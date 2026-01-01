FONCTIONNALITÉ

Create a free fundraising landing page for your nonprofit

Build a professional fundraising page in minutes — no website or design skills needed. Showcase your mission, events, campaigns, and collect newsletter subscribers. A simpler alternative to traditional website builders. 100% free, forever.

100% gratuit pour toujours.
Choose your template and add your mission

ÉTAPE 1

Customize your nonprofit fundraising page

Add your mission, logo, and colors, upload images, and personalize your URL — no design skills required. Unlike complex website builders, your fundraising landing page is ready to share in minutes, not weeks.

Collecter des dons sans fraisCréez votre association

ÉTAPE 2

All your campaigns appear on your fundraising page

Donation forms, events, memberships, raffles — everything you create in Zeffy shows up on your fundraising landing page instantly. Launch a new campaign and it's live. No copy-pasting links, no updating your website. You control which campaigns to display.

Créez votre associationCollecter des dons sans frais

ÉTAPE 3

One fundraising page link to share everywhere

Post your nonprofit fundraising page on Instagram, add it to your email signature, pin it on Facebook, or use it as a website builder alternative. One URL that always shows your latest campaigns — no need to update links every time you launch something new.

Collecter des dons sans fraisCréez votre association

Common questions about nonprofit website building

How is Zeffy's fundraising page free?

Zeffy is a fundraising platform funded by optional donor tips, not platform fees. Your nonprofit pays $0 — no subscriptions, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. Donors can choose to tip Zeffy at checkout, but it's completely optional.

How is a fundraising page different from a website builder?

Traditional website builders require ongoing maintenance — updating links, adding new pages, fixing broken content, paying hosting fees. Your Zeffy fundraising landing page updates itself automatically. Create a new campaign and it appears instantly. End an event and it archives itself. Zero maintenance, zero cost — a simpler alternative to website builders for nonprofits focused on fundraising.

Can I use this fundraising page instead of a website builder?

Absolutely. Many nonprofits use their Zeffy fundraising page as a simple alternative to expensive website builders. It gives you a professional online presence for all your fundraising activities without the cost or complexity of building a full website. You can also share this fundraising page on your website if you already have one.

Can I add this fundraising landing page to my existing website?

Yes! Link to your Zeffy fundraising page from your website's "Donate" button. Many nonprofits find it easier than embedding donation forms or constantly updating their website builder every time they launch something new.

How customizable is the fundraising page?

You can add your logo, brand colors, mission statement, images, and contact info. Choose which campaigns to display on your fundraising landing page, set a default donation link, and collect email subscriptions for your newsletters. The result looks professional and on-brand — without hiring a designer or learning how to use a website builder.

Can I see a real nonprofit fundraising page example?

Yes! View a live fundraising page to see exactly what your donors will experience.

Why nonprofits choose a Zeffy fundraising page over traditional website builders

One fundraising landing page for everything — donations, events, memberships, merch

Your branding — logo, colors, and mission story

Zero maintenance — no plugins, no updates, no hosting fees like website builders charge

Newsletter signup — grow your email list automatically

Works with your website — or replaces it if you don't have one

Custom URL — zeffy.com/yournonprofit

Mobile-friendly — 70% of donors give from their phones

Contact info — social links, address, and website

Impress donors — a professional fundraising page without the website builder learning curve

Tax receipts — sent automatically to every donor

Create my fundraising page
Create your free nonprofit fundraising page

The simplest alternative to a nonprofit website builder. One fundraising landing page for all your campaigns, events, and newsletter subscriptions — always up to date. Free forever.

Create my fundraising page

100,000 nonprofits fundraise with Zeffy

Zeffy soutient les organisations à but non lucratif depuis 7 ans. Il fournit des outils de collecte de fonds 100% gratuits et conviviaux.

"Nous encourions une tonne de frais pour notre ancienne plateforme de collecte de fonds et Zeffy nous a permis de recevoir beaucoup plus de dons.
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy m'a été d'une aide précieuse pour suivre nos donateurs, nos ventes, nos événements et nos revenus en un seul endroit. Le plus intéressant avec Zeffy, c'est qu'il est vraiment gratuit !
Debra B
Ministère du mentorat féminin Glory to Glory
Tout ce qui concerne Zeffy nous convient, à commencer par (bien sûr, pas de frais), mais aussi la facilité d'utilisation et l'expérience client, ainsi que l'assistance à la clientèle !
Carmen M
Fondation mondiale DIVINA
Zeffy est très facile à utiliser et veille à ce que chaque dollar soit rapidement versé sur notre compte. Une aide précieuse pour notre travail !
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy est très simple, permet de nombreuses personnalisations et s'intègre parfaitement à notre site web. Le fait que tout cela soit gratuit est encore incroyable pour moi.
Ryan S
Théâtre Jesters : Jeunesse illimitée
Nous n'arrivions pas à croire qu'il existait une plateforme de paiement gratuite pour notre groupe d'éclaireuses. Zeffy ne nous a demandé AUCUN frais, ce qui est énorme lorsque l'on fonctionne avec de très petites sommes d'argent.
Jennifer H
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
Nous étions prêts à vendre des billets en moins de 30 minutes. Les capacités de reporting étaient meilleures que sur d'autres sites payants.
Mark B
Fondation caritative Theta Mu Lambda
Depuis que nous utilisons Zeffy, notre taux de conversion des dons est monté en flèche. C'est une plateforme facile à utiliser. De plus, le service clientèle a toujours été réactif et serviable !
Stevie C
Nous sommes ELLE

