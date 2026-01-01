Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more women rebuild their lives, without extra work.
Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to 500 notes), funding housing stability programs while spreading hope.
Laissez les donateurs financer des kits prédéfinis (repas, hygiène, livres). Affichez un compteur en direct, recueillez les dons par niveau (25 $/75 $/150 $) et organisez un rassemblement facultatif pour l'emballage.
Run a 24-hour art auction featuring work by women you've served. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid funds housing programs.
Host a "Home Essentials Wishlist" where donors fund specific items women need for their first apartment. Track progress live and celebrate each milestone.
Create a "Steps to Stability" challenge where supporters pledge per milestone (job interview, apartment viewing, first paycheck). Share anonymous success stories throughout.
Launch a "Future Fund" recurring giving campaign. Donors commit monthly amounts that directly sponsor housing deposits, job training, or childcare for women transitioning.
