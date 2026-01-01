Giving Tuesday Templates for Mental Health Support Groups

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more people heal, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Mental Health Support Groups

Your support circle starts something big next Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide 75 people with free mental health support group sessions and peer counseling. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to mental health programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that mental health support is worth investing in. Thank you for being part of our community. Together, we're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team
Today is the day — your gift changes everything 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide **75 people** with free mental health support group sessions and peer counseling. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one peer counseling session - **$75** — a week of support group meetings - **$150** — a full month of mental health support **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help someone take their first step toward healing →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we can provide 75 people with the mental health support they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team
Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,850** **62 people** now have access to free mental health support group sessions and peer counseling — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $243 in fees** — enough to fund 10 additional peer counseling sessions. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we show up for each other's healing." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Mental Health Support Groups

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can change someone's life. 💙 We're raising funds to provide **75 people** with free mental health support group sessions and peer counseling. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = one peer counseling session **$75** = a week of support group meetings **$150** = a full month of mental health support Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds healing and hope. Together, we can help 75 people take their first step toward recovery. **[Insert Donation Link]** 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday 💙 And right now, someone in our community is struggling in silence. We're raising funds to keep our mental health support groups free and accessible to everyone who needs them. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = One person's first group session $50 = Crisis support materials for a month $100 = Facilitator training to expand our reach Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds healing and hope. Every dollar you give today goes directly to creating safe spaces where people can share, heal, and find community. Thank you for believing mental health support should be within everyone's reach 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday — and for every person struggling with mental health, community support can be life-changing. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to expand our peer support groups and crisis intervention training for local volunteers. Your impact: - $25 = one person's first group session - $75 = crisis training for a volunteer facilitator - $150 = a month of group materials and resources We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to mental health support — not processing fees. Mental health shouldn't be a luxury. With your help, we're making peer support accessible to everyone in our community. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Mental Health Support Groups

Community members write encouraging notes to group participants. Local businesses sponsor $10 per message (up to 100), funding session snacks and materials while spreading positivity.

Let donors fund self-care kits (journals, tea, stress balls). Show live progress, collect by tiers ($15/$35/$75), and host an optional assembly party for volunteers.

Members share anonymous recovery stories through art, poetry, or photos. Supporters bid on pieces with simple buy-it-now pricing, funding group facilitator training and resources.

Supporters sponsor virtual group sessions at $25 each. Track progress live, share anonymous member testimonials, and fund facilitator training while expanding access to mental health support.

Create care packages for new members (comfort items, resources, snacks). Donors choose package levels ($20/$40/$80), see real-time impact, and help welcome people into healing community.

Host a 24-hour peer support marathon. Members share coping strategies hourly via social posts. Supporters donate per tip shared, funding crisis resources and emergency session coverage.

