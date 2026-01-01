Giving Tuesday Templates for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar supports LGBTQ+ rights, without extra work.

Gardez 100 % de vos dons du mardi de la générosité avec Zeffy
Décoratif

Plus de 50 000 organisations à but non lucratif, dont des centaines d'organisations de défense des droits des personnes LGBTQ+, lui font confiance.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations

modèle 1

Avant le #GivingTuesday

Your support makes all the difference this Giving Tuesday 🏳️‍🌈 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide safe housing support for 25 LGBTQ+ youth facing homelessness. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to housing programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows others this community cares. Thank you for standing with us. Together, we're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 2

A l'occasion du #GivingTuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift creates safe homes 🏳️‍🌈 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide safe housing support for 25 LGBTQ+ youth facing homelessness. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one week of emergency housing assistance - **$125** — safe shelter for one youth for a full month - **$300** — comprehensive housing support including case management **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help create safe homes today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure 25 LGBTQ+ youth have a safe place to call home. – The [Org Name] Team
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 3

Merci - Résultats + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏳️‍🌈 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,125** **18 LGBTQ+ youth** now have access to safe housing support and emergency assistance — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $156 in fees** — enough to fund three additional weeks of emergency housing assistance. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we stand together." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations

modèle 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and LGBTQ+ youth need safe homes. 🏠 We're raising funds to provide housing support for 25 LGBTQ+ youth facing homelessness. Every gift matters. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation creates real impact: **$50** = one week of emergency housing **$125** = safe shelter for one youth for a month **$300** = comprehensive housing support Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to housing programs — no fees taken out. Your full gift funds safe homes. Together, we can ensure every LGBTQ+ youth has a place to belong. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🏳️‍🌈 Today we're raising funds to expand our legal advocacy program — because everyone deserves equal protection under the law. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift creates real change: 💙 $25 = Legal consultation for one person 💙 $50 = Court filing fees for discrimination case 💙 $100 = Full day of advocacy training Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar you give goes directly to protecting LGBTQ+ rights. Together, we're building a world where love wins 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for LGBTQ+ youth who need safe spaces to thrive. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund our peer mentorship program and crisis support hotline. - $50 = one month of crisis text support - $150 = peer mentorship training for a volunteer - $300 = safe space programming for 20 teens We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to our community — not processing fees. Proud of our small but mighty team for creating real change. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 🏳️‍🌈 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations

Idée 1

🏳️‍🌈 Pride Stories Campaign

Supporters share their coming-out stories or allyship moments. For every story, a sponsor donates $10 (up to $2,500), funding legal aid while celebrating community courage.

Idée 2

🤝 Safe Space Sponsorships

Let donors "sponsor" specific safe space needs: $25 funds counseling sessions, $75 covers support group supplies, $150 sponsors youth programming. Track progress with live counters.

Idée 3

📚 Resource Library Drive

Create a 48-hour challenge to fund educational materials. Set donation tiers ($15/$35/$100) for different resource packages. Share real-time updates on materials funded.

Idée 4

⚖️ Advocacy Action Fund

Donors fund advocacy essentials: $20 covers legal research, $50 sponsors policy briefings, $100 funds community workshops. Show live progress bars and celebrate each milestone reached.

Idée 5

🌟 Community Heroes Vote

Community members nominate local LGBTQ+ heroes. Supporters vote with $5 donations. Winner gets recognition ceremony funding while raising awareness for your advocacy work.

Idée 6

📱 QR Code Community Drive

Set up donation stations at local businesses with QR codes. Each scan funds specific programs ($10/$25/$50). Track totals in real-time and thank participating venues publicly.

EXEMPLES DE RÉUSSITES

La collecte de fonds à tarif zéro en action - des histoires d'organisations à but non lucratif qui valent la peine d'être partagées.

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.
Village Reach

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.

$18,345
Relevés
$917
Sauvegardé
Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson
Démocrates du comté de Jefferson

Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson

$25,356
Relevés
$1,268
Sauvegardé
Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois
Waggytail Rescue

Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois

$66,102
Relevés
$3,305
Sauvegardé
Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.
Momentum Dance Collaborative

Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.

$22,843
Relevés
$1,142
Sauvegardé
Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.
Iron City Trykes

Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.

$18,910
Relevés
$946
Sauvegardé
Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food
Berry Good Food

Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food

$89,123
Relevés
$4,457
Sauvegardé
Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.
Fondation Autism Insights

Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.

$35,558
Relevés
$1,778
Sauvegardé
La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.
GB Sports Academy

La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.

$22,747
Relevés
$1,387
Sauvegardé
Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.
Centre d'arts créatifs Twin Steeples

Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.

$15,730
Relevés
$787
Sauvegardé
Passez à la collecte de fonds sans frais dès aujourd'hui !
Lire d'autres articles
Solutions
Caractéristiques
ENTREPRISE
Conseils pour la collecte de fonds
Support client

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.