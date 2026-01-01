Giving Tuesday Templates for 4-H Clubs

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more 4-H projects, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - 4-H Clubs

modèle 1

Avant le #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something special 🌱 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter. We're launching a campaign to send 75 kids to 4-H summer camp this year. Every early donation gets us closer to giving more kids hands-on learning, leadership skills, and memories that last a lifetime. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to camp scholarships — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families what's possible. Thank you for believing in our kids. Let's make this summer unforgettable. – The 4-H Team
modèle 2

A l'occasion du #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help 75 kids experience summer camp 🏕️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can change a kid's entire summer. We're raising funds to send 75 kids to 4-H summer camp this year. Every donation gets us closer to giving more children hands-on learning, leadership skills, and friendships that last a lifetime. Your donation can provide: - **$50** — camp supplies for one child (crafts, journals, outdoor gear) - **$150** — three days of camp activities and meals - **$350** — a full week of summer camp for one child **100% of your donation goes to camp scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Send a kid to camp this summer →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 kids the summer adventure they deserve. – The 4-H Team
modèle 3

Merci - Résultats + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $18,750** **53 kids** now have access to a full week of 4-H summer camp — hands-on learning, leadership skills, and friendships that will last a lifetime. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $938 in fees** — enough to fund camp supplies for 18 more kids. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we rally around our kids." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these camp stories unfold — the best adventures are yet to come. With gratitude, **The 4-H Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for 4-H Clubs

modèle 1

It's Giving Tuesday! 🌟 Today, we're raising funds to send 75 kids to 4-H summer camp — where they'll learn leadership, build confidence, and create memories that last a lifetime. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$50** = camp supplies for one child **$150** = three days of activities and meals **$350** = a full week of camp for one child Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to camp scholarships — no fees taken out. Your full gift funds the mission. Help us give 75 kids the summer adventure they deserve 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
modèle 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🌱 Today we're raising funds to send 20 kids to 4-H summer camp — where they'll learn leadership, build confidence, and discover their potential. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = camp supplies for one child 📚 $50 = a week of healthy meals at camp 🥕 $100 = full camp experience for one kid 💚 Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to empowering young leaders in our community. Every child deserves the chance to grow, learn, and thrive. Help us make it happen today. [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in our kids 💙 #GivingTuesday
modèle 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising funds to empower the next generation of leaders through 4-H programming. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund hands-on STEM projects, leadership workshops, and community service initiatives for local youth. Your impact: - $25 = supplies for one robotics project - $75 = leadership camp for one teen - $150 = full semester of agricultural education We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to developing confident, capable young leaders — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteer team for making this possible. If building tomorrow's changemakers resonates with you — share, donate, or tell us about a 4-H memory below 💚 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for 4-H Clubs

Idée 1

🌱 Grow-a-Leader Challenge

Members set skill goals (public speaking, animal care, cooking). Supporters sponsor each milestone at $10-25. Track progress publicly and celebrate achievements while funding leadership programs.

Idée 2

🐄 Adopt-a-Project Drive

Let donors "adopt" specific projects like garden beds, livestock care, or STEM kits. Set funding levels ($50/$100/$200) with updates and photos throughout the year.

Idée 3

🏆 Skills Showcase Auction

Kids auction their talents—baked goods, pet sitting, lawn care, tutoring. Set buy-it-now prices, promote on social, and let the community support while kids practice entrepreneurship.

Idée 4

📺 Project Showcase Night

Host a virtual showcase where kids present their 4-H projects live. Viewers "tip" presentations ($5-20) and vote for favorites. Winners get bonus funding for next year's projects.

Idée 5

🎯 Fund-a-Need Drive

Create donation tiers matching real club needs: $25 feeds animals for a week, $50 funds a STEM kit, $100 sponsors a member's fair entry. Show live progress toward each goal.

Idée 6

🏆 30-Day Skill Challenge

Members challenge friends and family to learn a new skill (cooking, gardening, coding) in 30 days. Supporters pledge per person who completes the challenge, funding youth development programs.

EXEMPLES DE RÉUSSITES

La collecte de fonds à tarif zéro en action - des histoires d'organisations à but non lucratif qui valent la peine d'être partagées.

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.
Village Reach

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.

$18,345
Relevés
$917
Sauvegardé
Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson
Démocrates du comté de Jefferson

Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson

$25,356
Relevés
$1,268
Sauvegardé
Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois
Waggytail Rescue

Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois

$66,102
Relevés
$3,305
Sauvegardé
Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.
Momentum Dance Collaborative

Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.

$22,843
Relevés
$1,142
Sauvegardé
Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.
Iron City Trykes

Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.

$18,910
Relevés
$946
Sauvegardé
Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food
Berry Good Food

Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food

$89,123
Relevés
$4,457
Sauvegardé
Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.
Fondation Autism Insights

Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.

$35,558
Relevés
$1,778
Sauvegardé
La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.
GB Sports Academy

La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.

$22,747
Relevés
$1,387
Sauvegardé
Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.
Centre d'arts créatifs Twin Steeples

Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.

$15,730
Relevés
$787
Sauvegardé
