Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most.
We're launching a campaign to fund classroom supplies, field trips, and enrichment programs for our kids. Every early donation helps us reach more students this year.
And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our school programs — not to credit card fees or platform costs.
Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families we're serious about supporting our kids.
Thank you for being part of this. Our students are counting on us.
– The PTA Team
Idea 1
Parents fund specific classroom needs ($25 art supplies, $50 books, $100 tech). Teachers create wish lists, donors see real-time progress, and kids write thank-you notes.
Idea 2
Sell tickets for carnival games, food trucks, and activities. Use QR codes for easy check-in, track concession sales, and let families pay with phones—no cash boxes.
Idea 3
Community sponsors pledge per student milestone (reading goals, attendance, grades). Track progress live, celebrate wins together, and fund enrichment programs with the proceeds.
Idea 4
Parents sponsor teacher appreciation gifts ($10 coffee cards, $25 lunch vouchers, $50 spa treats). Set funding goals per teacher, track progress publicly, and surprise staff during Teacher Appreciation Week.
Idea 5
Families pledge per book read during a school-wide reading challenge. Set rates like $2 per book, cap donations at comfortable amounts, and fund new library books with the proceeds.
Idea 6
Create themed baskets (movie night, baking, date night) for silent auction. Parents donate items or cash, bidding happens online with mobile-friendly forms, and pickup is at school events.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Parent Teacher Associations
modèle 1
modèle 2
modèle 3