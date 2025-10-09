Donate to Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation

Why Animal Welfare Matters

Millions of animals face abuse, neglect, and uncertain futures in shelters across America. Your support helps provide essential care, find loving homes, and prevent unnecessary euthanasia for vulnerable animals who cannot speak for themselves.

10 million animals

Every year in the United States, an estimated 10 million animals suffer from abuse or cruelty, often without anyone to advocate for their safety.

6.55 million shelter animals

In 2023, over 6.5 million dogs and cats entered shelters and rescues nationwide, overwhelming facilities that depend on community support.

607,000 euthanized

Approximately 607,000 shelter animals were euthanized in 2024, many simply because shelters lacked the space and resources to care for them.

Animal welfare activists protest outside Oakland Safeway ahead of Thanksgiving: Here's why

Activists protested the treatment of poultry ahead of Thanksgiving, highlighting a legal case against an activist involved in rescuing chickens from a processing plant. This provides context on current animal rights activism and legal challenges.

ABC7 News • November 27, 2025

En savoir plus

COP30 Falls Short for Animals and the Amazon as...

World Animal Protection reports that COP30 made limited progress on issues affecting animals and the Amazon, warning about the influence of industrial agriculture lobbyists. This informs donors about ongoing global challenges in animal and environmental protection.

World Animal Protection • November 22, 2025

En savoir plus

California Governor Signs Animal Protection Bills into Law

The Animal Legal Defense Fund reports on new laws signed by the California Governor protecting cats and wild animals, indicating legislative progress in animal welfare. This highlights successful advocacy efforts and policy changes.

Animal Legal Defense Fund • October 21, 2025

En savoir plus

Governor Newsom takes action to end the puppy mill pipeline and protect cats

California's Governor signed four bills aimed at protecting pets and pet owners, specifically targeting puppy mills and cat protection. This demonstrates government action and legislative focus on animal welfare issues.

California Governor's Office • October 9, 2025

En savoir plus

How can I help animal shelters and sanctuaries?

You can donate directly to verified animal welfare nonprofits through this page. Your contribution helps provide food, shelter, and veterinary care for animals in need. Zeffy ensures that 100% of your donation reaches the organization without any platform fees.

Are donations to support spay and neuter programs tax-deductible?

Yes, all donations made through Zeffy to support animal welfare and spay/neuter programs are tax-deductible. You'll receive an automatic tax receipt after making your donation.

How can I donate to veterinary care for homeless animals?

You can donate to nonprofits that provide veterinary care for homeless animals directly through this page. Your donation helps cover medical expenses, vaccinations, and surgeries. Zeffy processes all donations securely, and we accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH.

How do my donations help prevent animal cruelty?

Your donations support organizations dedicated to preventing animal cruelty through education, rescue efforts, and advocacy. Every nonprofit listed here is a verified 501(c)(3) organization, ensuring your contribution makes a real impact.

Where does my donation go when I support animal adoption programs?

Donations to animal adoption programs help cover the costs of caring for animals while they await adoption, including food, shelter, and medical care. Since Zeffy charges zero platform fees, 100% of your gift goes directly to supporting these vital programs.

How can I help fund animal overpopulation control?

You can donate to organizations that run spay and neuter programs to control animal overpopulation. Your contribution helps reduce the number of homeless animals and improves animal welfare. All donations made through Zeffy are processed securely.

How can I be sure my donation to animal rescue and rehabilitation is safe?

When you donate through Zeffy, you can be confident that your donation is going to a verified 501(c)(3) nonprofit. We ensure that 100% of your donation reaches the organization, supporting their animal rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Every nonprofit on Zeffy completes a verification process before being listed:

We verify the organization’s official nonprofit registration

We confirm the identity of the people managing the account

We run platform security and risk checks

The Verified by Zeffy badge helps donors know the organization is real and vetted.

Zeffy confirms nonprofit identity and platform eligibility, but cannot review or guarantee compliance with local fundraising, raffle, gaming, or other regulatory requirements. Responsibility for legal compliance remains with the nonprofit. For questions about a campaign's local compliance, contact the organization directly.

100% de votre don est reversé à l'organisation à but non lucratif

Zeffy est la seule plateforme de collecte de fonds qui fonctionne selon un modèle sans frais. Contrairement à d'autres plateformes, nous ne prenons aucune commission et il n'y a pas de frais de traitement (nous les prenons en charge pour les organisations à but non lucratif)

. Cela signifie que chaque dollar que vous donnez est directement reversé à la mission de l'organisation à but non lucratif.

