Idea 1
Donors sponsor individual players for $50-$200, covering gear, registration, or camp fees. Create player profiles with photos and goals. Track funding progress live on your campaign page.
Idea 2
Set donation levels for specific gear needs: $25 (practice balls), $75 (protective gear), $150 (stick). Show a live counter and host an optional gear sorting volunteer day.
Idea 3
Raffle donated prizes from local businesses or team alumni. Set ticket prices at $10-25. Use QR codes for easy mobile purchases at games and community events.
Idea 4
Host a skills clinic where donors pay $30-50 to learn from your best players. All proceeds fund team needs while building community connections.
Idea 5
Create team trading cards featuring each player's stats and story. Sell packs for $15 or sponsor individual cards for $100. Perfect keepsakes that fund gear.
Idea 6
Challenge supporters to pledge per goal scored during your next tournament. Set a cap ($500 max) and watch donations grow with every score.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Lacrosse Teams
