Giving Tuesday Templates for Lacrosse Teams

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your lacrosse team, without extra work.

Gardez 100 % de vos dons du mardi de la générosité avec Zeffy
Décoratif

Plus de 50 000 organisations à but non lucratif, dont des centaines d'équipes de crosse, lui font confiance.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Lacrosse Teams

modèle 1

Avant le #GivingTuesday

Your team's biggest game is next Tuesday 🥍 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide new equipment and field time for 25 young players who can't afford registration fees. Every early donation gets us closer to giving these kids a shot at the sport they love. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to equipment and field access — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows these kids our community has their back. Thank you for believing in what lacrosse can do for young people. – The [Team Name] Coaching Staff
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 2

A l'occasion du #GivingTuesday

Game day is here — your support changes everything 🥍 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can give 25 young players the chance to play the sport they love. We're raising funds to provide new equipment and field time for kids who can't afford registration fees. Every donation gets us closer to putting sticks in their hands and cleats on the field. Your gift today can provide: - **$35** — a new lacrosse stick for one player - **$85** — protective gear (helmet, gloves, pads) for one athlete - **$200** — field rental for a full month of practice **100% of your donation goes to equipment and field access** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give a young player their shot at lacrosse →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can show 25 kids that our community believes in their potential. – The [Team Name] Coaching Staff
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 3

Merci - Résultats + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🥍 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **18 young players** now have access to new lacrosse sticks, protective gear, and field time — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund 4 more lacrosse sticks for kids who need them. *One parent told us:* "Seeing these kids light up when they get their gear reminds us how powerful community can be." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these players in action — the season starts soon and we can't wait to share their progress. With gratitude, **The [Team Name] Coaching Staff**
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Lacrosse Teams

modèle 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can put lacrosse sticks in the hands of 25 young players who can't afford to play. 🥍 We're raising funds for new equipment and field time for kids who love the sport but can't cover registration fees. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift today provides: **$35** = a new lacrosse stick for one player **$85** = protective gear for one athlete **$200** = field rental for a month of practice Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds equipment and field access. Together, we can show these kids our community believes in their potential. 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🥍 Our lacrosse team needs new equipment and training gear to keep our players safe and competitive this season. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New practice balls for the team $50 = Protective gear for one player $100 = Team training equipment Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to our players and program. 💙 Every dollar you give today helps us build champions on and off the field. [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in our team! 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our lacrosse team is raising $3,000 to fund equipment and field time for underserved youth in our community. [Insert Donation Link] Every dollar helps us level the playing field: - $50 = complete stick and helmet for one player - $150 = field rental for team practice sessions - $300 = tournament entry fees for the season We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to gear and field time — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteer coaches and parent network for making this possible. If youth sports access matters to you — share, donate, or drop a note below 🥍 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Lacrosse Teams

‍Idea 1

🥍 Stick Skills Sponsor-a-Player

Donors sponsor individual players for $50-$200, covering gear, registration, or camp fees. Create player profiles with photos and goals. Track funding progress live on your campaign page.

‍Idea 2

⚡ Lightning Round Equipment Drive

Set donation levels for specific gear needs: $25 (practice balls), $75 (protective gear), $150 (stick). Show a live counter and host an optional gear sorting volunteer day.

‍Idea 3

🏆 Championship Dreams Raffle

Raffle donated prizes from local businesses or team alumni. Set ticket prices at $10-25. Use QR codes for easy mobile purchases at games and community events.

‍Idea 4

🏆 Coach for a Cause Clinic

Host a skills clinic where donors pay $30-50 to learn from your best players. All proceeds fund team needs while building community connections.

‍Idea 5

📸 Team Trading Card Fundraiser

Create team trading cards featuring each player's stats and story. Sell packs for $15 or sponsor individual cards for $100. Perfect keepsakes that fund gear.

‍Idea 6

⚽ Défi "Des buts pour le bien" (Goals for Good Challenge)

Challenge supporters to pledge per goal scored during your next tournament. Set a cap ($500 max) and watch donations grow with every score.

EXEMPLES DE RÉUSSITES

La collecte de fonds à tarif zéro en action - des histoires d'organisations à but non lucratif qui valent la peine d'être partagées.

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.
Village Reach

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.

$18,345
Relevés
$917
Sauvegardé
Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson
Démocrates du comté de Jefferson

Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson

$25,356
Relevés
$1,268
Sauvegardé
Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois
Waggytail Rescue

Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois

$66,102
Relevés
$3,305
Sauvegardé
Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.
Momentum Dance Collaborative

Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.

$22,843
Relevés
$1,142
Sauvegardé
Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.
Iron City Trykes

Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.

$18,910
Relevés
$946
Sauvegardé
Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food
Berry Good Food

Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food

$89,123
Relevés
$4,457
Sauvegardé
Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.
Fondation Autism Insights

Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.

$35,558
Relevés
$1,778
Sauvegardé
La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.
GB Sports Academy

La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.

$22,747
Relevés
$1,387
Sauvegardé
Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.
Centre d'arts créatifs Twin Steeples

Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.

$15,730
Relevés
$787
Sauvegardé
Passez à la collecte de fonds sans frais dès aujourd'hui !
Lire d'autres articles
Solutions
Caractéristiques
ENTREPRISE
Conseils pour la collecte de fonds
Support client

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.