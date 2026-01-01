‍Idea 1

🥍 Stick Skills Sponsor-a-Player

Donors sponsor individual players for $50-$200, covering gear, registration, or camp fees. Create player profiles with photos and goals. Track funding progress live on your campaign page.

‍Idea 2

⚡ Lightning Round Equipment Drive

Set donation levels for specific gear needs: $25 (practice balls), $75 (protective gear), $150 (stick). Show a live counter and host an optional gear sorting volunteer day.

‍Idea 3

🏆 Championship Dreams Raffle

Raffle donated prizes from local businesses or team alumni. Set ticket prices at $10-25. Use QR codes for easy mobile purchases at games and community events.

‍Idea 4

🏆 Coach for a Cause Clinic

Host a skills clinic where donors pay $30-50 to learn from your best players. All proceeds fund team needs while building community connections.

‍Idea 5

📸 Team Trading Card Fundraiser

Create team trading cards featuring each player's stats and story. Sell packs for $15 or sponsor individual cards for $100. Perfect keepsakes that fund gear.

‍Idea 6

⚽ Défi "Des buts pour le bien" (Goals for Good Challenge)

Challenge supporters to pledge per goal scored during your next tournament. Set a cap ($500 max) and watch donations grow with every score.