreadsheets to track it all—while losing hundreds to fees every month. This guide walks through seven platforms that handle ticketing, memberships, and donations in one place, comparing what each costs and what arts-specific features you actually get.



Arts nonprofits are switching from PayPal to platforms that combine ticketing, memberships, and donations in one place—without losing 2-3% to fees on every transaction.



























Why Arts Nonprofits Are Exploring PayPal Alternatives

PayPal was created for online shopping, not for arts fundraising. If you're selling season subscriptions, building relationships with patrons, and taking donations during intermission, PayPal's basic payment buttons just can't keep up.

Arts nonprofits need platforms that support performance tickets, memberships, gallery opening donations, and auction bids—all in one place. PayPal charges 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction for registered 501(c)(3) organizations and 2.89% + $0.49 for business accounts. But it doesn't offer the tools you need for the fundraising activities that keep community theaters, galleries, and music programs thriving.

Here's what you're missing with PayPal:

No ticketing system: You'll need Eventbrite (which charges 3.7% + $1.79 per ticket) just to sell seats for performances

Missing donor tools: No automated tax receipts, patron tracking, or membership management

Limited recurring options: Managing season subscribers takes extra work

Payout delays: Standard transfers can take 1-3 business days

Higher chargeback risks: Arts events face dispute rates PayPal's policies don't fully address

For a community theater raising $20,000 through ticket sales and donations, PayPal's fees cost $398-$580 each year. That money could cover artist stipends, fund new workshops, or help upgrade your venue.

Learn why nonprofits are leaving PayPal for integrated fundraising solutions.

How Zeffy Solves What PayPal Can't for Arts Organizations

Zeffy is a zero-fee fundraising platform designed for nonprofits like yours. You get ticketing, auctions, memberships, and donor tracking in one place—with zero fees cutting into your budget.

This makes a big difference when you're juggling season tickets, silent auctions at your gala, and monthly patron memberships. While PayPal manages basic payments, it makes you juggle several tools for everything else.

Key differences for arts nonprofits:







Ce dont vous avez besoin



PayPal

Zeffy







Frais de transaction

1.99-2.89% + $0.49 per transaction

0% (donors can optionally cover processing)







Billetterie événementielle

Not available (requires separate platform)

Built-in with reserved seating options







Enchères silencieuses

Non disponible

Integrated auction tools for galas







Gestion des adhésions

Basic recurring payments only

Full patron and subscriber tracking







Dons par code QR

Non disponible

Place codes in programs or beside artwork







Tap to Pay

Separate hardware required

Accept donations during intermission via app







Recettes fiscales

Manual process

Automatic after every contribution







Donor CRM

Non disponible

Built-in tracking and segmentation











Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center in Louisiana switched from expensive donor management software to Zeffy and saved hundreds in monthly fees. Executive Director Leyla Hekmatdoost shares:

"With the previous software, I needed an add-on app to create events or fundraisers. I appreciate that with Zeffy, I can have everything in one place." — Leyla Hekmatdoost, Executive Director, Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center

We often get asked: how is Zeffy really free? Our platform is funded entirely by optional donor tips at checkout—not by taking a cut of your fundraising. Learn how Zeffy's zero-fee model works with no hidden catches.

PayPal Alternatives for Arts Nonprofits Compared

Here's how the top payment processors stack up if you need more than just basic donation buttons for your arts organization.







Plate-forme



Frais mensuels

Frais de transaction

Billetterie

Adhésions

Encans

Meilleur pour







Zeffy

$0

0%

✓

✓

✓

All-in-one arts fundraising







PayPal

$0

1.99-2.89% + $0.49

✗

Limited

✗

Basic donations only







Stripe

$0

2.2% + $0.30

Via plugins

Via plugins

✗

Custom integrations







Carré

$0

2.6% + $0.10

Limited

✗

✗

Box office sales







Donorbox

$0-139

1.75-2.95%

✗

Limited

✗

Formulaires de dons







Venmo

$0

1.9% + $0.10

✗

✗

✗

Small casual events







Eventbrite

$0

3.7% + $1.79/ticket

✓

✗

✗

Billetterie uniquement











The best fit depends on your fundraising mix. Small community theaters and galleries often need integrated ticketing and donations without monthly fees, while larger arts groups may want custom integrations.

