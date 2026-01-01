Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar supports LGBTQ+ rights, without extra work.
Supporters share their coming-out stories or allyship moments. For every story, a sponsor donates $10 (up to $2,500), funding legal aid while celebrating community courage.
Let donors "sponsor" specific safe space needs: $25 funds counseling sessions, $75 covers support group supplies, $150 sponsors youth programming. Track progress with live counters.
Create a 48-hour challenge to fund educational materials. Set donation tiers ($15/$35/$100) for different resource packages. Share real-time updates on materials funded.
Donors fund advocacy essentials: $20 covers legal research, $50 sponsors policy briefings, $100 funds community workshops. Show live progress bars and celebrate each milestone reached.
Community members nominate local LGBTQ+ heroes. Supporters vote with $5 donations. Winner gets recognition ceremony funding while raising awareness for your advocacy work.
Set up donation stations at local businesses with QR codes. Each scan funds specific programs ($10/$25/$50). Track totals in real-time and thank participating venues publicly.
