Fund sports equipment and training for underserved youth through verified nonprofits. 100% of your donation goes directly to community athletics with zero platform fees.
Youth sports create lifelong benefits for children, but access isn't equal for all families. Your support helps bridge the gap between those who can afford to play and those who can't, ensuring every child has the opportunity to build confidence, teamwork skills, and healthy habits.
In 2023, over 70 million youth participated in team sports, showing the massive scale and importance of athletic programs in children's development.
Wealthy families spend four times more on their children's sports than low-income families, creating an opportunity divide that prevents many talented kids from participating.
Reaching national youth sports participation goals would save billions in healthcare costs while adding 1.4 million years of healthy living across the population.
Discusses how new funding policies for co-ed club sports at Stanford may negatively impact female athletes, highlighting funding challenges.
The Stanford Daily • November 11, 2025
NFL player Josh Allen's endorsement deal funds free youth sports access in his hometown, showcasing athlete-driven community investment.
Youth Sports Business Report • September 05, 2025
University of Hawaii athletics seeks $5 million annually for NIL funding to recruit and retain athletes, highlighting collegiate sports financial needs.
Hawaii News Now • November 13, 2025
Potential federal funding cuts threaten PBS stations' coverage of high school sports, impacting community access and visibility.
CNBC • May 29, 2025
You can donate directly to verified youth sports programs through Zeffy. We ensure that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit, supporting their mission to provide athletic opportunities for young people. All donations made through Zeffy are tax-deductible, and you’ll receive an automatic receipt.
Donating through Zeffy to nonprofits focused on community athletics ensures your contribution directly supports local sports and recreation programs. We process all donations securely, accepting major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH, and 100% of your donation goes to the organization.
Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support school sports teams are tax-deductible, provided the recipient is a verified 501(c)(3) organization. You’ll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so the school receives the full benefit of your gift.
You can support inclusive sports initiatives by donating to nonprofits listed on this page that champion LGBTQ+ athletes. Zeffy verifies all organizations, ensuring your donation supports their specific programs and outreach. Plus, Zeffy doesn't take any fees, so 100% of your donation helps these athletes.
Your donation directly supports the mission of the nonprofit, funding programs that develop leadership skills in athletes and coaches. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the organization without any platform fees deducted. You'll also receive a tax receipt for your contribution.
When you donate through Zeffy, you can be confident that 100% of your contribution will go towards providing sports equipment for underserved youth, as Zeffy charges no platform fees. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization. You'll receive a tax receipt automatically after donating.
You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy. Your gift will go directly to the nonprofit you choose, supporting their mission without any deductions for platform fees.
Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:
We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration
We confirm the identity of the people managing the account
We run platform security and risk checks
The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.
Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.
Zeffy est la seule plateforme de collecte de fonds qui fonctionne selon un modèle sans frais. Contrairement à d'autres plateformes, nous ne prenons aucune commission et il n'y a pas de frais de traitement (nous les prenons en charge pour les organisations à but non lucratif)
. Cela signifie que chaque dollar que vous donnez est directement reversé à la mission de l'organisation à but non lucratif.
Zeffy est la seule plateforme de collecte de fonds 100% gratuite
- nous couvrons tous les frais, de sorte que plus d'argent va à votre mission.