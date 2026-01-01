‍Idea 1

🤸 Flip for Funds Challenge

Athletes get sponsors for each skill they master during Giving Tuesday week. Set donation levels ($10 per cartwheel, $25 per back handspring). Track progress live and celebrate achievements together.

‍Idea 2

⭐ Sponsor-a-Star Program

Let donors "adopt" a gymnast for the season. Create simple profiles showing what $50, $150, or $300 covers (leotards, meet fees, coaching). Parents love seeing direct impact on their athlete.

‍Idea 3

🏆 Skills Showcase Auction

Host a live or virtual auction featuring team experiences: private lessons, team pizza parties, or coach-for-a-day packages. Easy bidding keeps energy high while funding equipment needs.

‍Idea 4

🎯 Tumble-a-Thon Challenge

Athletes collect pledges for consecutive tumbling passes during a 2-hour event. Set simple goals ($5 per pass, $20 for perfect form). Live stream the action and celebrate every milestone together.

‍Idea 5

🏅 Meet Fee Relief Fund

Create donation tiers that directly cover competition costs ($75 entry fee, $150 travel fund, $300 full meet package). Parents see exactly how their gift helps another family participate.

‍Idea 6

🤝 Gym Family Gratitude Wall

Supporters donate $10-$50 to post thank-you messages for coaches, volunteers, or teammates. Display messages at practice and use funds for new equipment or team bonding activities.