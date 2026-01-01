Giving Tuesday Templates for Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more children in foster care, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies

modèle 1

Avant le #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could change everything for kids in care 💙 **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency care packages for 75 children entering foster care. **Every early donation gets us closer to that goal.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to kids** — not to credit card fees or platforms. **[Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign →]({{donation_link}})** Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about helping kids. Thank you for being part of this. These children are counting on us. – The [Org Name] Team
modèle 2

A l'occasion du #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help 75 kids in foster care 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency care packages for 75 children entering foster care. **Every donation brings comfort to a child who needs it most.** Your gift today can provide: - **$25** — a comfort blanket and stuffed animal for one child - **$50** — a full emergency care package with essentials and comfort items - **$100** — care packages for two children starting their foster journey **100% of your donation goes directly to kids** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help a child feel safe and loved today →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we can show 75 children that they're not forgotten during one of the scariest times in their lives. – The [Org Name] Team
modèle 3

Merci - Résultats + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **50 children entering foster care** now have emergency care packages filled with comfort items, essentials, and a reminder that someone cares — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund 3 more complete care packages for kids who need them most. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing that 100% of my gift goes to these children makes all the difference. That's real impact." **[Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com)** to see these care packages being delivered — the smiles are everything. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies

modèle 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and 75 children entering foster care need us today. 💙 We're raising funds for emergency care packages to help kids feel safe during one of the scariest times in their lives. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift provides comfort when it matters most: **$25** = blanket + stuffed animal for one child **$50** = full care package with essentials **$100** = care packages for two children Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to helping kids. Every child deserves to feel loved and safe. Help us reach 75 kids today. 💙 **[Insert Donation Link]** #GivingTuesday
modèle 2

It's Giving Tuesday — and kids in foster care need us today. 💙 We're raising funds to provide emergency care packages for children entering the system with nothing but the clothes on their backs. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = comfort items for one child $50 = a week of essentials $100 = emergency placement support Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to the kids who need it most. Every child deserves to feel safe and cared for from day one. Will you help us be there for them? [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
modèle 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and every child in foster care deserves a champion. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund emergency support for kids aging out of the system — housing assistance, job training, and mentorship when they need it most. Your impact: - $50 = emergency groceries for one teen - $150 = job interview prep and professional clothing - $300 = first month's rent assistance We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to supporting these young adults — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for showing up when it matters. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies

‍Idea 1

💌 Notes de gentillesse

Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to $2,500), funding care packages while spreading hope.

‍Idea 2

🧺 Equip-a-Kit Drive

Let donors fund pre-set kits (emergency bags, comfort items, school supplies). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.

‍Idea 3

🎨 Art for Impact

Run a 24-hour art auction featuring work by youth in care. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid funds life skills programs.

‍Idea 4

🎯 Future Fund Drive

Create a "Future Fund" where donors sponsor specific goals (driver's license, first apartment deposit, college application fees). Track progress publicly and celebrate milestones together.

‍Idea 5

🍽️ Virtual Family Dinners

Host a virtual "Dinner with Foster Families" night. Supporters buy tickets to join video calls, hear stories, and fund emergency assistance programs.

‍Idea 6

🎂 Birthday Box Campaign

Launch a "Birthday Box" campaign where donors fund celebration kits for youth aging out. Include cake mix, decorations, and gift cards—show impact with photos.

