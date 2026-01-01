Today's the day — your trail support matters 🥾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to maintain 25 miles of local trails and provide safety gear for new hikers joining our community. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — trail markers and signage for one mile - **$75** — safety gear starter kit for a new hiker - **$150** — trail maintenance tools and supplies **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us protect the trails we all love →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can keep these trails safe and accessible for every hiker in our community. – The [Hiking Club Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🥾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $2,850** 15 miles of trails now have fresh markers and safety signage — plus we equipped 12 new hikers with complete safety gear starter kits. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $143 in fees** — enough to fund trail markers for nearly 5 more miles. *One donor told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful our hiking community really is." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these trail improvements unfold — the best hiking season is yet to come. With gratitude, **[Hiking Club Name] Team**

