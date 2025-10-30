Family Financial Crisis

Millions of American families are facing unprecedented financial strain, with parents struggling to provide even basic necessities for their children. As economic pressures mount, both parents and children are experiencing significant emotional distress, making family support funds more critical than ever.

70% financially unhealthy

Seven in ten American households are currently financially unhealthy, with middle-income families experiencing the sharpest decline in their ability to manage day-to-day expenses.

49% can't meet basic needs

Nearly half of families with young children under age 6 report being unable to afford at least one essential need, putting both immediate wellbeing and future development at risk.

75% of children distressed

Three in four parents report their children are showing emotional distress directly related to the family's financial struggles, creating both immediate and potential long-term impacts.