Giving Tuesday Templates for Marine Wildlife Rescues

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more marine wildlife, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Marine Wildlife Rescues

modèle 1

Avant le #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could save 25 marine animals this Tuesday 🐋 **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to rescue and rehabilitate 25 marine animals — seals, sea turtles, and dolphins — who need emergency care this winter. **Every early donation brings us closer to that goal.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to rescue operations** — not to credit card fees or platforms. **Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign →** Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about saving lives. Thank you for being part of this rescue mission. These animals are counting on us. – The Marine Wildlife Rescue Team
modèle 2

A l'occasion du #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help us rescue 25 marine animals 🌊 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to rescue and rehabilitate 25 marine animals — seals, sea turtles, and dolphins — who need emergency care this winter. Your donation can help provide: - **$40** — emergency medical supplies for one rescued animal - **$85** — a week of rehabilitation care and feeding - **$200** — full rescue operation including transport and initial treatment **100% of your donation goes directly to rescue operations** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help save a marine life today →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we can give 25 injured animals a second chance at life in the wild. – The Marine Wildlife Rescue Team
modèle 3

Merci - Résultats + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐋 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **18 marine animals** — seals, sea turtles, and dolphins — now have access to emergency medical care and rehabilitation thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund emergency medical supplies for 4 more rescued animals. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when marine life is in danger." [Follow us on Instagram](https://instagram.com/marinewildliferescue) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these animals recover and return to the wild. With gratitude, **The Marine Wildlife Rescue Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Marine Wildlife Rescues

modèle 1

🐋 It's Giving Tuesday — and marine animals need us now. We're racing to rescue and rehabilitate **25 injured seals, sea turtles, and dolphins** this winter. Every donation saves a life. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift provides: 💙 **$40** = emergency medical supplies for one animal 💙 **$85** = a week of rehabilitation care 💙 **$200** = full rescue operation + transport Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to rescue operations** — no fees taken, every dollar saves lives. These animals are counting on us today. Will you help? **[Insert Donation Link]** 💙 #GivingTuesday
modèle 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🌊 Right now, injured sea turtles, stranded dolphins, and oil-covered seabirds need our help. We're racing to raise $5,000 today for emergency marine rescues. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = rescue supplies for one injured seal $50 = emergency transport for a stranded dolphin $100 = a week of rehabilitation care Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar goes directly to saving marine life. These animals can't wait. Will you help us reach them in time? [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for being their lifeline 💙 #GivingTuesday
modèle 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and marine wildlife needs us more than ever. 🌊 → [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 to fund emergency rescues and rehabilitation for injured sea turtles, seals, and dolphins along our coast. Your impact: - $50 = medical supplies for one rescue - $150 = a week of specialized care - $300 = full rehabilitation for a sea turtle We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to saving lives — not processing fees. Grateful for our small but mighty team making miracles happen daily. If ocean conservation moves you — share, donate, or tell us your favorite marine animal below 🐢 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Marine Wildlife Rescues

Idée 1

🐋 Adopt-a-Rescue Campaign

Supporters "adopt" a rescued marine animal for $50-$200. Share rescue stories, recovery updates, and photos. Create adoption certificates and send progress reports to build lasting connections.

Idée 2

🌊 Milles pour la vie marine

Supporters pledge per mile as your team walks/runs/swims. Set a distance goal, track progress live, and share rescue impact stories. Easy QR codes let donors pledge on-the-spot.

Idée 3

🏥 Emergency Fund Drive

Create tiered giving levels ($25 = medical supplies, $100 = rescue equipment, $500 = surgery fund). Show live counter of funds raised and animals helped with transparent impact updates.

Idée 4

🐢 Rescue Recovery Updates

Share weekly updates on current rescues with photos and progress notes. Supporters pledge monthly ($10-$50) to follow specific animals' journeys from rescue to release.

Idée 5

🌊 Beach Cleanup Challenge

Host cleanup events where sponsors pledge per pound of debris collected. Track totals live, share before/after photos, and connect cleanup impact to marine safety.

Idée 6

🐙 Name-a-Rescue Contest

Donors vote on names for rescued animals with $5 votes. Winner gets naming rights and updates. Creates fun engagement while funding rehabilitation costs.

