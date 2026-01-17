7 Best PayPal Alternatives for Volunteer Fire Departments

Volunteer fire departments run on tight budgets with rotating volunteer boards—you can't afford to lose hundreds of dollars to payment processing fees when zero-fee fundraising is available, or waste hours learning complex fundraising software. This guide compares PayPal to platforms built for how VFDs actually raise money, from pancake breakfasts to boot drives, so you can keep more funding for equipment and emergency response.
Volunteer fire departments lose critical funding to PayPal's processing fees, delays, and limited fundraising features. Zeffy offers the only truly zero-fee alternative with built-in tools for events, donations, and in-person collections—keeping every dollar for equipment, training, and emergency response.
- PayPal charges 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction for registered 501(c)(3) organizations, costing VFDs hundreds to thousands annually
- Zeffy eliminates all fees with built-in event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and Tap-to-Pay for boot drives
- On $10,000 in donations, PayPal charges $248.90 in fees—enough to buy firefighter gloves, protective gear, or training materials
- Payout delays with PayPal can slow emergency equipment purchases when every hour counts
- Most alternatives still charge 2.9-3.95% in fees, while Zeffy keeps 100% of funds for your mission
- Why Volunteer Fire Departments Are Exploring PayPal Alternatives
- How Zeffy Solves What PayPal Can't For Volunteer Fire Departments
- Best PayPal Alternatives For Volunteer Fire Departments
- How To Choose A PayPal Alternative For Volunteer Fire Departments
- Zero-Fee Fundraising Vs Transaction-Based Payment Processing
- How Volunteer Fire Departments Use Zeffy In The Field
- Cost Comparison For A $10,000 VFD Fundraiser
Why Volunteer Fire Departments Are Exploring PayPal Alternatives
PayPal donation fees are 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction for registered 501(c)(3) organizations, or 2.89% + $0.49 for business accounts. This means a volunteer fire department raising $50,000 annually loses $1,244 to fees—money that could fund turnout gear or training programs.
The platform wasn't built for nonprofit fundraising. You can't sell pancake breakfast tickets, run raffles, or collect donations at boot drives without juggling multiple tools. Payout delays mean waiting 2-3 business days for funds, which slows emergency equipment purchases when every hour counts.
Here's what PayPal's limitations cost your department:
- Processing fees: $248.90 on every $10,000 raised
- No event tools: You'll need separate platforms for ticketing and raffles
- Delayed payouts: Funds take days to reach your account
- Complex reporting: Generic business tools don't support 501(c)(3) compliance
- No in-person support: No Tap-to-Pay for boot drives or community events
That $1,244 in annual fees could purchase two sets of firefighter gloves, protective gear for volunteers, or training materials for your entire department. When you're already stretching every dollar, losing funds to payment processing means less money for life-saving equipment.
How Zeffy Solves What PayPal Can't For Volunteer Fire Departments
Zeffy is a zero-fee fundraising platform built specifically for nonprofits. While PayPal processes payments and charges fees, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools designed for how VFDs actually raise money—with zero fees on every dollar.
PayPal is a generic payment processor. Zeffy is an all-in-one platform that eliminates fees and includes tools for pancake breakfasts, boot drives, equipment campaigns, and annual fund drives.
Here's what you get with Zeffy:
- Zero fees on everything: Keep 100% of donations, event sales, and merchandise
- Event ticketing built in: Sell pancake breakfast tickets and manage RSVPs
- Tap-to-Pay for boot drives: Accept cards at intersections with mobile readers (works on Android and iOS)
- Automatic tax receipts: Donors get instant receipts for 501(c)(3) compliance
- QuickBooks integration: Simplified reporting for volunteer treasurers
- Donor management: Track supporters without spreadsheets
- Mobile-first design: Accessible for volunteers and donors on any device
On $10,000 in donations, PayPal charges $248.90 in fees. With Zeffy, you pay $0 and keep the full $10,000. That's enough to fund protective equipment, training programs, or emergency response supplies your community depends on.
"By eliminating fees, Zeffy has allowed us to maximize every donation and focus on expanding our programs. It's opened new revenue streams and empowered us to make an even bigger impact for the children and families we serve." — Holly Odogwu, Founder & CEO, Si Se Puede Foundation
"We are able to give 100% of funds raised back out as well as cut back on administrative duties. Zeffy has helped with using Excel to keep track of registrations for events and allows less data entry into QuickBooks." — Chastity Townsend, Dearborn Educational Foundation
Learn more about how Zeffy compares to PayPal for nonprofit fundraising.
