Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

‍Idea 1

🏠 Fund Independence Upgrades

Supporters sponsor accessibility upgrades ($25/$50/$100 levels). Track progress with a live counter and celebrate each milestone with photos of real improvements.

‍Idea 2

📦 Welcome Kit Drive

Create care packages for new clients. Donors fund pre-set kits (welcome, mobility, daily living). Host a packing party to build community connections.

‍Idea 3

🎯 Skills & Services Auction

Run a skills auction where community members bid on services from your clients. Highlights abilities while raising funds for independence programs.

‍Idea 4

🛠️ Equipment Lending Library

Supporters sponsor adaptive equipment rentals ($15/$30/$60 levels). Create a lending library where clients can try before they buy. Track items loaned with simple progress updates.

‍Idea 5

📹 Stories of Independence

Host a virtual "Day in My Life" storytelling event. Clients share their independence journeys via video calls. Suggested donations support peer mentoring programs.

‍Idea 6

🚧 Barrier Buster Challenge

Run a "Barrier Buster" challenge where donors fund small accessibility fixes around town. Post before/after photos and celebrate each community improvement milestone.