Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

Idée 1

🤝 Brotherhood Scholarship Drive

🤝 Brotherhood Scholarship Drive Alumni and active members fund scholarships for brothers facing financial hardship. Set donation levels ($50/$100/$500) and share impact stories to build lasting support.

Idée 2

🏆 Alumni Legacy Challenge

🏆 Alumni Legacy Challenge Challenge graduating classes to compete in fundraising for chapter improvements. Track progress with live counters and celebrate winners at homecoming events.

Idée 3

📚 Textbook Relief Fund

📚 Textbook Relief Fund Let donors sponsor textbook vouchers for brothers in need. Simple $25/$50/$100 options help members focus on studies instead of financial stress.

Idée 4

🎉 Chapter House Upgrade Fund

🎉 Chapter House Upgrade Fund Alumni sponsor specific improvements (new furniture, kitchen equipment, study spaces). Set clear goals ($500/$1000/$2500) and show progress with photos and live counters.

Idée 5

🍕 Finals Week Care Package Drive

🍕 Finals Week Care Package Drive Supporters fund stress-relief packages for brothers during exams. Simple $15/$30/$50 levels cover snacks, coffee, and study supplies delivered to the house.

Idée 6

🏃 Brotherhood Miles Challenge

🏃 Brotherhood Miles Challenge Brothers log workout miles while supporters pledge per mile completed. Track team progress online and celebrate fitness goals while raising funds for chapter activities.