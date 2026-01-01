Giving Tuesday Templates for Jewish Organizations

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Jewish Organizations

modèle 1

Avant le #GivingTuesday

Your early gift starts something beautiful this Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency support for 75 Jewish families facing hardship — covering everything from food assistance to mental health counseling to holiday essentials. Every early donation brings hope to families who need it most. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to families in need — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign: {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows our community that support is on the way. Thank you for being part of this movement. Together, we're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team
modèle 2

A l'occasion du #GivingTuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift changes everything 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can transform lives in our Jewish community. We're raising funds to provide emergency support for 75 Jewish families facing hardship — covering food assistance, mental health counseling, and holiday essentials. Your donation can help provide: - **$36** — a week of groceries for a family of four - **$100** — three counseling sessions for someone in crisis - **$250** — holiday essentials and emergency support for one family **100% of your donation goes to families in need** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a Jewish family through their hardest moment →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure 75 families have the support they need to heal and thrive. – The [Org Name] Team
modèle 3

Merci - Résultats + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,450** **47 Jewish families** now have access to emergency support, food assistance, and mental health counseling — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $422 in fees** — enough to fund groceries for 11 more families this month. *One donor told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we come together." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Jewish Organizations

modèle 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can transform lives in our Jewish community. 💙 We're raising funds to provide emergency support for 75 Jewish families facing hardship — covering food assistance, mental health counseling, and holiday essentials. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation can help provide: **$36** — a week of groceries for a family of four **$50** — emergency support for one family **$100** — three counseling sessions for someone in crisis Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can ensure 75 families have the support they need to heal and thrive. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
modèle 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 💙 Today we're raising funds to strengthen our Jewish community programs and support families in need. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: $25 = Shabbat dinner for a family $50 = Holiday care package $100 = Youth program for a month Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our mission — no fees taken out. Every dollar you give stays in our community. Thank you for being part of our story. Together, we build something beautiful. 💙 #GivingTuesday
modèle 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising $8,000 to support Jewish families in our community who need emergency assistance. [Insert Donation Link] Today we're funding our Crisis Relief Fund, which provides immediate support for families facing unexpected hardships — job loss, medical emergencies, or housing instability. Your impact: - $50 = grocery vouchers for a week - $180 = utility assistance for a month - $500 = emergency rent support We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to families in need — not processing fees. Grateful for our community's generosity and proud of what we accomplish together. If our mission resonates, please share or donate below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Jewish Organizations

Idée 1

🕯️ Light of Giving

🕯️ Light of Giving
Create a virtual menorah where each donation "lights" a candle. Set donation levels ($18, $36, $72) and share daily stories of impact as the menorah fills with light.

Idée 2

📚 Sponsor-a-Story Drive

📚 Sponsor-a-Story Drive
Let donors fund specific programs: $25 sponsors Hebrew school supplies, $50 funds Shabbat meals, $100 supports youth programs. Show live progress with simple counters.

Idée 3

🎁 Mitzvah Match Challenge

🎁 Mitzvah Match Challenge
Board members pledge to match donations up to your goal. Promote through social media and email. Every gift gets doubled, maximizing impact for your community programs.

Idée 4

🍯 Sweet Traditions Fundraiser

🍯 Sweet Traditions Fundraiser
Sell honey jars, challah, or kosher treats online with simple buy-it-now pricing. Each purchase funds your programs while sharing the sweetness of Jewish tradition.

Idée 5

📖 Memory Book Campaign

📖 Memory Book Campaign
Invite community members to share favorite Jewish memories for $18 each. Compile into a digital book while funding youth education or elder care programs.

Idée 6

🎵 Songs of Support Drive

🎵 Songs of Support Drive
Host a virtual talent show where performers dedicate songs to donors. Set donation tiers ($25/$50/$100) and celebrate community while raising funds for programming.

