Veterans Need Our Support

America's 18 million veterans face significant challenges after serving our country. From mental health crises to housing insecurity, these brave individuals need community support to access the resources and care they've earned through their sacrifice.

6,640 veteran suicides

In 2022, more than 18 veterans per day died by suicide, highlighting the urgent need for expanded mental health services and outreach programs.

7.4% rise in homelessness

Over 15,500 veterans experienced unsheltered homelessness in 2023, a growing crisis that requires immediate housing assistance and support services.

18 million veterans

Veterans make up 6% of America's adult population, creating a substantial community with diverse needs ranging from healthcare to employment assistance.

Décoratif

VA eliminates Veteran family health care backlog

The VA has eliminated the backlog of CHAMPVA applications, ensuring faster health care coverage for Veteran spouses and dependents. This addresses previous delays and improves access to benefits.

VA News • November 24, 2025

VA improves access for veterans using community care

The VA has streamlined the process for veterans to access community care from non-VA providers, removing an extra review step to ensure easier access to medical services at the department's expense.

DAV • October 16, 2025

The first step in a veteran's disability claim can make or break the outcome

A GAO report highlights oversight gaps in VA's contracted medical exams for disability claims, impacting exam quality and veteran benefits. Recommendations focus on improving contractor accountability and feedback mechanisms.

Federal News Network • November 26, 2025

Government shutdown and the impact on VA services

During a government shutdown, critical VA services like medical care, appointments, and the Veterans Crisis Line will continue, ensuring essential support for veterans remains uninterrupted.

DAV • November 21, 2025

Questions fréquentes

How can I be sure my donation will support veterans?

You can donate with confidence knowing that every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees, directly supporting their programs for veterans.

Is my donation to support veteran programs tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support veterans are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation.

What kind of veteran support programs can I donate to through Zeffy?

You can donate to a variety of programs, including veteran housing support, veteran suicide prevention programs, service dog training, cancer care, and mental health services. Zeffy connects you with verified nonprofits providing comprehensive assistance.

What payment methods does Zeffy accept for donations to veteran services?

Vous pouvez faire un don en utilisant n'importe quelle carte de crédit majeure, Apple Pay, Google Pay ou ACH. Tous les paiements sont traités de manière sécurisée par Zeffy, ce qui garantit la protection de vos informations financières.

How can I help homeless veterans through my donation?

Your donation can directly support homeless veterans services, providing them with shelter, meals, and pathways to stable housing. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes to these vital programs.

Can I donate to programs that help veterans access mental health care?

Yes, many nonprofits listed on Zeffy offer mental health services for veterans. Your contribution can help veterans access therapy, peer support, and other mental health resources they need.

Does Zeffy charge any fees for donations to veteran support organizations?

No, Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of your donation goes directly to supporting veterans. Your generosity makes a real difference without any deductions.

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

100% de votre don est reversé à l'organisation à but non lucratif

Zeffy est la seule plateforme de collecte de fonds qui fonctionne selon un modèle sans frais. Contrairement à d'autres plateformes, nous ne prenons aucune commission et il n'y a pas de frais de traitement (nous les prenons en charge pour les organisations à but non lucratif)

. Cela signifie que chaque dollar que vous donnez est directement reversé à la mission de l'organisation à but non lucratif.

