Idée 1

🕯️ Light of Giving

Create a virtual menorah where each donation "lights" a candle. Set donation levels ($18, $36, $72) and share daily stories of impact as the menorah fills with light.

Idée 2

📚 Sponsor-a-Story Drive

Let donors fund specific programs: $25 sponsors Hebrew school supplies, $50 funds Shabbat meals, $100 supports youth programs. Show live progress with simple counters.

Idée 3

🎁 Mitzvah Match Challenge

Board members pledge to match donations up to your goal. Promote through social media and email. Every gift gets doubled, maximizing impact for your community programs.

Idée 4

🍯 Sweet Traditions Fundraiser

Sell honey jars, challah, or kosher treats online with simple buy-it-now pricing. Each purchase funds your programs while sharing the sweetness of Jewish tradition.

Idée 5

📖 Memory Book Campaign

Invite community members to share favorite Jewish memories for $18 each. Compile into a digital book while funding youth education or elder care programs.

Idée 6

🎵 Songs of Support Drive

Host a virtual talent show where performers dedicate songs to donors. Set donation tiers ($25/$50/$100) and celebrate community while raising funds for programming.