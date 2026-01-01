Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

Idée 1

🏛️ Adopt-a-Landmark

Supporters "adopt" a historic building or artifact for $25-$100. Create simple sponsorship levels, share photos of what each donation preserves, and send thank-you updates on restoration progress.

Idée 2

⏰ Time Capsule Auction

Host a virtual "time capsule" auction. Community members bid on items that tell your town's story. Set buy-it-now prices, share historical context, and let winners pick up locally.

Idée 3

📖 Save Our Stories

Launch "Save Our Stories" where donors fund $50 oral history interviews with local elders. Track progress with a live counter and share snippets of collected memories online.

Idée 4

🦸 Heritage Heroes

Create a "Heritage Heroes" campaign where supporters sponsor $30 preservation projects (window repair, artifact cleaning, archive digitization). Show live progress photos and send personal thank-you notes from your team.

Idée 5

🛍️ Memory Lane Marketplace

Launch "Memory Lane Marketplace" - sell vintage-style items (postcards, prints, local history books) with buy-it-now pricing. All proceeds fund preservation work while sharing your town's unique story.

Idée 6

🧱 Brick by Brick

Run "Brick by Brick" where donors fund specific restoration costs ($15 mortar repair, $50 paint restoration, $100 structural work). Track progress with photos and celebrate milestones together.