Best PayPal Alternatives for Arts Nonprofits

These seven platforms each offer a different approach to nonprofit payment processing, from zero-fee solutions to specialized tools for specific fundraising needs.

1. Zeffy - Zero-Fee Platform Built for Arts Nonprofits

Pricing: Completely free—no monthly, platform, or transaction fees

Key Features: Integrated ticketing with reserved seating, membership management, silent auctions, QR codes for gallery donations, Tap to Pay for events

Why it works for arts orgs: Purpose-built for nonprofits; handles everything from season tickets to gala auctions in one platform

When you're selling tickets to your spring performance, running a silent auction at your annual gala, and managing monthly patron memberships, you need one system that handles it all. Zeffy puts all your fundraising tools together and never takes a percentage of what you raise.

A small arts nonprofit raising $30,000 each year saves $600–$1,500 compared to PayPal or Eventbrite. That money funds artist stipends, educational programs, or venue improvements instead of disappearing into processing fees.

Zeffy combines ticketing, auctions, and donor management in one zero-fee platform.

What makes Zeffy different for arts fundraising:

Season ticket management: Sell multi-show packages with reserved seating, not just general admission

Sell multi-show packages with reserved seating, not just general admission Gallery opening tools: Place QR codes beside artwork for instant mobile donations

Place QR codes beside artwork for instant mobile donations Intermission giving: Use Tap to Pay on your phone to accept donations during performances

Use Tap to Pay on your phone to accept donations during performances Patron programs: Track donor history, manage membership tiers, and send automated thank-you receipts

Track donor history, manage membership tiers, and send automated thank-you receipts Auction integration: Run silent auctions at fundraising galas without paying per-bid fees

Run silent auctions at fundraising galas without paying per-bid fees Mobile-first design & Android support: Fundraise easily from your phone or tablet

Compare PayPal vs Zeffy to see the full feature and cost breakdown.

Another real example: The Toronto Children's Choir transitioned to Zeffy and recovered over $4,000 in annual fees. This allowed them to expand their music education program and reach 200 more students every year.

"Switching to Zeffy freed up more money for our outreach and scholarships. The team was there for us with every question." — Emma Bell, Operations Manager, Toronto Children's Choir

2. Stripe - Developer-Friendly Payment Processing

Pricing: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction (nonprofit rates available)

Key Features: Robust API, subscription billing, international payments

Limitations for arts: Requires technical setup; no built-in ticketing or donor management

Stripe is a payment processor that offers powerful infrastructure if you have a developer on your team. You can build custom payment flows and integrations, but you'll need some technical skills to set everything up.

The platform processes payments reliably and offers nonprofit discount rates. You'll need to add separate tools for ticketing, memberships, and donor tracking—which can add both cost and complexity.

Stripe provides robust payment infrastructure but lacks built-in arts features like ticketing.

Read our detailed comparison of Zeffy vs. Stripe

What you'll need to add:

Ticketing plugins or separate event platforms

Logiciel de gestion des membres

Donor CRM for tracking patron relationships

Custom development for auction or raffle features

Compare PayPal vs Stripe for nonprofits to understand the technical trade-offs.

3. Square - In-Person Sales and Box Office

Pricing: 2.6% + $0.10 per transaction

Key Features: Point-of-sale hardware, basic event ticketing, inventory tracking

Best for: Organizations with physical box offices or merchandise sales

Square's interface is designed for retail efficiency rather than nonprofit donor management.

Read our detailed comparison of Zeffy vs. Square

Square is built for in-person transactions. You can sell tickets and merchandise at your box office or gallery gift shop using their card readers and mobile app (including Android support).

But Square is focused on sales, not donor relationships. Features like automated tax receipts, patron tracking, and membership tools aren't included. You may need to supplement Square with other platforms to get the full picture of your supporters.

