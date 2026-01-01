Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more families find stable housing, without extra work.
Idée 1
Supporters sponsor a family's first month of rent ($500-$1,500). Share their story (with permission), show progress toward housing goals, and celebrate move-in day together.
Idée 2
Set a 24-hour goal to raise one family's security deposit. Use a live counter, share real housing costs, and let donors see exactly how their $25-$100 adds up.
Idée 3
Create starter home kits ($75 each) with essentials like cleaning supplies, kitchen basics, or bedding. Donors choose their kit, you coordinate pickup or delivery with families.
Idée 4
Supporters "adopt" a room ($200-$800) — bedroom, kitchen, or bathroom. Share photos of empty spaces transforming into homes, with donor names on a virtual house blueprint.
Idée 5
Ask for $30 donations to cover utility deposits. Use a thermometer tracker showing families moving from "lights out" to "power on" as you hit milestones.
Idée 6
Donors choose repair projects ($50-$300) like fixing leaky faucets or broken windows. Post before/after photos and thank supporters for making homes safe and livable.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Affordable Housing Initiatives
modèle 1
modèle 2
modèle 3