Connecticut Raffle Laws: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]

Navigating the world of raffles can be tricky, especially when staying compliant with state-specific regulations. Connecticut's unique raffle laws require careful attention to ensure your fundraiser is legal and successful.

This comprehensive guide provides authoritative insights on obtaining a raffle permit and meeting all compliance requirements, helping you confidently run a fully compliant fundraiser in Connecticut.

Here’s what’s ahead:

Connecticut permit requirements

Connecticut requires nonprofit organizations to have a permit for every raffle they host.

Who can host a raffle in Connecticut?

The State of Connecticut Division of Special Revenue governs raffles for charitable and nonprofit organizations to raise money by selling tickets for a random draw that awards prizes. AKA: a raffle.‍ In Connecticut, it is illegal to conduct raffles without a permit.

Who can be approved for a license and host a raffle in Connecticut:

An officially recognized organization or association of veterans of a war the United States was engaged in.

Actively functioning as a church or religious organization.

A civic, service, or social club.

A fraternal or fraternal benefit society.

An educational or charitable organization.

An officially recognized volunteer fire company.

A political party or town committee.



An individual, sponsoring organization, or commercial business cannot host raffles if they don't meet the above criteria, even if the money is donated to charity.

The seven raffle permit types in Connecticut

Connecticut offers seven kinds, or classes, of raffle permits. Fees vary depending on the type of permit you’re applying for and your municipality's rules and regulations. However, Connecticut has set maximum amounts for each permit type.

Responsive Table Permit Class Number of Raffles Allowed Timeframe Maximum Prize Value Cost Class No. 1 1 raffle Within 3 months of permit approval $15,000 Up to $75 Class No. 2 1 raffle Within 2 months of permit approval $2,000 Up to $30 Class No. 3 Not applicable for raffles Not applicable Not applicable Up to $60 Class No. 4 1 raffle Within 1 month of permit approval $100 Up to $15 Class No. 5 1 raffle Within 9 months of permit approval $50,000 Up to $120 Class No. 6 1 raffle Within 1 year of permit approval $100,000 Up to $150 Class No. 7 Up to 12 prize drawings Within 15 months of permit approval $50,000 (total for all drawings) Up to $300

Connecticut raffle regulations

Raffle prizes allowed

Connecticut is one of the few states that regulates what kind of prizes nonprofits can award to raffle winners. Getting familiar with this information can help your nonprofit organization better plan for anticipated raffle sales.

‍

Here’s the list of accepted prizes:

Merchandise

Tangible personal property

A nonrefundable or transferable ticket, coupon, or gift certificate for merchandise, tangible personal property, services, or touring services, including transportation by land, water or air

Connecticut does not allow prizes to be redeemed or redeemable for cash, and generally alcohol or cash prizes awarded are not allowed.

But, as always, there are a couple exceptions:

You can award cash prizes if your nonprofit has a Class No. 1, Class No. 2, or Class No. 4 permit.

If your nonprofit has a Class No. 6 permit, you can host a golf ball-drop raffle and award cash prizes

If your nonprofit organization plans to award cash prizes, you must open and maintain a dedicated checking account and deposit all raffle proceeds into it. The proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets must be used to pay any expenses related to the raffle and any cash prizes.

Raffle types

An act authorizing nonprofits to host a golf ball drop raffle was passed in Connecticut to broaden fundraising possibilities. A few other types include a teacup raffle or cow chip raffle event.

Raffle tickets

The state of Connecticut requires all sold and unsold tickets to display clearly:

The time, date, and place of the raffle(s).

The three most valuable prizes and the total number of prizes.

However, to make the whole process (including the drawing of tickets) more manageable for you, we recommend including the following on all tickets sold:

A unique, consecutive number for each ticket.

The cost of an individual ticket and package of tickets.

The name of your nonprofit organization.

A detachable coupon or stub, and both the ticket and its coupon or stub are marked with their unique number.

You can purchase such tickets pre-made or get inspired by our sample ticket:

Online raffle laws

On May 26, 2017, the state of Connecticut began allowing nonprofit organizations to sell tickets online and accept payments by cash, cheque, credit, or debit card. So, good news! You can use Zeffy’s event management and free ticketing platform to organize and sell your raffle tickets for free.

For now, you still can not use any online or offline software to select your raffle winners. Tickets must be printed and chosen at random. (Check out our guide on how to make raffle tickets.)

The state of Connecticut also allows you to use the internet to:

Advertise your raffle. (Newsletters, banners, etc.)

Display the rules of the raffle.

Store raffle contact information for your nonprofit, including the eligible organization’s name, address, telephone number, facsimile number, or e-mail address.

Allow participants to download raffle entry forms for manual completion by raffle ticket purchasers. (But, the forms cannot the submitted online.)

Answer frequently asked questions.

List descriptions, photographs, or videos of the raffle prizes.

List the prize winners.

Post-raffle reporting

Your work’s not done after your raffle is over. For every raffle your nonprofit hosts, you need to complete and send in a report showing:

The amount of the gross receipts earned from your raffle.

The number and price of tickets sold.

Sold and unsold coupons of such raffle .

A list of raffle sales and expenses made or to be made and the name and address of each business or person that has been or is to be paid.

The net profit derived from the raffle and how it has been or will be used.

A list of the prizes, their retail value if $50 or more, the amount paid for each prize or the retail value for each award donated, and the names and addresses of the persons (winners) who received the awards.

