urgent

Why Youth Sports Matter

Youth sports create lifelong benefits for children, but access isn't equal for all families. Your support helps bridge the gap between those who can afford to play and those who can't, ensuring every child has the opportunity to build confidence, teamwork skills, and healthy habits.

70.8 million participants

In 2023, over 70 million youth participated in team sports, showing the massive scale and importance of athletic programs in children's development.

4x spending gap

Wealthy families spend four times more on their children's sports than low-income families, creating an opportunity divide that prevents many talented kids from participating.

$57 billion in savings

Reaching national youth sports participation goals would save billions in healthcare costs while adding 1.4 million years of healthy living across the population.

Décoratif

Dernières nouvelles

From the Community | How Club Sports’ new funding policy hurts women

Discusses how new funding policies for co-ed club sports at Stanford may negatively impact female athletes, highlighting funding challenges.

The Stanford Daily • November 11, 2025

En savoir plus

Josh Allen's New Balance Deal Funds Free Youth Sports Access in California Hometown

NFL player Josh Allen's endorsement deal funds free youth sports access in his hometown, showcasing athlete-driven community investment.

Youth Sports Business Report • September 05, 2025

En savoir plus

Hawaii athletics director, coaches call for NIL funding to stay competitive

University of Hawaii athletics seeks $5 million annually for NIL funding to recruit and retain athletes, highlighting collegiate sports financial needs.

Hawaii News Now • November 13, 2025

En savoir plus

High school sports on PBS are at risk with Trump federal funding cuts

Potential federal funding cuts threaten PBS stations' coverage of high school sports, impacting community access and visibility.

CNBC • May 29, 2025

En savoir plus

Questions fréquentes

How can I donate to youth sports programs and ensure my contribution makes a difference?

You can donate directly to verified youth sports programs through Zeffy. We ensure that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit, supporting their mission to provide athletic opportunities for young people. All donations made through Zeffy are tax-deductible, and you’ll receive an automatic receipt.

What's the best way to support community athletics funding initiatives?

Donating through Zeffy to nonprofits focused on community athletics ensures your contribution directly supports local sports and recreation programs. We process all donations securely, accepting major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH, and 100% of your donation goes to the organization.

Are donations to fund school sports teams tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support school sports teams are tax-deductible, provided the recipient is a verified 501(c)(3) organization. You’ll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so the school receives the full benefit of your gift.

How can I help LGBTQ athletes through sports donations?

You can support inclusive sports initiatives by donating to nonprofits listed on this page that champion LGBTQ+ athletes. Zeffy verifies all organizations, ensuring your donation supports their specific programs and outreach. Plus, Zeffy doesn't take any fees, so 100% of your donation helps these athletes.

Where does my money go when I donate to sports leadership development programs?

Your donation directly supports the mission of the nonprofit, funding programs that develop leadership skills in athletes and coaches. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the organization without any platform fees deducted. You'll also receive a tax receipt for your contribution.

How can I be sure my donation will help fund sports equipment for underserved youth?

When you donate through Zeffy, you can be confident that 100% of your contribution will go towards providing sports equipment for underserved youth, as Zeffy charges no platform fees. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization. You'll receive a tax receipt automatically after donating.

What payment methods are accepted for donations to sports nonprofits?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy. Your gift will go directly to the nonprofit you choose, supporting their mission without any deductions for platform fees.

Vérifié par Zeffy

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

