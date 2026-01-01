Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

Idée 1

🐠 Adopt-a-Tank Challenge

Donors "adopt" specific tanks or habitats for $50-$500. Create simple donation levels, share photos of their adopted space, and send updates on the animals they're helping care for.

Idée 2

🌊 Ocean Heroes Countdown

Set a 24-hour goal to fund specific rescue needs ($25 feeds a seal, $100 covers medical care). Use a live counter and celebrate each milestone with behind-the-scenes videos.

Idée 3

🐢 Rescue Stories Auction

Auction donated artwork, photography, or experiences (behind-the-scenes tours, naming rights). Set buy-it-now prices to keep it simple. All proceeds fund rehabilitation programs and animal care.

Idée 4

🐙 Sponsor-a-Day Challenge

Supporters sponsor marine animals by the day ($10/day). Share daily photos and care updates. Set a goal to fund 30 days of rehabilitation for rescued sea life.

Idée 5

🦭 Build-a-Care-Kit

Create care packages for rescued animals ($25 feeds, $50 medical supplies, $100 enrichment toys). Donors choose their package level and get photos of animals they helped.

Idée 6

🤿 Virtual Ocean Dive

Host a virtual "dive" experience. Donors pay $15-$75 for behind-the-scenes videos, live Q&As with marine biologists, and exclusive footage of animal releases back to the ocean.