🎵 Song Sponsor Challenge Supporters "sponsor" a song for $25-$100. Share a playlist of sponsored tracks, thank donors publicly, and let them dedicate songs to loved ones.

🎤 Virtual Open Mic Night Host a live-streamed talent show. Sell $10 "tickets" to watch, accept tips during performances, and showcase your music program's impact.

🎸 Instrument Rescue Drive Let donors "adopt" used instruments for repair ($50/$100/$200 levels). Show before/after photos and connect donors with students who'll receive them.

🎼 Sheet Music Memory Wall Supporters donate $15-$50 to "sponsor" a piece of sheet music in honor of someone special. Create a digital wall showcasing each piece with donor dedications.

🥁 Practice Room Fund-a-Thon Set hourly donation goals ($25/hour) to fund practice space rentals. Share live updates as you "unlock" studio time, showing exactly how donations create music opportunities.

🎹 Lesson Scholarship Ladder Create donation tiers ($30/$60/$120) that fund partial or full music lessons. Show a visual "ladder" climbing toward your goal, with student stories at each milestone.