California Raffle Laws: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]

In the United States, each state has its own set of definitions and laws that dictate what is considered a raffle, which organizations are permitted to host a raffle, and what is required to legally host a raffle.
We're here to help by walking you through California raffle laws and detail the process of how to host a raffle while maintaining compliance with California legislation. We’ll also deep dive on the types of raffles you can run in California and demystify common misconceptions about raffle laws in the golden state.
Let’s get started with a look at how the state of California defines raffles and what criteria are needed to be an eligible tax-exempt organization.
The state of California defines a nonprofit organization raffle as:
“A raffle is a type of lottery in which prizes are awarded to people who pay for a chance to win. Each person enters the game of chance by submitting a detachable coupon or stub from the paper ticket purchased.”
Any private, nonprofit organization qualified to conduct business in California for at least one year before conducting a raffle is able to host one. That means your nonprofit does not need 501(c)(3) status to host a raffle in California, but the proceeds must be for beneficial or charitable purposes.
If your nonprofit qualifies under sections 23701a, 23701b, 23701d, 23701e, 23701f, 23701g, 23701k, 23701l, 23701t, or 23701w of the Revenue and Taxation Code, you're all good to conduct raffles.
You can verify your tax exempt status on the Franchise Tax Board's website. (It's easy!) If you qualify, the raffles must then:
If you meet the nonprofit eligibility requirement, you must also:
If your nonprofit plans to conduct raffles in California, there are a few critical legal steps to follow. From the raffle registration for to reporting, this guide will walk you through the process to ensure everything is done correctly.
Before starting to conduct raffles, make sure your organization qualifies to run a raffle in California. Eligible organizations will want to make sure:
You don’t necessarily need to be a 501(c)(3) either. Other nonprofit classifications may also qualify, and you can confirm your eligibility with an Entity Status Letter from the Franchise Tax Board.
To legally hold a raffle, your organization must register with the Attorney General’s office by completing the Raffle Annual Registration Form (CT-NRP-1) and paying a $30 registration fee.
Here’s a glimpse at the Raffle Annual Registration form:
Once your form is complete, you’ll be all set to send it along with your Entity Status Letter and payment to:
Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General
Registry of Charitable Trusts
P.O. Box 903447
Sacramento, CA 94203-4470
The registration period runs from January 1 to December 31, but you can apply as early as October 1 for the following year. To allow time for processing, be sure to submit your registration at least 60 days before your raffle date.
Once approved, you’ll receive a confirmation letter with your raffle permit number. This number is required to start advertising or selling tickets.
California has a few requirements for your raffle tickets that you want to review before you start putting your creative skills to work to raise funds. Each ticket must be sold with a detachable coupon or stub, both marked with a unique and matching identifier (often a number).
We also recommend raffle tickets contain key information to create a strong fundraiser:
Here’s a view into some sample raffle tickets to kickstart your creativity:
There are several ways you can sell raffle tickets in California, and it's important to note that you cannot currently sell online. We’ll detail more on that below, but know that you can absolutely design online and print off tickets to sell in the following legal ways:
While you can’t complete the transaction online, you can promote your raffle through your website, email, and social media with information about where you’ll be selling in-person or a phone number to contact you. Be sure to track each sale and recipient to make reporting post-raffle easier.
As you’re planning for your raffle and the details of the drawing, review specific requirements that California has in place to be sure your event goes off without a hitch.
After your raffle, you’ll need to file a Nonprofit Raffle Report (CT-NRP-2) by February 1 for the previous year. This is required even if you didn’t end up holding a raffle after registering.
If your organization hosted multiple raffles during the year, all of them should be reported on a single CT-NRP-2 form.
Here’s a view into some of the information you’ll need to prepare:
Keeping accurate records throughout the process will make this step much easier.
Following these steps will help ensure that your nonprofit’s raffle fully complies with California law. To make things even easier, we’ve created a raffle registration checklist to help you stay organized and track everything you need.
Check out the checklist below to go through each step with confidence!
In a 50/50 raffle, half of the ticket sales go to the winner, while the other half supports the nonprofit’s cause.
California rule: 50/50 raffles are only allowed for specific major nonprofit organizations. Under California law, only private, nonprofit organizations affiliated with professional sports teams can conduct 50/50 raffles. This means most standard nonprofits cannot legally run a 50/50 raffle.
Alternative: Instead of a 50/50 raffle, your nonprofit can hold a traditional raffle. In this type of raffle, 90% of the proceeds go to charitable purposes, and cash prizes are offered within legal limits.
A car raffle offers a vehicle as the grand prize, often donated by a sponsor or purchased at a discount.
California rule: Since raffle prizes cannot be misrepresented, your nonprofit must disclose:
Best practice: Work with a car dealership sponsor to simplify logistics and ensure transparency.
The winner of a vacation raffle receives a fully or partially covered vacation, including flights, hotels, or experiences.
California Rule: Your nonprofit must be upfront about:
Best practice: Consider partnering with a travel agency to handle bookings and ensure a smooth process for the winner.
Instead of a physical prize, winners can access a unique experience, like VIP concert tickets, a celebrity meet-and-greet, or a sports event.
California rule: Since these raffles involve third-party event tickets, your nonprofit must:
Best practice: Work with event organizers or official ticket vendors to avoid resale issues.
A large cash prize is offered instead of a physical prize.
California Rule: While nonprofits can offer cash prizes, they must still dedicate 90% of proceeds to charitable purposes, meaning the prize cannot take up a significant portion of ticket revenue.
Best practice: Instead of one big cash prize, consider multiple smaller prizes to encourage participation while staying within legal limits.
These raffles offer high-end products like jewelry, electronics, or designer handbags.
California rule: Nonprofits must:
Best practice: Obtain items directly from a retailer or sponsor to avoid authenticity concerns.
California law strictly prohibits selling, trading, or redeeming raffle tickets over the internet. You cannot use platforms like Zeffy, PayPal, or Venmo to process ticket sales online, but that doesn’t mean nonprofits can’t leverage the internet for their raffles at all.
While selling tickets online is illegal, there are several legal ways to use online tools to promote and manage your raffle effectively.
Here’s what you can’t do online
As documented in California Penal Code Section 320.5, a nonprofit may not:
Even if you use an online platform specifically designed for nonprofit raffles, you must process all ticket sales offline.
Here’s what you can do online
Even though online ticket sales are prohibited, eligible organizations can still use the internet to promote and manage their raffles and other fundraising efforts. Here’s what’s allowed under California law:
Want to change the law?
If you believe nonprofits should be allowed to sell raffle tickets online, you can contact California’s Nonprofit Raffles Program to advocate for policy updates.
