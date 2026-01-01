Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more kids learn to read, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a book for $15 each. Set a goal (like 500 books), show live progress, and let donors dedicate books to loved ones.
Idea 2
Create reading milestone challenges ($25 = 10 books, $75 = class set). Donors pick their level and see exactly what their gift funds.
Idea 3
Host a 24-hour "Read-a-Thon" where supporters pledge per hour read. Simple donation levels, live counter, and easy sponsor tracking.
Idea 4
Supporters buy "literacy kits" at different levels ($20 = early reader pack, $50 = classroom bundle). Show what each kit contains and track progress toward your goal.
Idea 5
Create a virtual "story time" event where donors pledge per story read aloud. Stream live readings, set hourly goals, and let supporters sponsor their favorite books.
Idea 6
Launch a "Words Matter" campaign where each $10 donation represents 100 words of literacy support. Set a word count goal and show real-time progress toward your target.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Literacy Programs
modèle 1
modèle 2
modèle 3