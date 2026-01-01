Idée 1

🏠 Home for the Holidays

Supporters sponsor a family's first month of rent ($500-$1,500). Share their story (with permission), show progress toward housing goals, and celebrate move-in day together.

Idée 2

🔑 Keys to Change Challenge

Set a 24-hour goal to raise one family's security deposit. Use a live counter, share real housing costs, and let donors see exactly how their $25-$100 adds up.

Idée 3

🛠️ Build-a-Future Toolkit

Create starter home kits ($75 each) with essentials like cleaning supplies, kitchen basics, or bedding. Donors choose their kit, you coordinate pickup or delivery with families.

Idée 4

🏡 Room by Room

Supporters "adopt" a room ($200-$800) — bedroom, kitchen, or bathroom. Share photos of empty spaces transforming into homes, with donor names on a virtual house blueprint.

Idée 5

💡 Power Up Campaign

Ask for $30 donations to cover utility deposits. Use a thermometer tracker showing families moving from "lights out" to "power on" as you hit milestones.

Idée 6

🔧 Fix-It Fund

Donors choose repair projects ($50-$300) like fixing leaky faucets or broken windows. Post before/after photos and thank supporters for making homes safe and livable.