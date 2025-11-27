Support Palestinian Human Rights & Student Advocacy

Donate to verified nonprofits providing legal defense, housing justice, and educational support for Palestinian communities. 100% of your donation reaches trusted organizations with zero platform fees.

Support Palestinian Human Rights & Student Advocacy

Human Rights Crisis

Children in Gaza are bearing the heaviest burden of the ongoing crisis. With education disrupted, malnutrition rising, and casualties mounting, immediate support is needed to protect the most vulnerable and restore basic human rights.

658,000 children without education

For the third straight school year, hundreds of thousands of children in Gaza cannot access their right to learn, develop, and prepare for their future.

11,195 malnourished children

Over 11,000 children under five were identified with acute malnutrition in September 2025 alone, with more than 2,500 suffering from the most severe and life-threatening form.

63,746 lives lost

Since October 2023, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed and over 161,000 injured, creating widespread trauma and devastating communities.

Russia bans Human Rights Watch in widening crackdown on critics

Russia has declared Human Rights Watch an 'undesirable organisation,' restricting its activities and impacting the work of human rights defenders amid a broader crackdown on critics.

Al Jazeera • November 29, 2025

En savoir plus

Human rights violations in Tanzania, Iran and Tunisia

The European Parliament condemned human rights violations in Tanzania, Iran, and Tunisia, calling for the release of detainees and sanctions against perpetrators, highlighting repression and fundamental freedom deterioration.

European Parliament • November 27, 2025

En savoir plus

Landmines: Action Needed to Reinforce Ban

The Landmine Monitor 2025 report highlights new challenges to the treaty banning landmines and calls for reinforced international action to protect civilians from these weapons.

Human Rights Watch • December 1, 2025

En savoir plus

International Criminal Court: Justice at Risk

The report discusses the critical role of the International Criminal Court in upholding justice for grave crimes and warns that its mandate and operations face significant challenges and risks.

Human Rights Watch • December 1, 2025

En savoir plus

How can I donate to displaced Gazan students and ensure my contribution reaches them?

You can donate directly through this page. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees.

Are donations to support Palestinian human rights advocacy tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) organizations are tax-deductible. You’ll receive an automatic receipt after donating.

What payment methods are accepted for donations?

Vous pouvez faire un don en utilisant n'importe quelle carte de crédit, Apple Pay, Google Pay ou ACH. Tous les paiements sont traités de manière sécurisée par Zeffy.

How does my donation support legal defense for pro-Palestine student activists?

Your donation helps provide legal resources and representation. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to the organizations providing this critical support.

How can I help Palestinian Christian delegations for peace?

Your donation supports their work in fostering understanding and advocating for peace. Zeffy doesn't charge any platform fees, so the organization receives the full benefit of your contribution.

Where does my donation go when I support arts and cultural activism for human rights?

Your donation directly supports artists and cultural organizations promoting human rights awareness and advocacy. All donations made through Zeffy are processed securely, and you'll receive a tax receipt.

How can I be sure my donation to a Muslim community justice coalition is secure?

Zeffy verifies all nonprofits listed on this page, ensuring your donation goes to a legitimate organization. We also process all payments securely using major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH.

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

100% de votre don est reversé à l'organisation à but non lucratif

Zeffy est la seule plateforme de collecte de fonds qui fonctionne selon un modèle sans frais. Contrairement à d'autres plateformes, nous ne prenons aucune commission et il n'y a pas de frais de traitement (nous les prenons en charge pour les organisations à but non lucratif)

. Cela signifie que chaque dollar que vous donnez est directement reversé à la mission de l'organisation à but non lucratif.

