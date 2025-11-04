Support LGBTQ+ Community Centers and Youth Programs

Your donation reaches verified nonprofits providing mental health services, housing support, and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

Support LGBTQ+ Community Centers and Youth Programs

Your donation reaches verified nonprofits providing mental health services, housing support, and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community. 100% goes to the cause with no platform fees.

LGBTQ+ Support Needed

LGBTQ+ individuals continue to face significant mental health challenges and discrimination across the United States. With high rates of suicide ideation and barriers to accessing care, community support is crucial to help provide resources, safe spaces, and mental health services for those in need.

39% considered suicide

Nearly 4 in 10 LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered suicide in the past year, with even higher rates among transgender and nonbinary youth.

36% faced discrimination

More than one-third of LGBTQ+ adults experienced some form of discrimination in 2024, highlighting the ongoing challenges many face in their daily lives.

50% couldn't access care

Half of all LGBTQ+ young people who needed mental health services were unable to receive the care they sought, creating a critical gap in support.

Décoratif

Dernières nouvelles

New Survey Reveals Dramatic Changes for LGBTQ Adults Since November 2024

A survey shows LGBTQ adults, especially transgender individuals, face a difficult political environment, leading to major life decisions, mistreatment, and harm to well-being.

Movement Advancement Project • October 2025

En savoir plus

HRC’s 2025 Survey of Cities & Towns: More Places Than Ever Receive Highest Possible Equality Score Amidst Increasingly Hostile Anti-LGBTQ+ Environment

A record 132 cities earned top equality scores, but the national average score decreased due to state-level anti-LGBTQ+ laws, indicating a mixed landscape of progress and challenges.

Human Rights Campaign • November 17, 2025

En savoir plus

LGBTQ+ Healthcare Under Threat Amid Deteriorating Policy Environment

A report highlights threats to gender-affirming care, escalating mental health crises, and provider exhaustion within LGBTQ+ communities due to policy rollbacks and funding cuts.

National Coalition for LGBTQ Health • October 22, 2025

En savoir plus

More Americans are moving right on LGBTQ+ issues, new poll finds

A new poll indicates a shift towards more conservative stances on LGBTQ+ issues among Americans, narrowing the political gap between the Republican and Democratic parties.

Seattle Times • November 4, 2025

En savoir plus

Questions fréquentes

How can I be sure my donation to LGBTQ+ organizations is safe and effective?

You can donate with confidence through this page. Zeffy verifies all listed nonprofits as 501(c)(3) organizations, and ensures 100% of your donation reaches them without any platform fees deducted.

Are donations to support LGBTQ+ advocacy and legal support tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified LGBTQ+ advocacy and legal support organizations are tax-deductible. You'll automatically receive a tax receipt after making your donation.

What types of programs do LGBTQ+ community centers typically offer?

LGBTQ+ community centers often provide a range of services, including youth programs, mental health support, resources for LGBTQ+ immigrants, and cultural events. Your donation helps sustain these vital community hubs.

How can I help address LGBTQ+ homelessness and transitional housing needs?

Your donation can directly support organizations providing safe shelter, transitional housing, and supportive services for LGBTQ+ individuals experiencing homelessness. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your contribution goes directly to these programs.

How do donations support LGBTQ+ youth programs?

Donations help fund safe spaces, mentorship programs, educational resources, and mental health services specifically tailored for LGBTQ+ youth. These programs foster a sense of belonging and promote positive development.

What payment methods are accepted for donations to LGBTQ+ organizations?

Vous pouvez faire un don en utilisant n'importe quelle carte de crédit majeure, Apple Pay, Google Pay ou ACH. Tous les paiements sont traités de manière sécurisée par Zeffy, ce qui garantit la protection de vos informations financières.

How can I donate to transgender support and healthcare initiatives?

Your contribution will directly fund organizations providing essential healthcare services, hormone therapy, counseling, and advocacy for transgender individuals. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of your gift supports the mission.

Décoratif
