‍Idea 1

🦜 Sponsor-a-Rescue Challenge

🦜 Sponsor-a-Rescue Challenge Supporters sponsor individual birds by covering monthly care costs ($25-$100). Share rescue stories with photos, track healing progress, and celebrate releases together.

‍Idea 2

🏥 Emergency Fund Flash Drive

🏥 Emergency Fund Flash Drive Launch a 48-hour campaign for urgent vet bills. Set a specific goal ($2,500 for surgery), share real-time updates, and show exactly how funds help.

‍Idea 3

🎁 Parrot Care Package Drive

🎁 Parrot Care Package Drive Let donors fund pre-made care packages: food ($15), toys ($25), or medical supplies ($50). Track packages funded live and host optional volunteer packing day.

‍Idea 4

🏠 Forever Home Countdown

🏠 Forever Home Countdown Create urgency with a 72-hour countdown to fund permanent sanctuary spaces. Set clear goals ($1,000 = one aviary upgrade) and share live progress updates.

‍Idea 5

🎓 Flight School Fundraiser

🎓 Flight School Fundraiser Supporters fund rehabilitation milestones: wing therapy ($30), flight training ($75), or release prep ($150). Track each bird's progress toward freedom with photo updates.

‍Idea 6

🌟 Adopt-a-Perch Campaign

🌟 Adopt-a-Perch Campaign Donors "adopt" specific perches, toys, or enrichment items for $20-$100. Create a virtual sanctuary map showing funded items with donor names and bird photos.