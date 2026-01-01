Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

‍Idea 1

📬 Notes de gentillesse

Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to $2,500), funding meals while spreading hope.

‍Idea 2

🧺 Equip-a-Kit Drive

Let donors fund pre-set kits (meals, hygiene, blankets). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.

‍Idea 3

🎯 Bid for Beds Auction

Run a 24-hour online auction with donated items. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid funds shelter operations and services.

‍Idea 4

📱 Scan to Shelter

Create QR codes for different shelter needs (meals, beds, supplies). Post them around town. Donors scan and give instantly, funding specific programs.

‍Idea 5

‍Idea 6

🌡️ Warmth Drive

Host a virtual "warmth drive" where donors buy digital items (socks, blankets, meals). Show a live thermometer tracking progress toward your shelter goal.