Idée 1

🌊 Adopt-a-Manatee Month

Supporters "adopt" a manatee for $25-$100. Share photos and stories of rescued manatees. Track adoptions with a live counter showing how many gentle giants are protected.

Idée 2

🏊 Swim for Sanctuary

Challenge supporters to swim laps or miles for manatees. Set donation levels ($10/mile, $50/rescue). Create team pages for families, schools, or dive clubs to compete together.

Idée 3

📸 Gentle Giants Photo Contest

Ask supporters to share manatee photos with donation. Vote with dollars ($5/vote). Winner gets sanctuary tour. Showcase manatee beauty while funding habitat restoration and rescue efforts.

Idée 4

🛟 Gear Up for Giants

Supporters sponsor manatee rescue equipment ($25 buoys, $75 nets, $150 boats). Show live funding tracker. Each item directly saves gentle giants from boat strikes and entanglement.

Idée 5

🗺️ Virtual Habitat Patrol

Create teams to "patrol" waterways virtually. $10 sponsors one mile of habitat protection. Share real rescue stories and impact updates. Teams compete for most miles protected.

Idée 6

🔥 Warm Water Passes

Supporters buy "warm water passes" for cold-stressed manatees ($20 each). Track how many passes fund sanctuary heating costs. Share photos of manatees staying cozy and safe.