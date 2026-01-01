Giving Tuesday Templates for Academic Departments

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Academic Departments

modèle 1

Avant le #GivingTuesday

Your early support makes all the difference this Giving Tuesday 📚 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people come together to support causes that matter. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency textbooks and learning materials for 75 students who can't afford them. Every early donation brings us closer to ensuring no student falls behind because of financial barriers. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to student support — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kickstart our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that this goal is within reach. Thank you for believing in educational equity. Together, we're just getting started. – The [Department Name] Team
modèle 2

A l'occasion du #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift changes everything 📚 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency textbooks and learning materials for 75 students who can't afford them. Every gift today brings us closer to ensuring no student falls behind because of financial barriers. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one essential textbook for a struggling student - **$75** — a complete study materials package - **$150** — textbooks and supplies for an entire semester **100% of your donation goes to student support** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a student succeed today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure all 75 students have the materials they need to thrive. – The [Department Name] Team
modèle 3

Merci - Résultats + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 📚 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,850** **52 students** now have access to essential textbooks and learning materials — no one will fall behind because of financial barriers. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $193 in fees** — enough to fund textbooks for 7 more students. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to students makes all the difference." [Follow us on social media](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these students succeed — their stories are just beginning. With gratitude, **The [Department Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Academic Departments

modèle 1

It's Giving Tuesday 📚 and 75 students need your help. We're raising funds for emergency textbooks and learning materials for students who can't afford them. No student should fall behind because of financial barriers. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = one essential textbook **$75** = complete study materials package **$150** = full semester supplies Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds student success. Help us reach all 75 students today 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
modèle 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 📚 Today we're raising funds to support student scholarships and academic resources that change lives. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: 💙 $25 = textbooks for one student 💙 $50 = lab supplies for a semester 💙 $100 = emergency scholarship fund Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to students — no fees taken out. Your full gift funds education. Every student deserves access to learning. Help us make that possible today 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
modèle 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising funds to bridge the gap between academic potential and real-world opportunity. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund research stipends and conference travel for undergrad students who can't afford these career-defining experiences. Your impact: - $50 = research materials for one student - $200 = conference registration + travel - $500 = full semester research stipend We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to student opportunities — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making academic dreams accessible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Academic Departments

Idée 1

📚 Parrainage d'un étudiant

Let donors fund specific student needs: textbooks ($50), lab fees ($100), or full semester support ($500). Show real impact with student thank-you notes.

Idée 2

🎓 Professor for a Day Auction

Faculty donate guest lecture slots or office hours. Students and alumni bid to learn from their favorite professors. All proceeds fund scholarships.

Idée 3

💡 Research Impact Challenge

Students pitch their research in 60 seconds. Donors vote with dollars ($25 minimum). Top projects get funded, all supporters receive progress updates.

Idée 4

📖 Study Buddy Fund

Create a "Study Buddy Fund" where donors sponsor study spaces, tutoring hours, or exam prep materials. Set clear price points ($15 coffee cards, $50 textbook rentals, $100 quiet study rooms) and share weekly impact updates.

Idée 5

🤝 Knowledge Swap Market

Host a "Knowledge Swap Market" where faculty and grad students offer skills (coding lessons, writing help, language practice) in exchange for donations. Supporters book 30-minute sessions, all proceeds fund department programs.

Idée 6

🌟 Future Scholar Challenge

Run a "Future Scholar Challenge" where alumni and community members pledge monthly support for one academic year. Show progress with student spotlights, grade improvements, and graduation milestones throughout the year.

