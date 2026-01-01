Giving Tuesday Templates for Parent Teacher Associations

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your school, without the extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Parent Teacher Associations

Your early gift kicks off something special 💙

Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most.

We're launching a campaign to fund classroom supplies, field trips, and enrichment programs for our kids. Every early donation helps us reach more students this year.

And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our school programs — not to credit card fees or platform costs.

Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families we're serious about supporting our kids.

Thank you for being part of this. Our students are counting on us.
– The PTA Team

Today's the day — your gift powers our kids' success 🎒 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide classroom supplies, field trips, and enrichment programs that help our students thrive. **Every gift today brings us closer to reaching every child in our school.** Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — art supplies for one classroom - **$75** — a field trip experience for 3 students - **$150** — enrichment programs for a full month **100% of your donation goes directly to our school programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help our kids succeed today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give every student the tools and experiences they need to learn and grow. – The PTA Team
Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **127 students** now have access to art supplies, field trips, and enrichment programs — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund art supplies for 6 more classrooms. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful our school community can be." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these programs in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The PTA Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Parent Teacher Associations

modèle 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and our kids need us! 📚 We're raising funds for classroom supplies, field trips, and enrichment programs that help every student thrive. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = art supplies for one classroom 🎨 **$50** = field trip for 2 students **$100** = enrichment programs for a month Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to our students** — no fees taken out, every dollar counts. Help us give our kids the tools they need to succeed! 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
modèle 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🍎 Our kids deserve the best — new playground equipment, classroom supplies, and field trips that spark curiosity. Today we're raising funds for [specific PTA goal]. Every dollar makes a difference in our classrooms. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 $25 = Art supplies for one classroom 💙 $50 = New books for the library 💙 $100 = Field trip for 5 students Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our kids — no fees taken out. Your full gift funds what matters most. Thank you for believing in our school community. Together, we're giving our children the resources they need to thrive! [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
modèle 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising funds to keep our kids thriving in school. Every dollar matters when you're a parent-led organization. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 to fund classroom supplies, after-school programs, and teacher appreciation initiatives that directly impact our students' success. - $25 = art supplies for one classroom - $75 = a month of reading materials - $150 = teacher appreciation lunch for the whole staff We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to our kids — not processing fees. That transparency matters to the families who trust us with their support. Grateful for our volunteer parents who make this possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or tell us about your own PTA wins below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Parent Teacher Associations

‍Idea 1

📚 Collecte de la liste de souhaits de la classe

Parents fund specific classroom needs ($25 art supplies, $50 books, $100 tech). Teachers create wish lists, donors see real-time progress, and kids write thank-you notes.

‍Idea 2

🎪 Family Fun Night Fundraiser

Sell tickets for carnival games, food trucks, and activities. Use QR codes for easy check-in, track concession sales, and let families pay with phones—no cash boxes.

‍Idea 3

🏆 Student Achievement Sponsor-a-Thon

Community sponsors pledge per student milestone (reading goals, attendance, grades). Track progress live, celebrate wins together, and fund enrichment programs with the proceeds.

‍Idea 4

💝 Teacher Appreciation Sponsor Drive

Parents sponsor teacher appreciation gifts ($10 coffee cards, $25 lunch vouchers, $50 spa treats). Set funding goals per teacher, track progress publicly, and surprise staff during Teacher Appreciation Week.

‍Idea 5

📖 Read-a-Thon Pledge Campaign

Families pledge per book read during a school-wide reading challenge. Set rates like $2 per book, cap donations at comfortable amounts, and fund new library books with the proceeds.

‍Idea 6

🧺 Themed Basket Silent Auction

Create themed baskets (movie night, baking, date night) for silent auction. Parents donate items or cash, bidding happens online with mobile-friendly forms, and pickup is at school events.

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.
Village Reach

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.
$18,345 Relevés
$917 Sauvegardé

$18,345
Relevés
$917
Sauvegardé
Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson
Démocrates du comté de Jefferson

Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson
$25,356 Relevés
$1,268 Sauvegardé

$25,356
Relevés
$1,268
Sauvegardé
Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois
Waggytail Rescue

Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois
$66,102 Relevés
$3,305 Sauvegardé

$66,102
Relevés
$3,305
Sauvegardé
Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.
Momentum Dance Collaborative

Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.
$22,843 Relevés
$1,142 Sauvegardé

$22,843
Relevés
$1,142
Sauvegardé
Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.
Iron City Trykes

Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.
$18,910 Relevés
$946 Sauvegardé

$18,910
Relevés
$946
Sauvegardé
Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food
Berry Good Food

Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food
$89,123 Relevés
$4,457 Sauvegardé

$89,123
Relevés
$4,457
Sauvegardé
Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.
Fondation Autism Insights

Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.
$35,558 Relevés
$1,778 Sauvegardé

$35,558
Relevés
$1,778
Sauvegardé
La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.
GB Sports Academy

La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.
$22,747 Relevés
$1,387 Sauvegardé

$22,747
Relevés
$1,387
Sauvegardé
Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.
Centre d'arts créatifs Twin Steeples

Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.
$15,730 Relevés
$787 Sauvegardé

$15,730
Relevés
$787
Sauvegardé
