Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

‍Idea 1

📬 Notes de gentillesse

Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to your cap), funding wellness programs while spreading hope.

‍Idea 2

🧺 Wellness Kit Drive

Let donors fund pre-set wellness kits (self-care, fitness, mental health). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.

‍Idea 3

🏃‍♀️ Wellness for All Auction

Run a 24-hour wellness auction. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid funds mental health resources, fitness programs, or community wellness initiatives.

‍Idea 4

🏃 Community Wellness Challenge

Create a "Wellness Challenge" where supporters pledge per activity (steps, meditation minutes, workouts). Set a community goal, track progress publicly, and celebrate milestones together.

‍Idea 5

🛍️ Mindful Marketplace

Host a virtual "Mindful Marketplace" featuring local wellness vendors. They donate a percentage of sales; you provide the platform and community promotion.

‍Idea 6

💚 Sponsor-a-Session

Launch "Sponsor-a-Session" where donors fund specific wellness programs ($30 yoga class, $50 therapy session). Show real impact with participant stories and progress updates.