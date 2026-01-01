Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more people find shelter, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to $2,500), funding meals while spreading hope.
Idea 2
Let donors fund pre-set kits (meals, hygiene, blankets). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.
Idea 3
Run a 24-hour online auction with donated items. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid funds shelter operations and services.
Idea 4
Create QR codes for different shelter needs (meals, beds, supplies). Post them around town. Donors scan and give instantly, funding specific programs.
Idea 5
Ask supporters to "sponsor a night" for someone experiencing homelessness. Set donation levels ($35/$50/$75) and share real stories of impact weekly.
Idea 6
Host a virtual "warmth drive" where donors buy digital items (socks, blankets, meals). Show a live thermometer tracking progress toward your shelter goal.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Homeless Shelters
