Support Faith-Based Elder Care Communities

Uniquement pour les organisations à but non lucratif vérifiées

Choose from verified religious retirement programs making measurable impact in spiritual care and community support. 100% of your donation goes directly to the cause with no platform fees.

  New York (NY)

    Ville

urgent

  New York (NY)

    Ville

Une famille

Aidez les enfants à se préparer à une année scolaire brillante ! long tite

La foi en action

Faith-based organizations are powerful forces for community good, providing essential services while nurturing spiritual and physical wellbeing. Your support helps these organizations continue their vital work of building stronger, healthier, and more compassionate communities.

84% community service

The vast majority of U.S. congregations provide social or human services, serving as crucial safety nets for vulnerable populations in their communities.

25-35% lower mortality

Regular attendance at religious services is associated with significantly longer lifespans, highlighting how faith communities support both spiritual and physical wellbeing.

78% give generously

Most people of faith report that their spiritual beliefs inspire them to donate to their places of worship, creating a cycle of generosity that sustains important community work.

Red Week 2025: A global cry for religious freedom

This campaign highlights persecuted Christians and advocates for religious freedom worldwide, with events in over 60 countries.

Aid to the Church in Need • November 12, 2025

Faith-Based Education Is Having a Moment

Faith-based institutions, especially Black churches, are increasingly innovating in education through homeschooling and microschools, forming disciples for a complex world.

Christianity Today • September 08, 2025

SCBMA Announces Ministry Refocus

South Carolina Baptist Ministries of Aging is refocusing its ministry to better serve the senior population within SCBaptist churches.

Baptistcourier.com • November 01, 2025

New Survey Shows Growth in Faith-Based Outreach Programs

A survey indicates that 85% of U.S. congregations offer community service programs, highlighting the significant role of faith-based organizations in outreach.

Philanthropy News Digest • October 26, 2025

How can I donate to faith-based elder care communities through Zeffy?

You can donate directly to faith-based elder care communities listed on this page. Zeffy verifies all nonprofits, ensuring your contribution supports their mission without platform fees. 100% of your donation goes to the organization.

Are my donations to faith-based organizations tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) faith-based organizations are tax-deductible. You'll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation.

What types of faith-based programs can I help fund through Zeffy?

You can help fund a variety of programs, including spiritual care, art and cultural preservation, community outreach, family support, and environmental stewardship. All donations are processed securely, and 100% goes to the nonprofit.

How does Zeffy ensure my donation reaches the faith-based organization?

Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the verified faith-based nonprofit without deducting any platform fees. We process all donations securely and provide a direct channel for your support.

What payment methods does Zeffy accept for donations to faith-based charities?

Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH for donations to faith-based charities. All payments are processed securely to protect your financial information.

Can I support faith-based community outreach and education programs through Zeffy?

Yes, you can directly support faith-based community outreach and education programs by donating through Zeffy. Your contribution helps these organizations expand their services and impact within the community, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes to the nonprofit.

How can I help fund faith-driven advocacy initiatives through Zeffy?

You can donate to faith-driven advocacy initiatives through Zeffy, supporting their efforts to promote positive change. Zeffy ensures that all donations go directly to the verified nonprofit, with no platform fees deducted.

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

100% de votre don est reversé à l'organisation à but non lucratif

Zeffy est la seule plateforme de collecte de fonds qui fonctionne selon un modèle sans frais. Contrairement à d'autres plateformes, nous ne prenons aucune commission et il n'y a pas de frais de traitement (nous les prenons en charge pour les organisations à but non lucratif)

. Cela signifie que chaque dollar que vous donnez est directement reversé à la mission de l'organisation à but non lucratif.

Comment Zeffy est-il libre ?
Pas de frais, jamais.
Même les frais de carte de crédit ne sont pas déduits
100 % de transparence.
Savoir exactement où va votre don
Impact maximal.
Plus d'argent pour les missions, pas pour les intermédiaires
