LGBTQ+ Support Needed

LGBTQ+ individuals continue to face significant mental health challenges and discrimination across the United States. With high rates of suicide ideation and barriers to accessing care, community support is crucial to help provide resources, safe spaces, and mental health services for those in need.

39% considered suicide

Nearly 4 in 10 LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered suicide in the past year, with even higher rates among transgender and nonbinary youth.

36% faced discrimination

More than one-third of LGBTQ+ adults experienced some form of discrimination in 2024, highlighting the ongoing challenges many face in their daily lives.

50% couldn't access care

Half of all LGBTQ+ young people who needed mental health services were unable to receive the care they sought, creating a critical gap in support.