- Zero fees: You keep every dollar you raise—no platform, transaction, or credit card fees
- All-in-one: Manage events, donations, supporters, and reporting from one dashboard
- Low setup: Get started in minutes, no technical training needed
- QR code support: Print QR codes for boot drives, open houses, and mailers
- Android and iOS support: Tap-to-Pay and donor tools work on any device
Best PayPal Alternatives For Volunteer Fire Departments
When evaluating PayPal alternatives, you need platforms that support both online and in-person fundraising, offer simple setup for rotating volunteer boards, and keep costs low. Here's how the leading options compare.
|Plate-forme
|Frais mensuels
|Frais de transaction
|Key Features for VFDs
|Meilleur pour
|
Zeffy
|
$0
|
$0
|
Event ticketing, Tap-to-Pay, raffles, auctions, donor management, automatic receipts
|
VFDs wanting all-in-one fundraising with zero fees
|
Stripe
|
$0
|
2.9% + $0.30
|
Payment processing, developer-friendly APIs
|
VFDs with technical staff who need custom integrations
|
Carré
|
$0
|
2.6% + $0.10 (in-person), 2.9% + $0.30 (online)
|
Point-of-sale hardware, mobile readers
|
VFDs focused primarily on in-person sales
|
Donorbox
|
$0
|
2.95% platform + 2.9% + $0.30 processing
|
Website donation forms, QR codes
|
VFDs wanting to embed forms on existing websites
|
Qgiv
|
Starting at $25/month
|
3.95% + $0.30
|
Event pages, text-to-give, auction support
|
VFDs needing branded event pages
|
Venmo
|
$0
|
1.9% + $0.10
|
Mobile peer-to-peer payments
|
Casual, small-dollar donations from community members
|
DonorPerfect
|
À partir de 99 $/mois
|
Varie selon le processeur
|
Full CRM, volunteer coordination, grant tracking
|
Larger VFDs with dedicated administrative staff
|
Givelify
|
$0
|
2.9% + $0.30
|
Mobile-first donation app
|
VFDs wanting simple mobile giving
|
Network for Good
|
$0
|
3% platform + 2.2% + $0.30 processing
|
Donor CRM, fundraising coaching
|
VFDs wanting donor management features
|
Classe (GoFundMe Pro)
|
Starting at $399/month
|
Processing fees vary
|
Comprehensive fundraising suite, peer-to-peer
|
Large VFDs with significant fundraising operations
1. Zeffy
Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform designed specifically for nonprofits. You keep every dollar raised for equipment, training, and emergency response—with no platform fees, transaction fees, or hidden charges.
Unlike PayPal, which only processes payments, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools in one platform. You can sell pancake breakfast tickets, run boot drive campaigns, manage raffles, collect donations, and track supporters—all without juggling multiple systems.
Zeffy's dashboard lets VFDs manage events, donations, and supporters in one place.
Ce que vous obtenez :
- Zero fees forever: No platform, transaction, or credit card fees
- Event ticketing: Sell tickets for pancake breakfasts and community events
- Tap-to-Pay: Accept donations at boot drives with mobile card readers (works on Android and iOS)
- Raffles and auctions: Built-in tools without additional platforms
- Automatic tax receipts: Instant donor receipts for 501(c)(3) compliance
- Donor management: Track supporters and send thank-you messages
- QuickBooks integration: Simplified reporting for volunteer treasurers
- QR code support: Print QR codes for any campaign or event
Pricing: $0 forever—no fees on donations, events, or merchandise sales
Best for: Any volunteer fire department that wants to keep 100% of funds raised while accessing professional fundraising tools.
2. Stripe
Stripe is a payment processing platform known for developer-friendly tools and reliable infrastructure. While it's not built specifically for nonprofits, many organizations use Stripe to accept online donations.
Stripe offers discounted nonprofit rates (2.2% + $0.30 for most card transactions when approved), but you'll need technical knowledge to set up donation forms. Stripe processes payments but doesn't include fundraising tools like event ticketing or donor management.
Stripe offers powerful payment infrastructure but requires technical integration for nonprofit fundraising.
Find out how Zeffy stacks up against Stripe
Ce que vous obtenez :
- Reliable payment processing: Accepts all major credit cards and digital wallets
- Nonprofit discount available: 2.2% + $0.30 for approved 501(c)(3) organizations
- Developer-friendly: Strong API for custom integrations
- Global reach: Supports international donations
What's missing:
- Requires technical setup for donation forms
- No event ticketing, raffles, or donor management
- Processing fees reduce funds for your mission
- Limited support for in-person collections
Pricing: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for nonprofits (after approval)
Best for: VFDs with technical staff who need custom payment integrations.
