Support Environmental Education and Wildlife Rescue

Uniquement pour les organisations à but non lucratif vérifiées

100% of your donation reaches verified nonprofits protecting waterways, building green schoolyards, and supporting wildlife rehabilitation. Find trusted local organizations making measurable impact with zero platform fees.

  • New York (NY)

    • Ville

urgent

Collecte de fonds tendance

Besoin d'aide urgente

Organismes à but non lucratif vérifiés uniquement. Qu'est-ce que cela signifie ?

Une famille

Aidez les enfants à se préparer à une année scolaire brillante ! long tite

4 225 $ collectés à ce jour

-

nb de donateurs

Houston, TX
Aucun résultat, mais votre générosité mérite une correspondance. Réessayez ou explorez les environs !

Our Planet in Crisis

Our natural world is facing unprecedented challenges that require immediate action. With wildlife populations plummeting and harmful industries receiving massive funding, environmental organizations remain critically underfunded despite their essential work to protect the planet we all depend on.

73% wildlife decline

Monitored wildlife populations have declined by nearly three-quarters since 1970, signaling an urgent biodiversity crisis that threatens ecosystem stability worldwide.

$7 trillion annually

Each year, industries that directly harm nature receive trillions in funding, vastly outweighing investments in environmental protection and restoration efforts.

Only 3% of donations

Environmental and animal welfare organizations receive just a tiny fraction of all charitable giving in the US, despite the scale and urgency of the challenges they address.

The long life of a Galápagos tortoise

This article reflects on the life of a Galápagos tortoise, highlighting the shift from exploitation to conservation and the ongoing recovery efforts for the species, informing donors about conservation challenges and successes.

Mongabay • November 29, 2025

En savoir plus

How religious beliefs may help protect Mentawai's forests

This piece explores how Indigenous beliefs in Indonesia are being reinterpreted to aid forest conservation, offering donors insight into cultural approaches to environmental protection.

Mongabay • November 27, 2025

En savoir plus

EU backs another one-year delay for EUDR antideforestation law

The article discusses the postponement of the EU's deforestation regulation, detailing criticisms and potential impacts on conservation efforts, which informs donors about policy challenges.

Mongabay • November 27, 2025

En savoir plus

Good Climate News Roundup – Earth Month 2025

This roundup highlights positive climate news from Earth Month 2025, showcasing progress and ongoing efforts to protect the planet, providing donors with encouraging updates on environmental action.

League of Conservation Voters (LCV) • April 30, 2025

En savoir plus

How can I donate to environmental education programs through Zeffy?

You can donate directly to verified environmental education programs through this page. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the nonprofit, with no platform fees deducted. All organizations listed are verified 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

Is my donation to support urban environmental sustainability projects tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support urban environmental sustainability projects are tax-deductible. You will automatically receive a tax receipt after making your donation. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization.

How will my donation help protect local waterways and creeks?

Donations help fund conservation efforts, clean-up initiatives, and educational programs focused on protecting local waterways and creeks. Zeffy processes all donations securely, and 100% of your contribution goes directly to the nonprofit.

Can I donate to wildlife rescue and rehabilitation efforts through Zeffy?

Yes, you can donate to support wildlife rescue and rehabilitation programs via Zeffy. Your donation will help provide care, medical treatment, and safe habitats for rescued animals. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH for secure donations.

How does my contribution support green schoolyard initiatives?

Your donation supports the creation and maintenance of green schoolyards, providing students with outdoor learning spaces and promoting environmental stewardship. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, ensuring your gift fully supports the mission.

Where does my donation go when I fund environmental justice community programs?

Your donation directly supports environmental justice initiatives, empowering communities disproportionately affected by environmental issues. All donations on this page are processed through Zeffy, with 100% going to the nonprofit.

What payment methods are accepted for donations to environmental youth leadership programs?

You can donate using any major credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or ACH. All payments are processed securely by Zeffy, ensuring your donation safely supports environmental youth leadership programs.

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization's official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

100% de votre don est reversé à l'organisation à but non lucratif

Zeffy est la seule plateforme de collecte de fonds qui fonctionne selon un modèle sans frais. Contrairement à d'autres plateformes, nous ne prenons aucune commission et il n'y a pas de frais de traitement (nous les prenons en charge pour les organisations à but non lucratif). Cela signifie que chaque dollar que vous donnez est directement reversé à la mission de l'organisation à but non lucratif.

. Cela signifie que chaque dollar que vous donnez est directement reversé à la mission de l'organisation à but non lucratif.

Comment Zeffy est-il libre ?
Pas de frais, jamais.
Même les frais de carte de crédit ne sont pas déduits
100 % de transparence.
Savoir exactement où va votre don
Impact maximal.
Plus d'argent pour les missions, pas pour les intermédiaires