Compare PayPal vs Square to see which handles in-person sales better for your needs.

4. Donorbox - Simple Donation Forms

Pricing: 1.75% platform fee (Pro plan) + payment processing

Key Features: Embeddable forms, recurring donations, donor portal

Limitations: No event ticketing; requires separate tools for full fundraising

Donorbox is a donation platform focused on forms you can embed on your website. If your main need is collecting one-time and recurring donations, you'll get clean forms that are easy for donors to use.

Donorbox provides clean, embeddable forms for basic donation collection.

Comparez Zeffy à Donorbox

Arts organizations will still need separate platforms for ticketing, auctions, and memberships. That means more logins, more manual work, and more opportunities for errors.

Compare Donorbox vs Zeffy to see the difference between donation-only and all-in-one platforms.

5. Venmo - Social Payment App for Small Events

Pricing: 1.9% + $0.10 for instant transfers

Key Features: Social payments, QR codes, instant recognition

Best for: Very small arts groups or informal fundraising

Venmo is a peer-to-peer payment app that works for casual, small-scale fundraising. You can collect donations from people who already use the app, and its social feed provides a bit of visibility as donors give.

Venmo's social feed provides visibility for casual giving but lacks professional nonprofit branding.

Check out our detailed comparison with Venmo

Venmo isn't built for nonprofit fundraising, so you won't get tax receipts, donor tracking, or event management. It can fill a gap for quick, informal efforts but isn't ideal for growing an arts organization.

Compare PayPal vs Venmo for nonprofit use cases.

6. Eventbrite - Event Ticketing for Performances

Pricing: Free for free events; 3.7% + $1.79 per paid ticket

Key Features: Event creation and promotion, mobile ticketing, QR check-in, attendee management, social sharing

Limitations for arts: High per-ticket fees; no donation tools or membership management

Eventbrite is an event ticketing platform that helps you promote public events and sell tickets. The platform's discovery features make it easier for people to find your performances and exhibitions.

Eventbrite specializes in ticketing and discovery but lacks integrated donation features.

Read our detailed comparison of Eventbrite and Zeffy

The cost adds up for fundraising events. A $50 ticket costs your organization $3.64 in fees (or your attendees pay $5.64 extra), and you still need separate platforms for donations, auctions, and member programs.

Compare Zeffy vs Eventbrite to see how much you could save on ticketing fees.

7. Wild Apricot - Membership-Focused Platform

Pricing: $60-$350/month based on contacts + 2.9% + $0.30 payment processing

Key Features: Membership database, event registration, website builder, email marketing, online payments

Best for: Arts councils and community theaters with active membership programs who need an all-in-one membership site

Wild Apricot is a membership management platform for organizations that want a website, member directory, and event registration in one place. This works well for arts councils and theaters with hundreds of members.

Wild Apricot provides a central hub for managing member databases and websites, though costs scale with your contact list size.

Read our full Wild Apricot comparison

Monthly fees can be high for smaller organizations, especially when you add transaction fees on top of the subscription. For example, a small gallery with 200 members pays $900–$1,200 each year before collecting any donations.

Compare Zeffy vs Wild Apricot to see the cost difference for membership management.

Les raisons de notre victoire

Zero fees: Keep every dollar you raise—no platform, transaction, or credit card fees

Keep every dollar you raise—no platform, transaction, or credit card fees All-in-one platform: Manage ticket sales, donations, auctions, and memberships together

Manage ticket sales, donations, auctions, and memberships together Low setup and mobile-first design: Get started in minutes, fundraise from your phone (iOS and Android)

Get started in minutes, fundraise from your phone (iOS and Android) QR code support: Make giving easy at events and gallery shows

Make giving easy at events and gallery shows Automated tax receipts: Save hours of manual admin every month

What Arts Nonprofits Should Look For in a PayPal Alternative

Choosing the right platform means focusing on features designed for the way arts organizations fundraise—not just basic payment options.

Simple Donation and Ticketing System

You need a platform that handles ticket sales and donations without making you juggle multiple logins. When someone buys a ticket to your performance, they should be able to add a donation at checkout and receive one tax receipt for both.

