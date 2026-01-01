Neon One

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$550/month
plus card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
N/A
No pricing information available
2.99% + $0.30
per transaction; ACH/E-check: 1% + $1 per transaction; American Express: additional 1% upcharge per transaction
Platform fees
N/A
Not separately disclosed; platform fees appear to be included in the monthly subscription cost
$0
No fee
Monthly fees
$550/month
Starting price for Starter plan; Pro and Premier plans require contacting the vendor for pricing
$99/month
Starting price for Essentials plan; higher tiers cost more based on nonprofit revenue.
Value for money
4.1
4.3

Features
4.1/5
Powerful but requires training. Setup takes time and technical knowledge to unlock full potential. 4.3/5
Feature-rich platform with a steep learning curve. Plan for training and setup time before going live. Donations
CharityEngine offers donation processing with CRM integration, but charges processing fees that eat into your fundraising dollars
Processes donations with transaction fees. Offers donor management features but charges for payment processing on top of platform costs. Ticketing
Basic event registration available through their platform, though limited customization options for nonprofit event needs
No built-in event ticketing system. You'd need third-party ticketing tools and manual work to connect attendee data to donor profiles. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer fundraising available but requires higher-tier plans, adding cost for smaller nonprofits
Offers peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns with social sharing tools, but charges transaction fees on every donation raised by supporters.
Auctions
No built-in auction functionality - organizations need separate tools or complex manual processes
Neon One doesn't offer built-in auction tools. You'd need to integrate third-party auction software and manually sync donor data. Raffles
No dedicated raffle functionality - would require workarounds through their general fundraising tools
Doesn't include raffle-specific features. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track participants in your CRM. Online store
Limited e-commerce capabilities focused mainly on simple product sales rather than nonprofit merchandise needs
No dedicated online store functionality. You'd need to use third-party e-commerce tools and manually connect sales data to donor records. Memberships
CharityEngine offers membership management with automated renewals and tiered membership levels, but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that can overwhelm small nonprofit teams.
Neon One offers membership management with automated renewals, member portals, and tiered membership levels. However, setup requires technical knowledge and additional fees apply for advanced features. Donor Management/CRM
Comprehensive donor database with gift tracking, reporting, and relationship management features, but the learning curve is steep and may require staff training or consultant support.
Comprehensive donor database with gift tracking, reporting, and segmentation. Interface can be overwhelming for small teams and requires training to use effectively. Emails & Newsletter
Includes email marketing tools with donor segmentation and automated campaigns, though the interface can be complex for staff without dedicated marketing experience.
Built-in email marketing tools with templates and automation. Limited customization options and deliverability can be inconsistent for smaller organizations without dedicated IP addresses. Payment Processing
Processes donations and membership payments with multiple gateway options, but charges transaction fees on top of monthly software costs, reducing your fundraising impact.
Processes donations and membership payments with multiple gateway options, but charges transaction fees on top of monthly software costs, reducing your fundraising impact.

Payment methods
Credit cards only through web forms
Cards and digital wallets, but no mobile app
Credit Card Payments
Built-in payment processing - accepts credit cards through integrated donation forms
Yes - Accepts all major credit cards with standard processing fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - digital wallet support unclear in their payment processing features
Yes - Supports digital wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - CharityEngine focuses on CRM and donor management, not direct payment processing
Yes - Supports ACH/bank transfers for recurring and one-time donations
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - CharityEngine is a web-based CRM platform without mobile payment apps
No - Does not offer a dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person donations

Customer Support
4.1/5
4.3/5 Unlimited Support
CharityEngine offers tiered support based on plan level
Neon One offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
Phone Support / Office Hours CharityEngine provides phone support during standard business hours
Neon One provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars CharityEngine offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
Neon One offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center CharityEngine has a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Neon One maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email CharityEngine provides live chat support during business hours
Neon One provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team Support access depends on plan level — higher tiers get priority help and faster response times.
Support access varies by plan — premium users receive priority assistance and enhanced service levels.