Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps protect marine life, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Marine Life Centers

Your early gift could save 25 sea turtles this Tuesday 🐢 **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to rescue and rehabilitate 25 injured sea turtles through our emergency care program. **Every early donation brings us closer to that goal.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to marine life rescue** — not to credit card fees or platforms. **Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign →** Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about protecting our ocean friends. Thank you for caring about marine life. Together, we can make waves. – The Marine Life Center Team
Today's the day — help us save 25 sea turtles 🐢 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to rescue and rehabilitate 25 injured sea turtles through our emergency care program. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$40** — emergency medical care for one injured turtle - **$120** — a week of rehabilitation and feeding - **$300** — full recovery support from rescue to release **100% of your donation goes to marine life rescue** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help save a sea turtle today →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we can give 25 sea turtles a second chance at life in our oceans. – The Marine Life Center Team
Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐢 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **32 injured sea turtles** now have access to emergency medical care, rehabilitation, and a second chance at life in our oceans — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund emergency care for 4 more sea turtles. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to the turtles makes me want to give even more." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these beautiful creatures heal and return to the sea. With gratitude, **The Marine Life Center Team**
🐢 It's Giving Tuesday — and injured sea turtles need your help. We're racing to raise funds for our emergency rescue program. **Goal: Save 25 sea turtles this season.** **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift makes an immediate difference: 💙 **$40** = emergency medical care for one turtle 💙 **$120** = a full week of rehabilitation 💙 **$300** = complete recovery support Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to turtle rescue** — no fees taken out. Your full gift funds the mission. Every turtle deserves a second chance at life in our oceans. **[Insert Donation Link]** 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday 🌊 Our oceans need us more than ever. Today we're raising funds to rescue and rehabilitate marine animals affected by pollution and climate change. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Emergency medical care for one rescued sea turtle 🐢 $50 = A week of specialized food for recovering marine mammals $100 = Critical equipment for our rescue boat operations Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% of every donation goes directly to saving marine life. Every creature matters. Every dollar counts. Donate now 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday — and our ocean's marine life needs us more than ever. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund critical rehabilitation programs for injured sea turtles and marine mammals. Your impact: - $50 = medical care for one rescued sea turtle - $150 = a week of specialized feeding for marine mammals - $300 = emergency response equipment for beach rescues We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to saving marine life — not processing fees. Grateful for our small but mighty team making ocean conservation possible. If protecting marine ecosystems resonates with you — share, donate, or tell us your favorite ocean memory below 🌊 #GivingTuesday
Donors "adopt" specific tanks or habitats for $50-$500. Create simple donation levels, share photos of their adopted space, and send updates on the animals they're helping care for.

Auction donated artwork, photography, or experiences (behind-the-scenes tours, naming rights). Set buy-it-now prices to keep it simple. All proceeds fund rehabilitation programs and animal care.

Create care packages for rescued animals ($25 feeds, $50 medical supplies, $100 enrichment toys). Donors choose their package level and get photos of animals they helped.

