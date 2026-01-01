Giving Tuesday Templates for Habitat for Humanity

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps build more homes, without extra work.

Gardez 100 % de vos dons du mardi de la générosité avec Zeffy
Décoratif

Plus de 50 000 organisations à but non lucratif, dont des centaines d'associations Habitat for Humanity, lui font confiance.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Habitat for Humanity

modèle 1

Avant le #GivingTuesday

Your early gift builds something beautiful 🏠 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to help build safe, affordable homes for 3 local families. Every early donation brings us closer to breaking ground. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to construction materials and volunteer coordination — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about this goal. Thank you for believing in the power of home. – The [Org Name] Team
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 2

A l'occasion du #GivingTuesday

Today is the day — help us build 3 homes 🏠 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to help build safe, affordable homes for 3 local families. Every donation brings us closer to breaking ground. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — foundation materials for one room - **$150** — framing lumber for an entire wall - **$300** — roofing materials to keep a family dry and safe **100% of your donation goes to construction materials and volunteer coordination** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us build hope, one home at a time →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 3 families the foundation they need to thrive. – The [Org Name] Team
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 3

Merci - Résultats + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏠 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,850** 3 local families now have access to safe, affordable housing — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $243 in fees** — enough to fund foundation materials for an entire extra room. *One volunteer told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we build together." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these homes take shape — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Habitat for Humanity

modèle 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift builds more than homes. It builds hope. 🏠 We're raising funds to help 3 local families move into safe, affordable homes. Every donation brings us closer to breaking ground. [Insert Donation Link] Your impact: **$50** = foundation materials for one room **$100** = framing lumber for an entire wall **$250** = roofing materials to keep a family safe and dry Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to construction materials and volunteer coordination — no fees, no cuts. Your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can give families the foundation they need to thrive. Help us build hope → [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🏠 Today we're building hope, one home at a time. Help us raise $5,000 to fund materials for our next family build. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = lumber for framing $50 = roofing materials $100 = a day of volunteer meals Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to building homes — no fees taken out. Your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar builds stronger communities. Every home changes a life. 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're building homes that change lives. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $15,000 today to fund critical home repairs for local families who can't afford to fix leaking roofs, broken heating, or unsafe electrical systems. - $50 = weatherproofing supplies for one home - $200 = emergency plumbing repair - $500 = complete roof patch for a family We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to materials and labor — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteer crew for making safe housing accessible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Habitat for Humanity

‍Idea 1

🔨 Build-a-Home Sponsorship

Supporters sponsor building materials at different levels ($25 nails, $100 lumber, $500 windows). Show a live progress tracker and host an optional volunteer build day.

‍Idea 2

💌 Notes d'espoir

Families write thank-you notes to volunteers or future homeowners. A local business sponsors $10 per note (up to your goal), funding home repairs while spreading gratitude.

‍Idea 3

🏠 Home & Heart Auction

Auction donated items and services in 24 hours. Set buy-it-now prices for quick sales. Every bid helps build affordable housing in your community.

‍Idea 4

🔧 Tool Kit Sponsorship

Supporters sponsor tool kits at different levels ($50 basic tools, $150 power tools, $300 safety gear). Show live progress and host an optional volunteer tool sorting day.

‍Idea 5

🏠 Stories of Home

Families share short videos about what home means to them. Local sponsors give $15 per video (up to your goal), funding construction while celebrating community stories.

‍Idea 6

🛋️ Home Goods Auction

Run a 24-hour home goods auction. Donated furniture, appliances, and decor help families furnish new homes. Quick buy-it-now pricing keeps bidding simple and fast.

EXEMPLES DE RÉUSSITES

La collecte de fonds à tarif zéro en action - des histoires d'organisations à but non lucratif qui valent la peine d'être partagées.

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.
Village Reach

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.

$18,345
Relevés
$917
Sauvegardé
Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson
Démocrates du comté de Jefferson

Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson

$25,356
Relevés
$1,268
Sauvegardé
Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois
Waggytail Rescue

Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois

$66,102
Relevés
$3,305
Sauvegardé
Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.
Momentum Dance Collaborative

Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.

$22,843
Relevés
$1,142
Sauvegardé
Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.
Iron City Trykes

Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.

$18,910
Relevés
$946
Sauvegardé
Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food
Berry Good Food

Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food

$89,123
Relevés
$4,457
Sauvegardé
Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.
Fondation Autism Insights

Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.

$35,558
Relevés
$1,778
Sauvegardé
La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.
GB Sports Academy

La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.

$22,747
Relevés
$1,387
Sauvegardé
Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.
Centre d'arts créatifs Twin Steeples

Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.

$15,730
Relevés
$787
Sauvegardé
Passez à la collecte de fonds sans frais dès aujourd'hui !
Lire d'autres articles
Solutions
Caractéristiques
ENTREPRISE
Conseils pour la collecte de fonds
Support client

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.