See our detailed Zeffy vs Stripe comparison to understand which platform saves VFDs more money.
3. Carré
Square is a point-of-sale system popular for in-person transactions. Many VFDs use Square readers at pancake breakfasts because the hardware is affordable and setup is straightforward.
Square offers nonprofit pricing (2.6% + $0.10 for in-person transactions, 2.9% + $0.30 for online), but it's primarily a payment processor—not a fundraising platform. You'll need separate tools for event ticketing and donor management.
Square offers reliable hardware for processing in-person payments at events like pancake breakfasts.
Ce que vous obtenez :
- In-person payment hardware: Card readers and terminals for events
- Quick setup: Easy for volunteers to learn
- Invoicing: Send payment requests for sponsorships
- Inventory management: Track merchandise sales
What's missing:
- Processing fees on every transaction
- No event ticketing or raffle tools
- Limited donor management and no automatic tax receipts
- Online donations require separate setup
Pricing: 2.6% + $0.10 (in-person), 2.9% + $0.30 (online) for nonprofits
Best for: VFDs focused primarily on in-person sales who already have separate tools for donor management.
Read our Zeffy vs Square comparison for in-person donation collection at boot drives and events.
4. Donorbox
Donorbox is a donation platform that focuses on website-embedded giving forms. If you have an existing website, Donorbox makes it easy to add professional donation forms that accept credit cards and recurring gifts.
The platform charges a 2.95% platform fee plus standard processing fees (2.9% + $0.30), which donors can optionally cover. While Donorbox excels at online donation collection, it lacks comprehensive event tools and in-person fundraising features.
Donorbox provides customizable donation forms that can be embedded directly into a fire department's existing website.
Ce que vous obtenez :
- Website embeds: Add donation forms to your existing website
- Recurring donations: Accept monthly supporters
- QR codes: Generate codes for print materials
- Multi-currency support: Accept donations from anywhere
What's missing:
- Combined fees (2.95% + 2.9% + $0.30) significantly reduce donations
- Limited event ticketing and no raffle tools
- No Tap-to-Pay for boot drives
- Donor management requires higher-tier plans
Pricing: 2.95% platform fee + 2.9% + $0.30 processing (donors can cover fees)
Best for: VFDs with established websites who primarily collect online donations.
Check out Zeffy vs Donorbox to see platform fee differences for VFD fundraising.
5. Qgiv
Qgiv offers fundraising tools with a focus on visually appealing event pages and mobile bidding for auctions. The platform provides text-to-give and peer-to-peer campaigns as add-on modules.
Qgiv offers branded event pages but charges monthly and transaction fees.
Qgiv's professional event pages can help with larger fundraisers, but the monthly fees and transaction costs add up quickly. The platform charges 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly fees for advanced features.
Ce que vous obtenez :
- Branded event pages: Professional-looking registration pages
- Mobile bidding: Auction tools for fundraising events
- Text-to-give: Accept donations via SMS
- Peer-to-peer campaigns: Let supporters fundraise on your behalf
What's missing:
- 3.95% transaction fee is higher than most alternatives
- Monthly fees for event modules (starting at $25/month)
- Complex setup for volunteers
- No built-in Tap-to-Pay
Pricing: 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly fees starting at $25
Best for: VFDs running frequent, large-scale fundraising events who want professional branding.
See our Zeffy vs Qgiv comparison to calculate which platform saves your VFD more money over time.
6. Venmo
Venmo is a mobile payment app owned by PayPal that's popular for peer-to-peer transactions. Nonprofits can create charity profiles to accept donations, making it easy for community members to give using an app they already have.
Venmo for nonprofits works well for casual, small-dollar donations from community members who prefer mobile giving. However, it charges 1.9% + $0.10 per transaction and lacks fundraising tools for organized campaigns.
Venmo offers a familiar mobile interface but lacks dedicated fundraising tools for VFDs.
Read our full Venmo vs Zeffy comparison
Ce que vous obtenez :
- Mobile-first: Donors give using the Venmo app
- Social sharing: Donations can appear in social feeds
- Quick transfers: Fast access to funds
- QR codes: Generate codes for easy mobile giving
What's missing:
- 1.9% + $0.10 fee on every donation
- No event ticketing or donor management
- Limited reporting for 501(c)(3) compliance
- Not designed for organized campaigns
Pricing: 1.9% + $0.10 per transaction for nonprofit profiles
Best for: VFDs wanting to accept casual donations from community members who prefer mobile payments.
