Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

‍Idea 1

📚 Sponsor-a-Book Drive

Supporters sponsor a book for $25, $50, or $100. Each purchase funds new titles while honoring someone special with a bookplate dedication.

‍Idea 2

📖 Community Read-a-Thon

Host a 24-hour "Read-a-Thon" where community members pledge per page read by participants. Track progress live and celebrate literacy milestones together.

‍Idea 3

👼 Library Angel Sponsorships

Create "Library Angel" sponsorships where donors fund specific needs: $15 for story time supplies, $75 for teen programs, $200 for tech upgrades.

‍Idea 4

📍 Library Lifeline Challenge

Host a "Library Lifeline" challenge where supporters pledge $10-$50 to keep essential services running. Share daily updates on what each donation funds: WiFi access, children's programs, or community meeting spaces.

‍Idea 5

📅 Overdue Forgiveness Day

Launch "Overdue Forgiveness Day" — waive late fees for $5 donations per book. Community members sponsor forgiveness while funding new acquisitions. Track books "freed" and dollars raised in real-time.

‍Idea 6

💻 Digital Divide Bridges

Create "Digital Divide Bridges" where $25 buys an hour of computer access, $75 funds tech training, $150 sponsors WiFi for a week. Show live impact counter of digital equity hours funded.