How to host a raffle in Connecticut

Application process for permits: Step by step guide

Step 1: Verify municipal compliance

In Connecticut, raffles are only legal if your municipality has adopted sections 7-170 to 7-186 of the Municipal Powers legislation. Remember, you can always contact your local municipal office to confirm whether your municipality allows nonprofits to host raffles.

‍

Step 2: Obtain the correct application form

Municipalities can either use the state-provided Raffle Application Form from the Division of Special Revenue or create their own. Check with your municipality to obtain the appropriate form, which will look something like the one below:

Step 3: Complete the application form

Don’t forget to prepare the following details and any files you may need to upload alongside your application to showcase:

Nonprofit information: Name, address, and details about incorporation or organization.

Officer information: Names, titles, and addresses of the organization’s officers (executive director, founder, leaders etc.

Raffle details: Date, location, anticipated sales and expenses, prize descriptions, retail value, and donor information.

Purpose of net proceeds: Specific purposes for which the raffle’s net proceeds will be used.

Responsible members: A list of three active nonprofit members responsible for the raffle.

Verification statement: A signed and verified statement by these members confirming they are Connecticut residents and that the provided information is accurate.

Additional information: Any other details required by the Division of Special Revenue.

Step 4: Submit the application

Submit the completed application to your local municipal office for review and approval, and contact the Division of Special Revenue if you need any assistance along the way.

Be aware that you may see security messages such as "Verify you are human by completing the action below."

Contact Information: Division of Special Revenue 450 Columbus Blvd. Suite 1 Hartford, CT 06103 Phone: 860-297-5962

Step 5: Await approval

Your municipality will review the application for bazaars and raffles and grant the permit if all requirements are met.

Compliance checklist for Connecticut nonprofits

Verify eligibility: Confirm your organization qualifies (e.g., nonprofit, religious, or civic group).

Apply for a permit: Secure the correct form, provide key details, and have three Connecticut-based members sign a verification statement.

Choose the right permit class: Select from seven permit types based on raffle duration and prize value limits.

Ticket requirements: Clearly display event details (time, date, location) and top prizes on numbered tickets sequentially that include a detachable stub.

Prize compliance: Offer only approved prizes (e.g., merchandise or gift certificates) or cash prizes with specific permit classes that require a dedicated raffle account.

Post-raffle reporting: Report total revenue, ticket sales, expenses, and winner details to the Division of Special Revenue within one month after the raffle.

Successful raffle examples in Connecticut

Anam Cara Self Care Raffle box

Anam Cara Sanctuary Farm's Spring Self-Care Raffle is a great example of a compliant and user-friendly Connecticut-based fundraiser. The combination of creativity and clear communication on a succinct raffle page invites in community support to hit their goal of $2,000 raised to support spring vet visits for the farm's beloved animals.

Using Zeffy’s 100% free raffle software, Anam Cara Sanctuary Farm was able to offer:

Clear and accessible pricing: $10 per chance, with an optional donation feature maximizes support

Engaging visuals and fundraising thermometer: Anyone can see how their donation or raffle ticket purchase directly correlates to the $2,000 goal and builds excitement.

Detailed entry infromation: Right on the raffle form, supporters can see exactly when the raffle will take place, the prize package they may win, and where the proceeds go

Connecticut Waterfowl Association fundraising dinner, raffle, and auction

The Connecticut Waterfowl Association's 2025 Banquet is a creative way to bring in the engagement of a raffle to a larger event that also includes an auction for community engagement. That approach can bring in a larger fundraising total to benefit the preservation of local wetlands and waterfowl while providing a memorable dining experience.

‍

Flexible participation options: Attendees can join as individuals, couples, or sponsors, with clear ticketing options to boost engagement.

Limited seating urgency: With only 100 spots available, participants are encouraged to act fast to secure their place and can see how many spots are left in each ticket category.

Compelling visuals: Graphics showcase date and time in a visually-compelling way that pops out easily, alongside custom photos to bring personality to the experience.

Connecticut Raffles: FAQ

What are the rules for raffles in CT? In Connecticut, nonprofits need approval from their municipality and the Division of Special Revenue to hold a raffle. Rules cover who can host, the prizes, and how proceeds must be used.

Especially when hosting a specific type of raffle such as a cow chip raffle drawing or golf ball drop raffle, you want to look into regulations and authorized prizes.

Can you host an online raffle in Connecticut? Yes, nonprofit organizations in Connecticut can host online raffles. As of May 26, 2017, the state permits the sale of raffle tickets online, with payments accepted via cash, check, credit, or debit card. It's important to note that only nonprofit organizations that have been functioning for at least one year prior to applying are eligible to conduct raffles.

What type of raffles can you host in Connecticut? Connecticut allows various types of raffles for qualified nonprofit organizations, including: Traditional raffles: Standard raffles where tickets are sold for a chance to win prizes. Teacup raffles: Participants purchase tickets and place them in containers corresponding to specific prizes they hope to win. Cow-chip raffles: A field is sectioned into plots, and a cow is released; the plot where the cow deposits a "chip" determines the winner. Duck-race raffles: Numbered artificial ducks are released into a stream, and the first to reach a designated point wins. Frog-race raffles: Similar to duck races but using artificial frogs. Golf ball-drop raffles: Numbered golf balls are dropped from a height onto a target, and the ball closest to the center wins. Each raffle type has specific regulations, and organizations must obtain the appropriate permit before conducting any raffle.

What is the legal difference between a raffle and a drawing? A raffle involves selling tickets for a chance to win, while a drawing (like a door prize) is free to enter. Both activities require permits in Connecticut. Host your raffle for 100% free on Zeffy.

