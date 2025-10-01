Support Community Education and Mental Health Programs

Uniquement pour les organisations à but non lucratif vérifiées

Your donation reaches verified nonprofits with 100% going to community education, mental health services, and local support programs. No platform fees, just real impact in your community.

  • New York (NY)

    • Ville

Merci ! Votre demande a été reçue !
Oups ! Un problème est survenu lors de la soumission du formulaire.
urgent

Support Community Education and Mental Health Programs

Uniquement pour les organisations à but non lucratif vérifiées

Your donation reaches verified nonprofits with 100% going to community education, mental health services, and local support programs. No platform fees, just real impact in your community.

  • New York (NY)

    • Ville

Merci ! Votre demande a été reçue !
Oups ! Un problème est survenu lors de la soumission du formulaire.

Collecte de fonds tendance

Besoin d'aide urgente

Organismes à but non lucratif vérifiés uniquement. Qu'est-ce que cela signifie ?

Une famille

Aidez les enfants à se préparer à une année scolaire brillante ! long tite

4 225 $ collectés à ce jour

-

nb de donateurs

Houston, TX
Aucun résultat, mais votre générosité mérite une correspondance. Réessayez ou explorez les environs !

Community Needs Today

Communities across the country are facing unprecedented challenges in housing, mental health, and early childhood development. Your support helps bridge critical gaps for vulnerable populations who need immediate assistance to stabilize their lives and build stronger futures.

771,480 experiencing homelessness

Homelessness increased 18% in 2024, with no community having enough permanent housing to meet the growing demand for safe shelter.

48% without mental health care

Despite 61.5 million U.S. adults experiencing mental illness in 2024, nearly half couldn't access the treatment they needed to recover and thrive.

60% of young children lack early education

Globally, 6 out of 10 children aged 3-4 have no access to early childhood education programs that build critical foundations for lifelong success.

Décoratif

Community Needs Today

Communities across the country are facing unprecedented challenges in housing, mental health, and early childhood development. Your support helps bridge critical gaps for vulnerable populations who need immediate assistance to stabilize their lives and build stronger futures.

771,480 experiencing homelessness

Homelessness increased 18% in 2024, with no community having enough permanent housing to meet the growing demand for safe shelter.

48% without mental health care

Despite 61.5 million U.S. adults experiencing mental illness in 2024, nearly half couldn't access the treatment they needed to recover and thrive.

60% of young children lack early education

Globally, 6 out of 10 children aged 3-4 have no access to early childhood education programs that build critical foundations for lifelong success.

Décoratif

Dernières nouvelles

From crisis to community benefit: Words that win support for local news

This guide offers messaging strategies to strengthen community support for local news, shifting focus from crisis to community benefits to inform donor appeals.

Press Forward • October 1, 2025

En savoir plus

Amazon's impact in communities where we live and work

Details Amazon's long-term programs in housing, hunger relief, education, and disaster response, showcasing their community impact and investment areas for potential partners.

About Amazon • November 11, 2025

En savoir plus

Generous community support not nearly enough to fill gap in SNAP funding, food advocates say

Reports on the inadequacy of community support to fill SNAP funding gaps, highlighting the scale of need and the strain on food nonprofits, informing donors about critical funding shortfalls.

Asheville Watchdog • November 6, 2025

En savoir plus

Nonprofits addressing major health challenges receive support from AdventHealth community impact grants

Highlights how AdventHealth's community impact grants support nonprofits tackling major health issues, informing donors about areas of focus and the impact of such funding.

AdventHealth • November 20, 2025

En savoir plus

Questions fréquentes

How can I donate to community education programs through Zeffy?

You can donate directly to verified nonprofits offering community education programs through this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit, as we charge zero platform fees. You'll also receive an automatic tax receipt.

What kind of community support programs do these donations fund?

Your donation can help fund a variety of programs, including homelessness prevention and rapid rehousing, community centers, food justice initiatives, early childhood education, community health services, mental health support, and arts engagement. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization.

How can I be sure my donation for community support is secure?

All donations made through Zeffy are processed securely. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH. Your financial information is protected, and 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit.

Are donations to family and spiritual support ministries tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) organizations, including family and spiritual support ministries, are tax-deductible. You'll receive an automatic receipt after donating, making tax time simple.

How does my donation support food justice and community agriculture?

Your donation helps fund initiatives like community gardens, food banks, and educational programs promoting healthy eating and sustainable agriculture. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your contribution goes directly to these vital programs.

Can I donate to LGBTQ+ community support centers through this platform?

Yes, you can donate to LGBTQ+ community support centers through this page. Zeffy verifies all nonprofits listed, ensuring your donation reaches a legitimate and impactful organization without any platform fees deducted.

How will my donation help fund community mental health and therapy programs?

Your donation will help provide access to crucial mental health services, therapy, and support groups within the community. Zeffy processes all donations securely, ensuring that 100% of your contribution supports these vital mental health initiatives.

Vérifié par Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

Pourquoi faire un don à Zeffy ?

100% de votre don est reversé à l'organisation à but non lucratif

Zeffy est la seule plateforme de collecte de fonds qui fonctionne selon un modèle sans frais. Contrairement à d'autres plateformes, nous ne prenons aucune commission et il n'y a pas de frais de traitement (nous les prenons en charge pour les organisations à but non lucratif)

. Cela signifie que chaque dollar que vous donnez est directement reversé à la mission de l'organisation à but non lucratif.

Comment Zeffy est-il libre ?
Pas de frais, jamais.
Même les frais de carte de crédit ne sont pas déduits
100 % de transparence.
Savoir exactement où va votre don
Impact maximal.
Plus d'argent pour les missions, pas pour les intermédiaires
Inscrivez votre organisation à but non lucratif
DécoratifComment Zeffy peut être gratuit ?

Parcourir d'autres organismes à but non lucratif vérifiés par État

Faire un don à l'Indiana

Faire un don
Décoratif

Faire un don à l'Arkansas

Faire un don
Décoratif

Faire un don à l'Arizona

Faire un don
Décoratif

Autres causes louables

Faire un don à l'Indiana

Faire un don
Décoratif

Faire un don à l'Arkansas

Faire un don
Décoratif

Faire un don à l'Arizona

Faire un don
Décoratif

Autres besoins urgents

Faire un don à l'Indiana

Faire un don
Décoratif
urgent

Faire un don à l'Arkansas

Faire un don
Décoratif
urgent

Faire un don à l'Arizona

Faire un don
Décoratif
urgent
Décoratif
Aide en cas de crise et de catastrophe
Ukraine
Aide au Liban
Yémen
Soudan
Palestine
Campagnes/mois de sensibilisation
Mardi de la générosité
Journée internationale de la femme
Movember
Soutien communautaire
Les vétérans
Aide aux personnes âgées
Religieux/Fondé sur la foi
Soutien communautaire
Maladies et pathologies
Cancer du sang
Hospice/Soins palliatifs
VIH/SIDA
Santé mentale
Cancer pédiatrique
Cancer du poumon
zeffy
Lancer une collecte de fondsRépertoriez votre organisation à but non lucratifPourquoi Zeffy est-il gratuit ?À proposPresseMentions légales et confidentialité

2025 Zeffy, inc. Tous droits réservés.