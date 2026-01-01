Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps protect marine life, without extra work.
Idée 1
Donors "adopt" specific tanks or habitats for $50-$500. Create simple donation levels, share photos of their adopted space, and send updates on the animals they're helping care for.
Idée 2
Set a 24-hour goal to fund specific rescue needs ($25 feeds a seal, $100 covers medical care). Use a live counter and celebrate each milestone with behind-the-scenes videos.
Idée 3
Auction donated artwork, photography, or experiences (behind-the-scenes tours, naming rights). Set buy-it-now prices to keep it simple. All proceeds fund rehabilitation programs and animal care.
Idée 4
Supporters sponsor marine animals by the day ($10/day). Share daily photos and care updates. Set a goal to fund 30 days of rehabilitation for rescued sea life.
Idée 5
Create care packages for rescued animals ($25 feeds, $50 medical supplies, $100 enrichment toys). Donors choose their package level and get photos of animals they helped.
Idée 6
Host a virtual "dive" experience. Donors pay $15-$75 for behind-the-scenes videos, live Q&As with marine biologists, and exclusive footage of animal releases back to the ocean.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Marine Life Centers
