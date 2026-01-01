Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

Idée 1

🐋 Adopt-a-Rescue Campaign

🐋 Adopt-a-Rescue Campaign

Supporters "adopt" a rescued marine animal for $50-$200. Share rescue stories, recovery updates, and photos. Create adoption certificates and send progress reports to build lasting connections.

Idée 2

🌊 Milles pour la vie marine

🌊 Miles for Marine Life

Supporters pledge per mile as your team walks/runs/swims. Set a distance goal, track progress live, and share rescue impact stories. Easy QR codes let donors pledge on-the-spot.

Idée 3

🏥 Emergency Fund Drive

🏥 Emergency Fund Drive

Create tiered giving levels ($25 = medical supplies, $100 = rescue equipment, $500 = surgery fund). Show live counter of funds raised and animals helped with transparent impact updates.

Idée 4

🐢 Rescue Recovery Updates

🐢 Rescue Recovery Updates

Share weekly updates on current rescues with photos and progress notes. Supporters pledge monthly ($10-$50) to follow specific animals' journeys from rescue to release.

Idée 5

🌊 Beach Cleanup Challenge

🌊 Beach Cleanup Challenge

Host cleanup events where sponsors pledge per pound of debris collected. Track totals live, share before/after photos, and connect cleanup impact to marine safety.

Idée 6

🐙 Name-a-Rescue Contest

🐙 Name-a-Rescue Contest

Donors vote on names for rescued animals with $5 votes. Winner gets naming rights and updates. Creates fun engagement while funding rehabilitation costs.