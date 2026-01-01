Giving Tuesday Templates for Field Hockey Teams

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Field Hockey Teams

modèle 1

Avant le #GivingTuesday

Your team's biggest game is next Tuesday 🏑 **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide new equipment and training opportunities for 25 young field hockey players who can't afford gear. **Every early donation gets us closer to that goal.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to our players** — not to credit card fees or platforms. **Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign →** Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about making this happen. Thank you for believing in these athletes. Game on. – The Team
modèle 2

A l'occasion du #GivingTuesday

Game day is here — your support changes everything 🏑 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can transform the season for 25 young athletes. We're raising funds to provide new equipment and training opportunities for field hockey players who can't afford gear. Here's what your gift can do: - **$35** — new shin guards for one player - **$75** — a complete stick and protective gear set - **$150** — full equipment package plus training camp access **100% of your donation goes to our players** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help equip our next generation of athletes →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we can make sure every player has what they need to compete and grow. – The Team
modèle 3

Merci - Résultats + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏑 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,875** **18 young field hockey players** now have access to complete equipment packages and training camp opportunities — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $194 in fees** — enough to fund shin guards for 5 more players. *One parent told us:* "Seeing these kids get their first real gear reminded me why community matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these athletes in action — the season is just getting started. With gratitude, **The Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Field Hockey Teams

modèle 1

🏑 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can transform the season for young field hockey players who can't afford gear. We're raising funds to provide equipment and training opportunities for athletes who need it most. **[Insert Donation Link]** Here's what your gift can do: 💙 **$35** = new shin guards for one player 💙 **$75** = complete stick and protective gear set 💙 **$150** = full equipment package plus training camp access Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to our players** — no fees, no cuts. Your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can make sure every player has what they need to compete and grow. **[Insert Donation Link]** 💙 #GivingTuesday
modèle 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🏑 Our field hockey team needs new equipment and training gear to keep our athletes safe and competitive this season. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New shin guards for one player $50 = Team water bottles and first aid supplies $100 = Practice cones and training equipment Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds our team. 100% of every donation goes directly to our players. Help us gear up for success! Every dollar makes a difference. 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
modèle 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for young athletes who deserve every opportunity to thrive on and off the field. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund equipment and training for underserved players in our community program. Your impact: - $50 = stick and protective gear for one player - $150 = month of coaching for an entire team We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to getting kids on the field — not processing fees. Proud of our scrappy team for making this possible. If developing young athletes through field hockey resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 🏑 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Field Hockey Teams

‍Idea 1

🏑 Stick Together Challenge

Players ask friends to sponsor their practice hours. $10 = 1 hour of training. Track progress with a live counter and celebrate team milestones together.

‍Idea 2

⚡ Lightning Round Fundraiser

Host a 2-hour skills showcase. Sell tickets, run mini-challenges, and let supporters bid on signed gear. Quick setup, big impact for equipment funds.

‍Idea 3

🎯 Goal Getter Campaign

Set team funding goals (new sticks, tournament fees, uniforms). Donors choose their level ($25/$50/$100) and see exactly what their gift provides.

‍Idea 4

🏒 Parent Power Hour

Parents host mini-fundraisers during practice time. Set up donation stations, sell team snacks, or run quick raffles. Easy setup, captive audience.

‍Idea 5

🌟 Skills Sponsor Drive

Supporters sponsor specific skills (passing, shooting, defense). $20 per skill unlocks team training videos. Track progress and celebrate skill milestones together.

‍Idea 6

🎁 Gear Gift Registry

Create a wishlist of needed equipment (balls, cones, first aid). Donors choose items to fund, see exactly what they're buying.

