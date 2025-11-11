Support Elderly Care Programs | Verified Nonprofits

Your donation reaches verified elderly assistance charities with no platform fees. Support housing, food assistance, and medical care programs that help seniors in your community.

Your donation reaches verified elderly assistance charities with no platform fees. Support housing, food assistance, and medical care programs that help seniors in your community.

Why Elderly Support Matters

Millions of older Americans are facing serious challenges to their dignity, health, and security. With rising rates of poverty, food insecurity, and housing instability among seniors, your support provides essential services that help elderly individuals maintain their independence and quality of life.

14.2% in poverty

More than 1 in 7 Americans aged 65 and older lived below the poverty threshold in 2023, struggling to afford basics like housing, healthcare, and utilities.

7 million food insecure

Millions of seniors faced uncertainty about their next meal in 2022, often having to choose between food and other necessities like medicine.

18% rise in homelessness

The homeless population increased dramatically in 2024, putting more elderly individuals at risk of losing stable housing and facing dangerous living conditions.

The senior population is booming. Caregiving is struggling to keep up

The growing senior population is straining the caregiving labor force due to low wages and job difficulties, leading to a crisis in elder care services.

CNBC • November 21, 2025

National Alliance for Caregiving: Caregiving in the US 2025 Report and Data Hub

A comprehensive report reveals nearly a quarter of Americans are family caregivers, facing significant financial, emotional, and employment impacts, highlighting the immense need for support.

The John A. Hartford Foundation • November 13, 2025

‘Existential crisis’: Nursing homes, elder care to suffer under so-called ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

Proposed federal budget cuts to Medicaid and Medicare could lead to nursing home closures and leave vulnerable adults without care, particularly in states like Mississippi with high Medicaid reliance.

Mississippi Today • November 11, 2025

How cutting Medicaid could upend long-term care for many older Americans

Potential cuts to Medicaid funding threaten the accessibility and quality of long-term care services for millions of older Americans, impacting their ability to receive necessary support.

PBS NewsHour • May 29, 2025

How can I donate to elderly support programs safely and ensure my contribution helps those in need?

You can donate directly through this page — all organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees. Your gift will help provide crucial services to elderly individuals in need.

Are donations to elderly care charities tax-deductible?

Yes — all donations made through Zeffy go to verified 501(c)(3) organizations and are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating, making it easy to claim on your tax return.

What payment methods are accepted for donations to elderly support nonprofits?

Vous pouvez faire un don en utilisant n'importe quelle carte de crédit majeure, Apple Pay, Google Pay ou ACH. Tous les paiements sont traités de manière sécurisée par Zeffy, ce qui garantit la protection de vos informations financières.

How will my donation help elderly individuals facing food insecurity?

Your donation to elderly food assistance programs will provide meals, groceries, and other essential nutrition support. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your entire gift goes directly to feeding seniors in need.

Do the elderly support nonprofits listed here help elderly veterans?

Many of the organizations listed provide specialized services for elderly veterans, including housing assistance, medical care, and community support. You can learn more about each nonprofit's specific programs on their profile page.

How can I support elderly housing nonprofits through Zeffy?

You can easily donate to elderly housing nonprofits through this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to these organizations, supporting their mission to provide safe and affordable housing for seniors.

Where does my donation go when I support elderly medical care charities?

Your donation will help fund vital medical services, including doctor visits, medication, and specialized care for elderly individuals. All donations on this page are processed through Zeffy, and we don’t take a cut, ensuring your gift makes the biggest impact.

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

100% de votre don est reversé à l'organisation à but non lucratif

Zeffy est la seule plateforme de collecte de fonds qui fonctionne selon un modèle sans frais. Contrairement à d'autres plateformes, nous ne prenons aucune commission et il n'y a pas de frais de traitement (nous les prenons en charge pour les organisations à but non lucratif)

. Cela signifie que chaque dollar que vous donnez est directement reversé à la mission de l'organisation à but non lucratif.