Read our PayPal vs Venmo comparison to see which works better for nonprofit fundraising.
7. DonorPerfect
DonorPerfect is a comprehensive donor management system (CRM) that includes fundraising tools. The platform is designed for nonprofits that need robust donor tracking, volunteer coordination, and grant management.
DonorPerfect offers powerful features but comes with a significant monthly cost (starting at $99/month) and a steeper learning curve. It's best suited for larger departments with dedicated administrative staff.
DonorPerfect provides a comprehensive CRM for managing donor relationships and fundraising campaigns.
See how Zeffy compares to DonorPerfect
Ce que vous obtenez :
- Comprehensive CRM: Track donor history and relationships
- Volunteer management: Coordinate shifts and roles
- Grant tracking: Manage applications and reporting
- Email integration: Built-in Constant Contact account
- ReadySetAuction: Add-on for auction management
What's missing:
- Monthly subscription starting at $99
- Steeper learning curve for volunteer treasurers
- Auction and event tools require additional fees
- No built-in Tap-to-Pay
Pricing: Starting at $99/month, with custom pricing based on features
Best for: Larger VFDs with dedicated administrative staff who need comprehensive donor and volunteer management.
Compare Zeffy vs DonorPerfect to see which better fits volunteer-run organizations.
8. Givelify
Givelify is a mobile-first donation app that's popular with churches, community nonprofits, and volunteer organizations. The platform focuses on making mobile giving simple and fast.
Givelify offers straightforward mobile donation collection, but the 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees still reduce funds available for equipment and training. The platform lacks comprehensive event tools.
Givelify focuses on mobile-first giving experiences for donors on smartphones.
See how Zeffy compares to Givelify
Ce que vous obtenez :
- Mobile-optimized: Simple donation experience on smartphones
- Quick setup: Create a giving page in minutes
- Donor engagement: Send push notifications
- Recurring donations: Accept monthly supporters
What's missing:
- 2.9% + $0.30 processing fee on every donation
- No event ticketing or auction tools
- Limited donor management
- No in-person Tap-to-Pay
Pricing: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction
Best for: VFDs wanting simple mobile donation collection.
Compare Zeffy vs Givelify to see how much your VFD could save with zero-fee processing.
9. Network For Good
Network for Good is an established nonprofit platform that combines donation processing with donor management features. The platform offers fundraising coaching and support.
Network for Good's combined fees (3% platform fee + 2.2% + $0.30 processing) total roughly 5.2%—significantly reducing what reaches your department. The platform is better suited for nonprofits with larger budgets.
Network for Good combines donation processing with donor management features.
See how Zeffy compares to Network for Good
Ce que vous obtenez :
- Donor CRM: Track supporter relationships
- Fundraising coaching: Access to nonprofit resources
- Recurring donations: Accept monthly supporters
- Donor communications: Email tools for updates
What's missing:
- Combined fees of approximately 5.2% per transaction
- Monthly platform fees
- Limited event ticketing
- No Tap-to-Pay
Pricing: 3% platform fee + 2.2% + $0.30 processing fees
Best for: VFDs wanting donor CRM features and fundraising coaching, with budgets that can absorb higher fees.
See our Zeffy vs Network for Good comparison to understand the long-term cost impact on VFD fundraising.
10. Classy (Now GoFundMe Pro)
Classy, now part of GoFundMe Pro, is a comprehensive fundraising platform designed for larger nonprofits running sophisticated campaigns. The platform offers peer-to-peer fundraising, event management, and donor engagement tools.
Classy's monthly fees (starting at $399+) and complex feature set are typically overkill for VFDs. The platform is built for organizations with dedicated fundraising staff, not volunteer-run departments.
Classy provides advanced tools for large nonprofits, though the high monthly fees may be challenging for volunteer fire departments.
Read our full Classy (GoFundMe Pro) comparison
Ce que vous obtenez :
- Comprehensive fundraising suite: Peer-to-peer, events, crowdfunding
- Professional branding: Highly customizable campaign pages
- Donor engagement: Advanced segmentation
- Reporting and analytics: Detailed fundraising insights
What's missing:
- Monthly fees starting at $399+
- Processing fees in addition to platform costs
- Complex setup requiring dedicated staff
- Features exceed needs of most VFDs
Pricing: Starting at $399/month plus processing fees (custom pricing)
Best for: Large VFDs with dedicated fundraising staff and significant annual operations.
