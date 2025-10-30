Support Mental Health Programs Through Verified Nonprofits

Your donation funds counseling services and community health initiatives through trusted organizations. 100% goes directly to mental health programs with measurable impact.

Crise de santé mentale

Mental health challenges affect billions worldwide, yet resources remain critically scarce. From adults unable to access care to youth struggling with depression, your support helps bridge the gap between overwhelming need and available services.

1 billion+ affected globally

Over one billion people worldwide live with mental health disorders, creating an urgent public health challenge that requires immediate attention and resources.

1 in 4 adults lack care

In the U.S., a quarter of adults with mental illness report being unable to access the treatment they need, highlighting a critical gap in our healthcare system.

2.8 million youth struggling

Nearly three million American adolescents experienced severe, life-altering depression last year, affecting their education, relationships, and future potential.

Dernières nouvelles

Plus d'un milliard de personnes vivent avec des troubles de la santé mentale - les services doivent être renforcés d'urgence

Reports on the global prevalence of mental health disorders, highlights significant investment gaps, and calls for urgent scaling up of services, informing donors about the scale of the challenge and need for action.

WHO • September 2, 2025

En savoir plus

SAMHSA cuts endanger people facing addiction or mental health crises

Details how significant cuts to SAMHSA staff and grants threaten vital addiction and mental health services during a critical overdose and suicide crisis, informing donors about the risks of reduced funding.

StatNews • October 30, 2025

En savoir plus

Federal SAMHSA cuts could impact mental health resources

Explains that federal SAMHSA grant cuts and staff reductions may significantly reduce access to mental health and addiction services, highlighting potential impacts on communities and the need for support.

CBS Minnesota • October 15, 2025

En savoir plus

With therapy hard to get, people lean on AI for mental health. What are the risks?

Investigates the growing reliance on AI for mental health support due to access barriers, exploring the risks and benefits, which informs donors about evolving needs and potential areas for intervention.

NPR • September 30, 2025

En savoir plus

Questions fréquentes

How can I donate to mental health programs through Zeffy?

You can donate directly to mental health programs through this page. All nonprofits listed are verified 501(c)(3) organizations, and Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit without platform fees.

Are donations to food security and health nonprofits tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to verified 501(c)(3) organizations, including those focused on food security and health, are tax-deductible. You'll receive an automatic receipt after donating for your records.

What payment methods does Zeffy accept for donations to community health initiatives?

You can donate to community health initiatives using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy.

How does Zeffy help fund youth mental health services?

Zeffy provides a platform for nonprofits to raise funds for youth mental health services without charging platform fees. This means 100% of your donation goes directly to supporting these critical programs.

Can I support mental health counseling services through Zeffy?

Yes, you can donate to nonprofits offering mental health counseling services through Zeffy. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization, ensuring your donation supports legitimate and impactful programs.

How can I be sure my donation to LGBTQ+ health and support centers is secure?

Donations made through Zeffy are processed securely, and we ensure that 100% of your donation reaches the intended LGBTQ+ health and support center. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH.

Does Zeffy support health education and wellness programs?

Yes, Zeffy hosts numerous nonprofits focused on health education and wellness programs. Your donation helps these organizations promote healthier lifestyles and provide essential health information to communities.

What does it mean ?

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

