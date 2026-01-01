Vous avez besoin de messages et de courriels rapides et copiés-collés pour GivingTuesday ? Obtenez des outils simples et gratuits pour que chaque dollar nourrisse plus de familles, sans travail supplémentaire.
Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most.
We're launching a campaign to provide 200 emergency food boxes to families facing hunger in our community. Every early donation brings fresh groceries and hope to someone's table.
And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to food and essentials — not to credit card fees or platforms.
Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off the campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that change is possible.
Thank you for being part of this. Together, we're just getting started.
– The [Org Name] Team
Idée 1
Supporters eat from empty bowls for 24 hours, sharing photos and stories. Donors pledge per participant or flat amounts to fund meals.
Idée 2
Create virtual shopping carts with real grocery items ($5 bread, $12 protein, $8 produce). Donors "buy" items that become actual food purchases.
Idée 3
Let donors sponsor complete holiday meal boxes at different levels ($25/$50/$100). Show a live counter and host optional volunteer packing days.
Idée 4
Supporters pledge to skip one meal and donate what they'd spend. Share photos of empty plates with #MealsMatter. Simple pledge form tracks commitments.
Idée 5
Create a "pantry wishlist" with real grocery costs ($3 canned goods, $15 protein, $20 produce boxes). Donors shop online, you buy in bulk.
Idée 6
Host a recipe swap where supporters share family recipes. Donors sponsor ingredients ($10/$25/$50) to recreate dishes for families you serve.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Food Banks
