‍Idea 1

📚 Sponsor-a-Book Drive

Supporters sponsor a book for $15 each. Set a goal (like 500 books), show live progress, and let donors dedicate books to loved ones.

‍Idea 2

🎯 Reading Goal Challenge

Create reading milestone challenges ($25 = 10 books, $75 = class set). Donors pick their level and see exactly what their gift funds.

‍Idea 3

⏰ 24-Hour Read-a-Thon

Host a 24-hour "Read-a-Thon" where supporters pledge per hour read. Simple donation levels, live counter, and easy sponsor tracking.

‍Idea 4

📦 Build-a-Kit Campaign

Supporters buy "literacy kits" at different levels ($20 = early reader pack, $50 = classroom bundle). Show what each kit contains and track progress toward your goal.

‍Idea 5

📖 Virtual Story Marathon

Create a virtual "story time" event where donors pledge per story read aloud. Stream live readings, set hourly goals, and let supporters sponsor their favorite books.

‍Idea 6

💬 Words Matter Drive

Launch a "Words Matter" campaign where each $10 donation represents 100 words of literacy support. Set a word count goal and show real-time progress toward your target.