Idée 1

🌱 Grow-a-Leader Challenge

Members set skill goals (public speaking, animal care, cooking). Supporters sponsor each milestone at $10-25. Track progress publicly and celebrate achievements while funding leadership programs.

Idée 2

🐄 Adopt-a-Project Drive

Let donors "adopt" specific projects like garden beds, livestock care, or STEM kits. Set funding levels ($50/$100/$200) with updates and photos throughout the year.

Idée 3

🏆 Skills Showcase Auction

Kids auction their talents—baked goods, pet sitting, lawn care, tutoring. Set buy-it-now prices, promote on social, and let the community support while kids practice entrepreneurship.

Idée 4

📺 Project Showcase Night

Host a virtual showcase where kids present their 4-H projects live. Viewers "tip" presentations ($5-20) and vote for favorites. Winners get bonus funding for next year's projects.

Idée 5

🎯 Fund-a-Need Drive

Create donation tiers matching real club needs: $25 feeds animals for a week, $50 funds a STEM kit, $100 sponsors a member's fair entry. Show live progress toward each goal.

Idée 6

🏆 30-Day Skill Challenge

Members challenge friends and family to learn a new skill (cooking, gardening, coding) in 30 days. Supporters pledge per person who completes the challenge, funding youth development programs.