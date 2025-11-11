Why Elderly Support Matters

Millions of older Americans are facing serious challenges to their dignity, health, and security. With rising rates of poverty, food insecurity, and housing instability among seniors, your support provides essential services that help elderly individuals maintain their independence and quality of life.

14.2% in poverty

More than 1 in 7 Americans aged 65 and older lived below the poverty threshold in 2023, struggling to afford basics like housing, healthcare, and utilities.

7 million food insecure

Millions of seniors faced uncertainty about their next meal in 2022, often having to choose between food and other necessities like medicine.

18% rise in homelessness

The homeless population increased dramatically in 2024, putting more elderly individuals at risk of losing stable housing and facing dangerous living conditions.