Crise de santé mentale

Mental health challenges affect billions worldwide, yet resources remain critically scarce. From adults unable to access care to youth struggling with depression, your support helps bridge the gap between overwhelming need and available services.

1 billion+ affected globally

Over one billion people worldwide live with mental health disorders, creating an urgent public health challenge that requires immediate attention and resources.

1 in 4 adults lack care

In the U.S., a quarter of adults with mental illness report being unable to access the treatment they need, highlighting a critical gap in our healthcare system.

2.8 million youth struggling

Nearly three million American adolescents experienced severe, life-altering depression last year, affecting their education, relationships, and future potential.