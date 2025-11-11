Your donation reaches verified elderly assistance charities with no platform fees. Support housing, food assistance, and medical care programs that help seniors in your community.
Your donation reaches verified elderly assistance charities with no platform fees. Support housing, food assistance, and medical care programs that help seniors in your community.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
La famine a été officiellement confirmée à Gaza pour la première fois.
La famine a été officiellement confirmée à Gaza pour la première fois.
La famine a été officiellement confirmée à Gaza pour la première fois.
Millions of older Americans are facing serious challenges to their dignity, health, and security. With rising rates of poverty, food insecurity, and housing instability among seniors, your support provides essential services that help elderly individuals maintain their independence and quality of life.
More than 1 in 7 Americans aged 65 and older lived below the poverty threshold in 2023, struggling to afford basics like housing, healthcare, and utilities.
Millions of seniors faced uncertainty about their next meal in 2022, often having to choose between food and other necessities like medicine.
The homeless population increased dramatically in 2024, putting more elderly individuals at risk of losing stable housing and facing dangerous living conditions.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
La famine a été officiellement confirmée à Gaza pour la première fois.
La famine a été officiellement confirmée à Gaza pour la première fois.
La famine a été officiellement confirmée à Gaza pour la première fois.
Millions of older Americans are facing serious challenges to their dignity, health, and security. With rising rates of poverty, food insecurity, and housing instability among seniors, your support provides essential services that help elderly individuals maintain their independence and quality of life.
More than 1 in 7 Americans aged 65 and older lived below the poverty threshold in 2023, struggling to afford basics like housing, healthcare, and utilities.
Millions of seniors faced uncertainty about their next meal in 2022, often having to choose between food and other necessities like medicine.
The homeless population increased dramatically in 2024, putting more elderly individuals at risk of losing stable housing and facing dangerous living conditions.
The growing senior population is straining the caregiving labor force due to low wages and job difficulties, leading to a crisis in elder care services.
CNBC • November 21, 2025
A comprehensive report reveals nearly a quarter of Americans are family caregivers, facing significant financial, emotional, and employment impacts, highlighting the immense need for support.
The John A. Hartford Foundation • November 13, 2025
Proposed federal budget cuts to Medicaid and Medicare could lead to nursing home closures and leave vulnerable adults without care, particularly in states like Mississippi with high Medicaid reliance.
Mississippi Today • November 11, 2025
Potential cuts to Medicaid funding threaten the accessibility and quality of long-term care services for millions of older Americans, impacting their ability to receive necessary support.
PBS NewsHour • May 29, 2025
You can donate directly through this page — all organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees. Your gift will help provide crucial services to elderly individuals in need.
Yes — all donations made through Zeffy go to verified 501(c)(3) organizations and are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating, making it easy to claim on your tax return.
Vous pouvez faire un don en utilisant n'importe quelle carte de crédit majeure, Apple Pay, Google Pay ou ACH. Tous les paiements sont traités de manière sécurisée par Zeffy, ce qui garantit la protection de vos informations financières.
Your donation to elderly food assistance programs will provide meals, groceries, and other essential nutrition support. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your entire gift goes directly to feeding seniors in need.
Many of the organizations listed provide specialized services for elderly veterans, including housing assistance, medical care, and community support. You can learn more about each nonprofit's specific programs on their profile page.
You can easily donate to elderly housing nonprofits through this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to these organizations, supporting their mission to provide safe and affordable housing for seniors.
Your donation will help fund vital medical services, including doctor visits, medication, and specialized care for elderly individuals. All donations on this page are processed through Zeffy, and we don’t take a cut, ensuring your gift makes the biggest impact.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
Zeffy est la seule plateforme de collecte de fonds qui fonctionne selon un modèle sans frais. Contrairement à d'autres plateformes, nous ne prenons aucune commission et il n'y a pas de frais de traitement (nous les prenons en charge pour les organisations à but non lucratif)
. Cela signifie que chaque dollar que vous donnez est directement reversé à la mission de l'organisation à but non lucratif.
Zeffy est la seule plateforme de collecte de fonds 100% gratuite
- nous couvrons tous les frais, de sorte que plus d'argent va à votre mission.