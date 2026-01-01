Giving Tuesday Templates for Health and Wellness Initiatives

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more people heal, without extra work.

Gardez 100 % de vos dons du mardi de la générosité avec Zeffy
Décoratif

Plus de 50 000 organisations à but non lucratif, dont des centaines d'initiatives en matière de santé et de bien-être, lui font confiance.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Health and Wellness Initiatives

modèle 1

Avant le #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something big 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide wellness screenings and mental health resources for 75 people in our community. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to health programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 2

A l'occasion du #GivingTuesday

Your Giving Tuesday gift changes lives today 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide wellness screenings and mental health resources for 75 people in our community. Every donation brings us closer to that goal. Your gift can help provide: - **$30** — one wellness screening for early detection - **$85** — a mental health counseling session - **$200** — comprehensive wellness support for one person **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help someone access the care they need →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 people take the first step toward better health. – The [Org Name] Team
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 3

Merci - Résultats + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **58 people** now have access to wellness screenings and mental health support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund 7 additional wellness screenings for our community. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we come together for health." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Health and Wellness Initiatives

modèle 1

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 and we're on a mission to provide wellness screenings and mental health resources for 75 people in our community. Every donation brings someone closer to the care they need. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift can help provide: **$30** = one wellness screening for early detection **$85** = a mental health counseling session **$200** = comprehensive wellness support for one person Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to health programs. Together, we can help 75 people take the first step toward better health. Thank you for being part of this 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 And we're on a mission to bring wellness to our community. Today we're raising funds for mental health resources, nutrition programs, and wellness workshops for families who need them most. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift creates real change: 💙 $25 = wellness workshop for one family 💙 $50 = mental health session for someone in crisis 💙 $100 = nutrition program for 10 kids Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds healing and hope. Every dollar you give today goes directly to someone who needs it. That's the power of community care. Thank you for choosing wellness. Thank you for choosing hope 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for community health where it matters most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to expand our free wellness workshops for underserved families. Your impact: - $25 = nutrition education for one family - $75 = mental health resources for three teens - $150 = a full wellness workshop series We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to health programs — not processing fees. Grateful for our small but mighty team making real change happen. If wellness equity resonates with you — share, donate, or tell us your story below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Health and Wellness Initiatives

‍Idea 1

📬 Notes de gentillesse

Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to your cap), funding wellness programs while spreading hope.

‍Idea 2

🧺 Wellness Kit Drive

Let donors fund pre-set wellness kits (self-care, fitness, mental health). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.

‍Idea 3

🏃‍♀️ Wellness for All Auction

Run a 24-hour wellness auction. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid funds mental health resources, fitness programs, or community wellness initiatives.

‍Idea 4

🏃 Community Wellness Challenge

Create a "Wellness Challenge" where supporters pledge per activity (steps, meditation minutes, workouts). Set a community goal, track progress publicly, and celebrate milestones together.

‍Idea 5

🛍️ Mindful Marketplace

Host a virtual "Mindful Marketplace" featuring local wellness vendors. They donate a percentage of sales; you provide the platform and community promotion.

‍Idea 6

💚 Sponsor-a-Session

Launch "Sponsor-a-Session" where donors fund specific wellness programs ($30 yoga class, $50 therapy session). Show real impact with participant stories and progress updates.

EXEMPLES DE RÉUSSITES

La collecte de fonds à tarif zéro en action - des histoires d'organisations à but non lucratif qui valent la peine d'être partagées.

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.
Village Reach

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.

$18,345
Relevés
$917
Sauvegardé
Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson
Démocrates du comté de Jefferson

Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson

$25,356
Relevés
$1,268
Sauvegardé
Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois
Waggytail Rescue

Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois

$66,102
Relevés
$3,305
Sauvegardé
Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.
Momentum Dance Collaborative

Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.

$22,843
Relevés
$1,142
Sauvegardé
Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.
Iron City Trykes

Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.

$18,910
Relevés
$946
Sauvegardé
Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food
Berry Good Food

Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food

$89,123
Relevés
$4,457
Sauvegardé
Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.
Fondation Autism Insights

Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.

$35,558
Relevés
$1,778
Sauvegardé
La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.
GB Sports Academy

La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.

$22,747
Relevés
$1,387
Sauvegardé
Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.
Centre d'arts créatifs Twin Steeples

Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.

$15,730
Relevés
$787
Sauvegardé
Passez à la collecte de fonds sans frais dès aujourd'hui !
Lire d'autres articles
Solutions
Caractéristiques
ENTREPRISE
Conseils pour la collecte de fonds
Support client

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.