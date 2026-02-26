The Art Show That Launched a Very Successful Fundraising Campaign: A Fundraiser's Playbook

A kickoff event's real value isn't the donations it raises that night — it's the momentum it creates for every donation that follows. After launching 17 annual campaigns over 23 years, the ones with public kickoff events consistently outperformed those that started with email alone. One $400 art show brought 100 new supporters through our doors and set the trajectory for our entire campaign.

One of the most powerful ways to generate early momentum in an annual fundraising campaign is to launch it with a public kickoff event that captures attention, builds energy, and attracts media interest.

After 23 years in fundraising and 17 annual campaigns, I've learned that a campaign's first impression often determines its overall trajectory. A well-executed kickoff event signals credibility, excitement, and community relevance. It gives supporters something tangible to connect with and provides your organization with an opportunity to tell your story in a highly visible way.

Here's what most first-time campaign organizers get wrong: they judge their kickoff event by how much money it raises that night. The real value of a kickoff event is the momentum it creates for every donation that follows. It's about the campaign funds that come in after you get all of that attention.

I once skipped the kickoff event entirely, thinking that being in a smaller location with limited media coverage meant it wouldn't matter. The campaign didn't do well at all. A kickoff event — even if you only get the community's attention — is a very important start to the campaign.

Inside the Art Show That Launched a Very Successful Campaign

In one of my most successful campaign launches, we hosted an art show featuring a well-known local artist whose work reflected themes connected to our mission. The story of how it came together shows what's possible when you think creatively about partnerships.

How the Partnership Came Together

A well-known local artist — renowned worldwide but still based in our area — was planning to host his own art show after a 20-year hiatus from creating. In conversation with one of our board members, the idea emerged to partner with hospice, leveraging our marketing expertise and venue in exchange for a portion of the proceeds.

The artist embraced this suggestion, especially since he no longer had an agent and preferred to keep the event modest due to his shy nature and uncertainty about how he would be received after so long away. He generously offered to donate 25% of all sales to hospice.

Recognizing the excitement this artist's return would generate, I decided to tie the show to our campaign as the kickoff. I was confident that our community would be eager to attend, bringing people into our space to learn about hospice, our work, and our campaign.

Setting Up the Event

We set up the art show on Zeffy, outlining the artist's story, explaining that it was the campaign kickoff, and listing the artwork and prices so people could purchase pieces even if they couldn't attend. This gave us free event registration while still collecting donor information — without losing a percentage to platform fees.

Invitations went out to the entire community, with RSVPs required to manage attendance and limit the guest list to 100 — the maximum capacity for our space and the artwork. We aimed to connect with attendees, many of whom were new to hospice, to include them in future campaign appeals and expand our distribution list.

The Night of the Event

The event quickly sold out, and our venue was bustling. Guests enjoyed wine, live music, and art displayed throughout the space. Volunteers greeted attendees, served wine, and offered cheese and meat trays.

As Executive Director, I mingled with guests, shared information about our campaign, and ensured details were included in invitations and social media promotions. The artist kept driving conversations back to the campaign as he talked about the artwork.

Several pieces sold that evening, and the event created a buzz throughout the community. The local newspaper covered the story, and the campaign launch email went out the next morning, resulting in a strong start.

The Results

Total event cost: approximately $400 (wine and food). It was worth it. We brought 100 new supporters through our doors, earned local media coverage, and set the trajectory for the entire campaign. Once the campaign officially started the next morning, the funds started coming in.

How to Get Media to Cover Your Campaign Launch (Without a PR Budget)

Media organizations are constantly seeking compelling visual and human-interest stories. A kickoff event provides them with both. When media shares your campaign story early, it expands your reach beyond your existing donor base and introduces your mission to new audiences.

Here's what I've learned about getting media coverage over 23 years:

Timing Your Outreach

When I was fundraising in larger areas with campaign kickoffs that attracted a lot of media, I would send press releases one week prior, again two days before, and the morning of the event. I would also offer interviews and try to book ahead. For smaller organizations, even a simple email to local reporters can work.

