How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Texas Raffle Laws for Nonprofits: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]
Raffle laws

Texas Raffle Laws for Nonprofits: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]

March 22, 2025

Raffle laws vary by state. Navigating Texas raffle laws can feel overwhelming, but understanding the rules is crucial for nonprofit organizations looking to host a successful fundraiser. 

Raffles can be an excellent way to raise significant funds and attract new donors, but compliance with state regulations is non-negotiable. Who can host a raffle? What are the legal requirements? How many fundraisers can a nonprofit have in Texas?

We’ll break it down and guide you through setting up your event on the Zeffy raffle platform. Plus, we’ll share expert tips to ensure your raffle meets legal standards and maximizes your fundraising potential.

Let’s dive in.

What’s ahead:

Starting with the basics: Texas raffle laws

The state of Texas makes holding a raffle pretty easy. But, before we go any further into these creative nonprofit fundraising events, both the Charitable Raffle Enabling Act (CREA) and Professional Sports Teams Charitable Foundation Raffle Enabling Act define a raffle as:

“the award of one or more prizes by chance at a single occasion among a single pool or group of persons who have paid or promised a thing of value for a ticket that represents a chance to win a prize."

So, a raffle may be their fundraisers or part of special occasions like casino night fundraising events to raise funds. Raffles are legal in Texas if only nonprofit organizations are hosting them.

Key legal definitions

Eligibility for Texas raffles

To host a raffle in Texas, you must be a qualified tax-exempt nonprofit organization and fall into one of the following categories:

(Individuals and for-profit businesses who are no tax exempt are prohibited from holding raffles in Texas.)‍

Start your nonprofit with Zeffy as your free legal partner.

How does a nonprofit register for a raffle in Texas?

Good news for nonprofits in Texas! You do not have to register or obtain a license or permit to host a raffle. However, you must ensure that your organization meets all tax-exempt requirements and is properly registered with the IRS and the Texas Secretary of State.

Steps to ensure compliance

Read our 10-step guide on how to start a nonprofit in Texas

Texas fundraising laws: The full breakdown

Raffle planning

How many raffles can be held?

Most organizations are allowed to hold up to 4 raffles per calendar year. However, sports team foundations can conduct raffles during each preseason, regular season, and postseason home game or rodeo event.

Ticket and prize rules

What are the ticket requirements we should follow?

Each raffle ticket must include the following information:

Here’s a sample raffle ticket for inspiration, along with a full list of free templates you can use.

sample-raffle-tickets
sample-raffle-tickets

Cash prizes and prize limits

CREA prohibits cash prizes, including coins, paper currency, or negotiable instruments. Even a certificate of deposit is not allowed. However, U.S. savings bonds and prepaid credit cards are permitted as prizes.

The following prize value limits are also in place:

Check out these 33 unique raffle prize ideas to help you raise money.

Prize possession rules

You must either have the prize in your possession before the raffle or post a bond with the county clerk where the raffle will be held. While CREA doesn’t specify the type of bond required, county clerks generally expect a surety bond.

Promotion and how to sell raffle tickets

Advertising rules

When it comes to promoting your raffle, there are restrictions you should be aware of. You cannot promote or advertise a raffle statewide except through the following approved channels:

The term "statewide" isn’t defined clearly in law, but it’s generally interpreted to include Internet-based sales. Sticking to your website, having in-person flyers, and sending emails to supporters to help spread the word is the best approach.

Selling tickets online

Unfortunately, selling or offering to sell tickets online to a statewide audience is not allowed. It’ll be important to focus on in-person selling channels to boost participation.

If you think nonprofits should be able to sell raffle tickets online...
Reach out to the Attorney General of Texas

How you use raffle funds

Where can raffle proceeds go?

All proceeds from the raffle must be used for charitable purposes as defined by CREA. Misuse of funds could result in criminal penalties.

Compensation rules

You generally cannot compensate a person for organizing or conducting a raffle. However, a member of the organization may organize and conduct the raffle as part of their employment, but it must be a minimal portion of their work.

Casino and poker nights

Unlike raffles, there is no exception for nonprofits to host casino or poker night fundraising events. These activities fall under the Texas gambling law, Chapter 47 of the Penal Code, which applies to both nonprofits and for-profits.

Poker or casino activities held in a private place (where the public does not have access) are allowed, but all proceeds must be redistributed among the players. The host cannot keep any portion of the winnings.

Recent legal updates to be aware of

Penalties and enforcement of Texas raffle laws

An unauthorized raffle is considered gambling under the Texas Penal Code and can result in criminal penalties. Violations can be pursued by the county attorney, district attorney, or the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

The quick checklist for a successful Texas raffle

Confirm your eligibility

Plan your raffle calendar

Prepare your raffle tickets

Confirm tickets are ready to go and printed with the following information clearly displayed:

Choose your prizes

Make sure to select prizes that meet the following criteria:

Promote your raffle and start selling 

All promotions for your raffle stick to:

Handle staffing and ticket sales correctly

Keep everything organized

Manage your raffle without the added fees using Zeffy’s 100% free raffle software

Zeffy’s raffle software is designed to simplify fundraising while maximizing impact. As the only 100% free platform for nonprofits, Zeffy ensures that every dollar raised goes directly to your cause—no hidden fees or deductions.

While you can’t sell tickets online in Texas, you can use Zeffy to:

Plus, Zeffy also has the tools to support all nonprofit fundraising activities you may want to explore. 

zeffy-raffle-software

Sign up to start running your raffle for free in Texas and beyond‍

Texas raffle laws for nonprofits: FAQs

Not at all! In Texas, nonprofit organizations with a federal tax exempt status don’t need to register their raffles. That means you can focus on planning your fundraiser without worrying about extra paperwork or fees.

There’s no magic number here—it really depends on your organization’s goals, resources, and donor base. Some nonprofits benefit from running a few large events, while others thrive with multiple smaller campaigns.
One thing is for sure: diversifying your efforts, like adding a raffle to your annual fundraiser, is a great way to reach new supporters and maximize your impact. The key is to find a balance that works for your team and your mission.

Under CREA, if the raffle prizes cannot be awarded on the original date, the organization must set a new date within 30 days. If the prizes are not awarded within this timeframe, the organization must refund the ticket money to the purchasers.
The Professional Sports Team Charitable Foundation Raffle Enabling Act does not address this issue.

Sometimes things don’t go as planned, and that’s okay! Under the Charitable Raffle Enabling Act (CREA), if you can’t hold your raffle as scheduled, your organization must choose a new date within 30 days.
If, for some reason, you can’t award the prizes within that timeframe, you’ll need to refund ticket purchasers. However, the Professional Sports Team Charitable Foundation Raffle Enabling Act doesn’t cover this scenario, so double-check which rules apply to your raffle.

A nonprofit organization does not need to pay sales tax on raffle tickets because the sale of raffle tickets is considered the sale of the right to win an item.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
David Purkis

Here’s a recap of all the links and documents mentioned in this article:

Charitable Raffle Enabling Act.

Information on Char­i­ta­ble Raf­fles and Casino/Poker Nights.

Keep reading :

No items found.

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.