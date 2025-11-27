Human Rights Crisis

Children in Gaza are bearing the heaviest burden of the ongoing crisis. With education disrupted, malnutrition rising, and casualties mounting, immediate support is needed to protect the most vulnerable and restore basic human rights.

658,000 children without education

For the third straight school year, hundreds of thousands of children in Gaza cannot access their right to learn, develop, and prepare for their future.

11,195 malnourished children

Over 11,000 children under five were identified with acute malnutrition in September 2025 alone, with more than 2,500 suffering from the most severe and life-threatening form.

63,746 lives lost

Since October 2023, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed and over 161,000 injured, creating widespread trauma and devastating communities.