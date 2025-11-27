Donate to verified nonprofits providing legal defense, housing justice, and educational support for Palestinian communities. 100% of your donation reaches trusted organizations with zero platform fees.
La famine a été officiellement confirmée à Gaza pour la première fois.
Children in Gaza are bearing the heaviest burden of the ongoing crisis. With education disrupted, malnutrition rising, and casualties mounting, immediate support is needed to protect the most vulnerable and restore basic human rights.
For the third straight school year, hundreds of thousands of children in Gaza cannot access their right to learn, develop, and prepare for their future.
Over 11,000 children under five were identified with acute malnutrition in September 2025 alone, with more than 2,500 suffering from the most severe and life-threatening form.
Since October 2023, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed and over 161,000 injured, creating widespread trauma and devastating communities.
Russia has declared Human Rights Watch an 'undesirable organisation,' restricting its activities and impacting the work of human rights defenders amid a broader crackdown on critics.
Al Jazeera • November 29, 2025
The European Parliament condemned human rights violations in Tanzania, Iran, and Tunisia, calling for the release of detainees and sanctions against perpetrators, highlighting repression and fundamental freedom deterioration.
European Parliament • November 27, 2025
The Landmine Monitor 2025 report highlights new challenges to the treaty banning landmines and calls for reinforced international action to protect civilians from these weapons.
Human Rights Watch • December 1, 2025
The report discusses the critical role of the International Criminal Court in upholding justice for grave crimes and warns that its mandate and operations face significant challenges and risks.
Human Rights Watch • December 1, 2025
