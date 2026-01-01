Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

Idée 1

🌊 Adopt-a-Square Mile

Donors "adopt" sanctuary sections at different levels ($25/$100/$500). Create a simple map showing adopted areas and use funds for research, cleanup, or protection efforts.

Idée 2

🐠 Ocean Heroes Challenge

Supporters pledge per marine species spotted during your next dive or survey. Set a cap, share live counts, and fund conservation work while engaging your community.

Idée 3

📸 Underwater Stories Auction

Auction underwater photos, marine art, or dive experiences. Use buy-it-now pricing for quick sales. Each purchase directly funds sanctuary monitoring and educational programs.

Idée 4

🔬 Sponsor-a-Sensor

Supporters sponsor marine life monitoring equipment ($50 buoys, $200 cameras, $500 sensors). Show a live tracker of funded gear and use donations for sanctuary research and protection.

Idée 5

⏰ Ocean SOS Challenge

Create a 24-hour "Ocean SOS" challenge. Donors pledge per hour your team spends on cleanup, research, or education. Cap pledges, share live updates, fund critical sanctuary work.

Idée 6

🛡️ Sanctuary Guardian Club

Sell "sanctuary guardian" memberships with perks like dive updates, species reports, or virtual tours. Three tiers ($25/$75/$150) fund ongoing monitoring and community education programs.