‍

Making It Easy for Journalists

I always had campaign packages ready with all the campaign information, quotes, and stories. These would be sent by email if reporters preferred. I made it as easy as possible for them to cover us.

Creating Visual, Newsworthy Moments

The event has to be visual. In an old organization, we would put on a game show with media personalities as the host or contestants and had a lot of fun with it — we did Price is Right and other formats. We even once had the weather guy skydive. It's been a long 23 years.

The key insight: asking media personalities to participate is the best way to get them out. However, competing media outlets attending the same event can be a turn-off, so be strategic about your invitations.

Put on a silly visual event that can be captured — or something like an art show of an artist who comes out of retirement. Make it newsworthy.

How a Kickoff Event Energizes the People Behind the Campaign

A kickoff event also energizes your internal stakeholders — staff, volunteers, board members, and ambassadors. It provides them with a shared sense of excitement and ownership in the campaign.

I would provide key messages to the board and volunteers, and also plant them strategically throughout the event. If I knew there would be a lot of attendees, I would assign them specific people to speak with.

After the art show, the board felt more valued. They had an opportunity to show their important position on the board and to participate in fundraising without having to ask for money. Just sharing the message was important.

‍

This transformation matters more than most people realize. Board members often feel uncomfortable with direct fundraising asks. A kickoff event gives them a way to contribute to campaign momentum by simply being present and sharing the mission.

What Makes a Kickoff Event Successful

After 17 campaigns, here are the practices that matter most:

Keep Attendance Accessible

Don't make the kickoff a fundraiser per se. If it's a high-ticket event, you'll limit who can attend. The goal is to get as much attention as possible. It's about the campaign funds that come in after you get all of the attention.

Invite Media and Community Business Leaders

These are the people who can help you share the message beyond your existing network. They become amplifiers for your campaign throughout its duration.

‍

Capture Content for Your Annual Report

For the following year or for the annual report, you should have a lot of opportunity to get photos of community leaders and members. Assign someone specifically to document the evening.

Integrate Your Campaign Tools

Having an all-in-one system like Zeffy that has a great import option means you can import anyone you want — because you want to reach as many people as possible for a campaign. The last thing you need when you're juggling event logistics, media outreach, and campaign messaging is a complicated donation platform eating into your results.

‍

Launch Strong to Sustain Success

A strong kickoff event does more than launch a campaign — it creates the emotional foundation that supports every appeal, story, and donor conversation that follows. It helps your organization capture attention, build credibility, and inspire community participation from the very beginning.

When thoughtfully planned, a public launch event becomes a powerful storytelling platform and a catalyst for reaching your fundraising tipping point.

For the full annual campaign framework — including the 3-Story approach and how to find your tipping point — see my companion article.

FAQs About Fundraising Campaign Launch Events

How much should a nonprofit spend on a campaign kickoff event? Budget $500 to $1,000 for the kickoff event itself. Most funds should go into the campaign marketing. Our art show cost approximately $400 for wine and food, and it brought 100 new supporters through our doors.

Can small nonprofits host effective launch events without a big budget? Absolutely. The art show worked precisely because we partnered creatively rather than spending money. Look for partnerships where you can exchange venue space, marketing expertise, or audience access for mutual benefit.

‍

How far in advance should you plan a campaign kickoff event? Plan a few months before the campaign. This gives you time to secure partnerships, coordinate with media, and build anticipation in your community.

‍

What's the best day and time to host a nonprofit launch event? Fridays — always the best day. People are in a good mood heading into the weekend and more likely to attend an evening event.

‍

How do you measure whether a kickoff event was successful? Don't judge it by donations collected that night. Look at attendance, media coverage, new contacts added to your distribution list, and — most importantly — how your campaign performs in the days and weeks following the event.

What free tools do fundraisers use to manage events and donations? Zeffy offers free event registration, donation collection, and donor management — without platform fees. For our art show, we used it to handle RSVPs, list artwork for sale, and collect donor information all in one place.

