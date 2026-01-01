Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

‍Idea 1

🏑 Stick Together Challenge

Players ask friends to sponsor their practice hours. $10 = 1 hour of training. Track progress with a live counter and celebrate team milestones together.

‍Idea 2

⚡ Lightning Round Fundraiser

Host a 2-hour skills showcase. Sell tickets, run mini-challenges, and let supporters bid on signed gear. Quick setup, big impact for equipment funds.

‍Idea 3

🎯 Goal Getter Campaign

Set team funding goals (new sticks, tournament fees, uniforms). Donors choose their level ($25/$50/$100) and see exactly what their gift provides.

‍Idea 4

🏒 Parent Power Hour

Parents host mini-fundraisers during practice time. Set up donation stations, sell team snacks, or run quick raffles. Easy setup, captive audience.

‍Idea 5

🌟 Skills Sponsor Drive

Supporters sponsor specific skills (passing, shooting, defense). $20 per skill unlocks team training videos. Track progress and celebrate skill milestones together.

‍Idea 6

🎁 Gear Gift Registry

Create a wishlist of needed equipment (balls, cones, first aid). Donors choose items to fund, see exactly what they're buying.