Look for tools that let you create different ticket types (general admission, VIP, student discounts) and add optional donation amounts right in the purchase flow.

Mobile Payments for Shows and Events

Donors use their phones for everything—your platform should too. QR codes in your programs or beside artwork let people give instantly, without typing a URL.

Tap to Pay means you can accept credit card donations during intermission or gallery openings using just your phone—no extra hardware needed.

Zero-Fee Pricing That Preserves Donations

Every dollar lost to processing fees can't support artist stipends, education programs, or your venue. A community theater raising $25,000 loses $497–$722 to PayPal's fees every year—enough to fund several artist workshops or student scholarships.

Look for transparent pricing with no hidden charges. Some platforms advertise "free" plans but charge percentage-based fees on every transaction.

Donor and Member Management Tools

You need to track more than just payments—knowing your season subscribers, annual patrons, and supporter groups helps you build lasting relationships. This shouldn't require a separate CRM.

Look for built-in donor tracking that records giving history, sends thank-you receipts, and supports targeted emails.

Branded Checkout and Receipts

Professional, customizable donation forms and instant tax receipts show donors and grant-makers your credibility. Your checkout page should reflect your brand—not a generic payment processor.

Automated receipts save your team hours and make tax time easier for your supporters.

Responsive Support for Small Teams

Choose platforms with real human support—people who understand nonprofit life, not just tech troubleshooting. When you're setting up for your biggest fundraiser, you need fast, friendly help.

Look for support via phone, email, or chat at no extra cost.

The Bottom Line for Arts Nonprofits

Arts organizations switching from PayPal save hundreds to thousands each year and gain integrated tools built for cultural fundraising. The right platform ends the chaos of juggling tickets, donations, and memberships across several systems.

For most small to midsize arts nonprofits, Zeffy is the most complete solution. You get ticketing (including reserved seating), membership management, auction tools, donor tracking, and mobile payment features—all with zero fees cutting into your mission.

A community theater raising $30,000 annually saves $600–$1,500 compared to PayPal or Eventbrite. That's money that pays for artist stipends, educational workshops, or venue upgrades instead of being lost to processing costs.

Larger institutions with custom integration needs might look at Stripe for its API, but you'll need technical resources to build out ticketing and donor management. Square is a good fit if you sell a lot of merchandise alongside your fundraising.

Avoid platforms that charge high fees without supporting arts-specific needs. Eventbrite's 3.7% + $1.79 per ticket adds up quickly when selling hundreds of seats—and you'll still need separate tools for donations and memberships.

Start fundraising with zero fees—sign up for Zeffy and keep every dollar for your arts mission.



Questions fréquemment posées

What Is the Best PayPal Alternative for Arts Nonprofits That Need Integrated Ticketing and Donations?



Zeffy offers the most comprehensive solution with zero fees, including reserved seating, group sales, and QR check-in—all integrated with donation and membership tools. Unlike Eventbrite (which charges 3.7% + $1.79 per ticket) or PayPal (which doesn't offer ticketing at all), Zeffy manages your entire fundraising operation in one platform.





Can Arts Nonprofits Accept Donations During Performances Without Paying Transaction Fees?



Yes, Zeffy's Tap to Pay feature lets you accept contactless donations during events without any transaction fees. Collect donations during intermission, at gallery openings, or beside artwork using just your phone—no separate card reader or monthly hardware fees required.





Do Digital Wallet Payments Like Apple Pay and Google Pay Generate Automatic Tax Receipts for Arts Donors?



Most modern processors including Zeffy, Stripe, and Square support digital wallets and automatically generate tax-deductible receipts for all payment methods. Donors can give using Apple Pay or Google Pay and receive their receipt instantly by email.





How Can Arts Nonprofits Switch from PayPal to a New Platform Without Losing Recurring Patron Supporters?



Plan the transition between performance seasons and communicate clearly with recurring donors about updating their payment information. Most platforms, including Zeffy, offer migration support to help you import donor data and set up new recurring gifts without losing supporters during the switch.



