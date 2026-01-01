Giving Tuesday Templates for Food Banks

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Food Banks

modèle 1

Avant le #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something big 🍎

Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most.

We're launching a campaign to provide 200 emergency food boxes to families facing hunger in our community. Every early donation brings fresh groceries and hope to someone's table.

And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to food and essentials — not to credit card fees or platforms.

Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off the campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that change is possible.

Thank you for being part of this. Together, we're just getting started.
– The [Org Name] Team

modèle 2

A l'occasion du #GivingTuesday

It's Giving Tuesday — your gift feeds families today 🍎 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide 200 emergency food boxes to families facing hunger in our community. **Every donation brings fresh groceries and hope to someone's table.** Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — a week of fresh produce for a family of four - **$60** — a complete emergency food box with essentials - **$150** — three families fed for an entire week **100% of your donation goes to food and essentials** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help feed families in our community today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure 200 families have groceries on their table this week. – The [Org Name] Team
modèle 3

Merci - Résultats + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🍎 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,400** 140 families now have emergency food boxes filled with fresh groceries and essentials — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $420 in fees** — enough to fund 7 more complete food boxes for families in need. *One donor told us:* "Knowing that 100% of my gift goes to groceries makes me want to give even more." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing photos as families pick up their boxes this week. With gratitude, **The [Org Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Food Banks

modèle 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and families in our community are counting on us. 🍎 We're raising funds to provide **200 emergency food boxes** to neighbors facing hunger. Every donation puts fresh groceries on someone's table. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = a week of fresh produce for a family of four **$60** = a complete emergency food box with essentials **$150** = three families fed for an entire week Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to food** — no fees taken out, so your full gift feeds families. Help us reach 200 families today. Every dollar counts. 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
modèle 2

It's Giving Tuesday — and hunger doesn't wait. 🍽️ Today we're raising funds to stock our shelves and feed families in our community who need it most. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift goes further than you think: $25 = 75 meals for families $50 = groceries for a week $100 = emergency food boxes for 5 households Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift feeds families, not platforms. Every dollar you give today puts food on tables tonight. Thank you for being part of the solution. 💙 #GivingTuesday
modèle 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and hunger doesn't wait for anyone. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to stock our shelves and serve 500 more families this month. Your impact: - $25 = weekend groceries for a family of four - $50 = fresh produce for 10 seniors - $100 = emergency food boxes for families in crisis We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to feeding our neighbors — not processing fees. Proud of our small but mighty team making this possible. If fighting food insecurity resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Food Banks

Idée 1

🍽️ Empty Bowl Challenge

Supporters eat from empty bowls for 24 hours, sharing photos and stories. Donors pledge per participant or flat amounts to fund meals.

Idée 2

🛒 Fill the Cart

Create virtual shopping carts with real grocery items ($5 bread, $12 protein, $8 produce). Donors "buy" items that become actual food purchases.

Idée 3

📦 Thanksgiving Box Build

Let donors sponsor complete holiday meal boxes at different levels ($25/$50/$100). Show a live counter and host optional volunteer packing days.

Idée 4

🍽️ Skip-a-Meal Pledge

Supporters pledge to skip one meal and donate what they'd spend. Share photos of empty plates with #MealsMatter. Simple pledge form tracks commitments.

Idée 5

🥫 Stock the Pantry

Create a "pantry wishlist" with real grocery costs ($3 canned goods, $15 protein, $20 produce boxes). Donors shop online, you buy in bulk.

Idée 6

👨‍🍳 Recipe for Hope

Host a recipe swap where supporters share family recipes. Donors sponsor ingredients ($10/$25/$50) to recreate dishes for families you serve.

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.
Village Reach

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.

$18,345
Relevés
$917
Sauvegardé
Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson
Démocrates du comté de Jefferson

Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson

$25,356
Relevés
$1,268
Sauvegardé
Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois
Waggytail Rescue

Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois

$66,102
Relevés
$3,305
Sauvegardé
Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.
Momentum Dance Collaborative

Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.

$22,843
Relevés
$1,142
Sauvegardé
Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.
Iron City Trykes

Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.

$18,910
Relevés
$946
Sauvegardé
Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food
Berry Good Food

Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food

$89,123
Relevés
$4,457
Sauvegardé
Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.
Fondation Autism Insights

Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.

$35,558
Relevés
$1,778
Sauvegardé
La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.
GB Sports Academy

La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.

$22,747
Relevés
$1,387
Sauvegardé
Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.
Centre d'arts créatifs Twin Steeples

Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.

$15,730
Relevés
$787
Sauvegardé
