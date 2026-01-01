Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

Idée 1

📚 Parrainage d'un étudiant

Let donors fund specific student needs: textbooks ($50), lab fees ($100), or full semester support ($500). Show real impact with student thank-you notes.

Idée 2

🎓 Professor for a Day Auction

Faculty donate guest lecture slots or office hours. Students and alumni bid to learn from their favorite professors. All proceeds fund scholarships.

Idée 3

💡 Research Impact Challenge

Students pitch their research in 60 seconds. Donors vote with dollars ($25 minimum). Top projects get funded, all supporters receive progress updates.

Idée 4

📖 Study Buddy Fund

Create a "Study Buddy Fund" where donors sponsor study spaces, tutoring hours, or exam prep materials. Set clear price points ($15 coffee cards, $50 textbook rentals, $100 quiet study rooms) and share weekly impact updates.

Idée 5

🤝 Knowledge Swap Market

Host a "Knowledge Swap Market" where faculty and grad students offer skills (coding lessons, writing help, language practice) in exchange for donations. Supporters book 30-minute sessions, all proceeds fund department programs.

Idée 6

🌟 Future Scholar Challenge

Run a "Future Scholar Challenge" where alumni and community members pledge monthly support for one academic year. Show progress with student spotlights, grade improvements, and graduation milestones throughout the year.