Our Zeffy vs Classy comparison breaks down whether the premium features justify the cost for VFD fundraising.
How To Choose A PayPal Alternative For Volunteer Fire Departments
Selecting the right fundraising platform means evaluating more than just transaction fees. You need tools that support how VFDs actually raise money—through pancake breakfasts, boot drives, equipment campaigns, and community events.
Start by calculating the total cost of ownership, not just the advertised transaction rate. A platform charging 2.9% per transaction might seem affordable until you add monthly fees and charges for event ticketing. On $50,000 in annual fundraising, a 3% fee costs your department $1,500—money that could purchase protective equipment.
What to evaluate:
- In-person capabilities: Does it support boot drives and pancake breakfasts with Tap-to-Pay?
- Event tools: Can you sell tickets and check in attendees without additional platforms?
- Reporting needs: Does it generate reports for grant applications and 501(c)(3) compliance?
- Volunteer-friendly: Can rotating treasurers learn it quickly without technical training?
- True cost: What's the total annual cost including transaction fees and monthly charges?
- Payout speed: How quickly can you access funds for emergency equipment purchases?
- Donor experience: Do supporters receive automatic tax receipts?
- Mobile & accessibility: Is it optimized for smartphones and easy for donors to use with QR codes?
Consider your department's specific fundraising mix. If you run frequent in-person events like boot drives and pancake breakfasts, prioritize platforms with strong mobile payment tools and QR code support. If you rely heavily on online campaigns, look for robust donor management.
For volunteer-run organizations with rotating leadership, simplicity matters as much as features. The best platform is one that new treasurers can learn quickly and volunteers can use confidently. Complex systems that require training create bottlenecks when leadership changes.
Finally, evaluate how fees impact your mission. On a $10,000 pancake breakfast fundraiser, PayPal's 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction costs approximately $248.90. That's enough to purchase firefighter gloves or training materials. Multiply that across all your annual fundraising, and the fees add up to significant equipment dollars lost.
Zero-Fee Fundraising Vs Transaction-Based Payment Processing
Understanding the difference between zero-fee fundraising platforms and traditional payment processors helps you make informed decisions about where your fundraising dollars go. The choice directly impacts how much money reaches your equipment budget and emergency response capabilities.
Traditional payment processors like PayPal, Stripe, and Square charge a percentage of every transaction plus a fixed fee. These companies make money by taking a cut of your donations—typically 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. The fees seem small on individual donations, but they compound quickly.
Zero-fee platforms like Zeffy operate differently. Instead of charging nonprofits, Zeffy asks donors to leave an optional contribution at checkout to support the platform. Donors can adjust or remove this contribution, and 100% of their donation to your VFD goes directly to your mission.
How the models compare:
|Platform Type
|How They Charge
|Impact on $10,000 Raised
|Ce que vous gardez
|
PayPal
|
1.99% + $0.49 per transaction
|
$248.90 in fees
|
$9,751.10
|
Stripe
|
2,9 % + 0,30 $ par transaction
|
$320 in fees
|
$9,680
|
Carré
|
2,9 % + 0,30 $ par transaction
|
$320 in fees
|
$9,680
|
Zeffy
|
$0 (optional donor contributions)
|
0 $ de frais
|
$10,000
That $248.90 lost to PayPal fees on $10,000 raised equals:
- Two sets of firefighter gloves for volunteers
- Protective gear for emergency response
- Training materials for your entire department
- Equipment maintenance and repairs
The cumulative impact grows with your fundraising volume. A VFD raising $50,000 annually through pancake breakfasts, boot drives, and equipment campaigns loses $1,244 to PayPal fees, $1,600 to Stripe or Square, or $0 to Zeffy.
Beyond the direct cost, transaction-based fees create hidden inefficiencies. You'll spend time calculating net proceeds, explaining fee deductions to donors, and reconciling the difference between gross donations and net deposits. Zero-fee platforms eliminate this administrative burden, freeing up hours for your actual mission.
How Volunteer Fire Departments Use Zeffy In The Field
Volunteer fire departments use Zeffy's zero-fee platform to run the full spectrum of fundraising ideas—from boot drives at busy intersections to annual pancake breakfasts. The platform's all-in-one design means you can manage everything from a single dashboard.
