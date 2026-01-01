Vous avez besoin de messages et d'e-mails rapides et copiés-collés pour GivingTuesday ? Obtenez des outils simples et gratuits pour que chaque dollar contribue à la protection de nos océans, sans travail supplémentaire.
Idea 1
🌊 Wave of Change Challenge Supporters pledge per pound of trash collected during your cleanup event. Set a goal (500 lbs), share live updates, and watch donations flow in as your team clears coastlines.
Idea 2
🐢 Adopt-a-Mile Campaign Let donors "adopt" specific beach or waterway miles for $50-$200. Create simple sponsor cards showing their impact area, and send quarterly cleanup photos from their adopted stretch.
Idea 3
♻️ Trash-to-Cash Drive Turn collected debris into donations! Supporters give $1 per plastic bottle, $5 per fishing net found. Use QR codes at cleanup sites for instant mobile giving.
Idea 4
🌊 Blue Sponsor Challenge Supporters sponsor cleanup hours at $10-25 each. Track volunteer time live, share before/after photos, and let donors see exactly how their sponsorship powered ocean restoration efforts.
Idea 5
🐠 Marine Life Protector Pass Create $30 "passes" that fund specific cleanup zones (coral reefs, turtle nesting areas). Send sponsors quarterly impact reports with wildlife photos from their protected area.
Idea 6
⚓ Captain's Circle Membership Monthly donors ($15-50) join your "crew" and get exclusive cleanup event access, impact updates, and recognition. Simple recurring setup keeps funding steady year-round.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Ocean Cleanup Organizations
modèle 1
modèle 2
modèle 3