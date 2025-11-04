Your donation reaches verified nonprofits providing mental health services, housing support, and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community. 100% goes to the cause with no platform fees.
LGBTQ+ individuals continue to face significant mental health challenges and discrimination across the United States. With high rates of suicide ideation and barriers to accessing care, community support is crucial to help provide resources, safe spaces, and mental health services for those in need.
Nearly 4 in 10 LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered suicide in the past year, with even higher rates among transgender and nonbinary youth.
More than one-third of LGBTQ+ adults experienced some form of discrimination in 2024, highlighting the ongoing challenges many face in their daily lives.
Half of all LGBTQ+ young people who needed mental health services were unable to receive the care they sought, creating a critical gap in support.
A survey shows LGBTQ adults, especially transgender individuals, face a difficult political environment, leading to major life decisions, mistreatment, and harm to well-being.
Movement Advancement Project • October 2025
A record 132 cities earned top equality scores, but the national average score decreased due to state-level anti-LGBTQ+ laws, indicating a mixed landscape of progress and challenges.
Human Rights Campaign • November 17, 2025
A report highlights threats to gender-affirming care, escalating mental health crises, and provider exhaustion within LGBTQ+ communities due to policy rollbacks and funding cuts.
National Coalition for LGBTQ Health • October 22, 2025
A new poll indicates a shift towards more conservative stances on LGBTQ+ issues among Americans, narrowing the political gap between the Republican and Democratic parties.
Seattle Times • November 4, 2025
LGBTQ+ community centers often provide a range of services, including youth programs, mental health support, resources for LGBTQ+ immigrants, and cultural events. Your donation helps sustain these vital community hubs.
Donations help fund safe spaces, mentorship programs, educational resources, and mental health services specifically tailored for LGBTQ+ youth. These programs foster a sense of belonging and promote positive development.