Real-world VFD applications:
Boot drives with Tap-to-Pay: Collect donations at intersections using Zeffy's mobile Tap-to-Pay feature. Volunteers accept credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay on smartphones (Android and iOS). Donors receive instant tax receipts via email.
Pancake breakfast ticketing: Sell tickets online before your event and at the door using Zeffy's ticketing system. Create multiple ticket types (adult, child, family packages), track RSVPs, and check in attendees with QR code scanning.
Equipment sponsorship campaigns: Launch dedicated fundraising campaigns for specific equipment needs—new turnout gear, rescue tools, or vehicle maintenance. Set fundraising goals, track progress with a thermometer, and share updates with supporters.
Annual fund drives: Engage your community by letting supporters create personal fundraising pages for your VFD. Volunteers and community advocates can share their connection to your department and ask their networks to give.
Grant match tracking: When you secure grants for volunteer fire departments from local businesses, Zeffy's reporting tools help you track progress toward match goals and generate reports for funders.
"We are able to give 100% of funds raised back out as well as cut back on administrative duties. Zeffy has helped with using Excel to keep track of registrations for events and allows less data entry into QuickBooks." — Chastity Townsend, Dearborn Educational Foundation
Additional uses:
- Community open houses: Sell tickets and accept donations for annual open house events
- Memorial funds: Create dedicated giving pages for fallen firefighters
- Training program sponsorships: Let businesses sponsor specific training programs
- Equipment raffles: Run raffles for donated items with numbered ticket sales
- Monthly supporter programs: Build predictable funding through recurring donations
The key advantage for VFDs is simplicity. Volunteer treasurers with rotating terms can learn Zeffy quickly, board members can access reports without technical training, and your entire department can focus on emergency response instead of fundraising administration.
Learn more about Zeffy's ticketing system for fundraising events
Cost Comparison For A $10,000 VFD Fundraiser
Understanding the true cost of fundraising platforms requires looking beyond advertised rates to see how fees impact your actual equipment budget. Here's a detailed breakdown of what a typical $10,000 volunteer fire department fundraiser costs on three popular platforms.
Scenario: Your VFD runs a pancake breakfast fundraiser with 200 attendees paying $50 each, raising $10,000 total.
|Cost Factor
|PayPal
|Carré
|Zeffy
|
Gross donations
|
$10,000
|
$10,000
|
$10,000
|
Frais de transaction
|
$248.90
|
$320
|
$0
|
Frais de plateforme
|
$0
|
$0
|
$0
|
Frais mensuels
|
$0
|
$0
|
$0
|
Net proceeds
|
$9,751.10
|
$9,680
|
$10,000
|
Amount lost to fees
|
$248.90
|
$320
|
$0
What those lost fees could purchase:
- PayPal ($248.90 lost): Two pairs of firefighter gloves, one fire extinguisher for training, basic first aid supplies
- Square ($320 lost): One set of turnout gear accessories, emergency medical supplies, training materials for new volunteers
- Zeffy ($0 lost): Keep the full $10,000 for your mission with no equipment dollars diverted to payment processing
Hidden costs beyond transaction fees:
- Chargeback fees: PayPal and Square charge $15-25 per chargeback dispute. Zeffy includes dispute management at no cost.
- Monthly minimums: Some platforms require minimum monthly processing volumes. Zeffy has no minimums or monthly requirements.
- Integration costs: Connecting PayPal to other tools often requires paid add-ons. Zeffy includes QuickBooks integration for free.
Questions fréquemment posées
Yes, as long as your VFD is registered as a 501(c)(3) organization. Most platforms support tax-deductible donations, but Zeffy automatically sends tax receipts to donors immediately after they give, simplifying compliance for volunteer treasurers.
Zeffy's Tap-to-Pay feature is specifically designed for in-person collections at boot drives and community events. You can accept credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay on smartphones without purchasing additional hardware, and donors receive instant tax receipts. Zeffy works on both Android and iOS devices, making it accessible for all volunteer teams.
Payout schedules vary by platform. PayPal typically takes 2-3 business days, while Zeffy processes payouts within 2-5 business days. For emergency purchases, check each platform's expedited payout options and associated fees.
Zeffy includes free QuickBooks integration, making it easy for volunteer treasurers to sync donation data and generate financial reports. Other platforms may charge extra for accounting integrations or require manual data entry.
Most platforms, including Zeffy, offer migration support to help transfer recurring donor information. You'll need to export your donor data from PayPal and import it into your new platform, then communicate the change to recurring supporters.